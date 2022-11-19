‘Disenchanted’: A Quick Guide To All The Characters Of The Magical Fairytale World

'Disenchanted', Disney's sequel to the delightful comedy hit 'Enchanted' has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The all-new live-action, musical comedy picks up 15 years after the original, bringing back the heart-warming story of the lovely maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia, who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

Directed and choreographed by Adam Shankman, the musical forays into escapism and joy while dealing with real-world issues and features a stellar cast, with many familiar characters and actors returning to the screen.

As fans are eagerly ready to return to the delightful world of Andalasia, here’s a quick look back at who’s who in the movie:

Amy Adams as the leading lady Giselle

Amy Adams, who won accolades for her performance in Enchanted, has returned to reprise her role as the joyful Giselle. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help and will now be seen in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip

Patrick Dempsey will return to the screen as Giselle’s husband, Robert Philip, a cynical pragmatist and divorce attorney. In “Enchanted,” Dempsey played a dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker and a single parent who evolved to fall in love with Giselle, and in “Disenchanted,” he has evolved further. Having dropped his pretence and over-protectiveness, he becomes open to experiencing life differently. But while Robert is a good husband and father, he and Giselle do not always see eye to eye.

James Marsden as Prince Edward

Prince Edward, the dashing but daft ruler of Andalasia, played by James Marsden, is the only character of the bunch that has not changed. He is a hopeless romantic who continues to be a swashbuckler in town.

Idina Menzel as Nancy

Idina Menzel played Robert’s fiancé Nancy in Enchanted, a dressmaker who falls for Prince Edward and moves to the animated world of Andalasia. The Tony Award® winning performer, who is considered one of the finest stage musical actors and singers of her generation, finally gets her own song in Disenchanted and is seen encouraging Morgan, Robert’s daughter to find love and embrace Giselle.

Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe

Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) is Giselle’s new adversary, Malvina Monroe. The delicious villain goes head-to-head with Giselle. When we meet her in Monroeville, Malvina is controlling, but when Monroeville transforms into Monrolasia, she goes a step further. Along with Maya, Emmy® nominee Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays play Rosaleen and Ruby, Malvina’s two sidekicks.

Gabriella Baldacchino’s as Morgan

Debutant Gabriella Baldacchino plays teenage Morgan, Robert’s daughter. According to director Shankman, finding the perfect teenager was a daunting task. The actress cast would need to be able to sing, dance, and play an angsty, authentic teenager who could flip into a fairytale princess.