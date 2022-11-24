Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Dhan Te Nan Zindagi' From 'Salaam Venky' Shows The Iron Will Of Venky

'Dhan Te Nan Zindagi,' the first song from 'Salaam Venky' was released on Thursday. Composed and written by Mithoon, the song has been crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Mithoon himself.

'Dhan Te Nan Zindagi' Music Video
'Dhan Te Nan Zindagi' Music Video YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 5:37 pm

'Dhan Te Nan Zindagi,' the first song from the Kajol-starrer upcoming movie 'Salaam Venky', was released on Thursday. Composed and written by Mithoon, who recently got married to playback singer Palak Muchhal, the song has been crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Mithoon himself.

The video of the song depicts how the health condition of Venky doesn't stop him from achieving and fulfilling his desires and goals. From chess to football, Venky can be seen doing it all in the song.

The song has an anthemic feel to it and features good use of guitars in different presets with a prominent percussion section at the forefront of the melody. The song also features Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan towards the end of its runtime.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dhan Te Nan Zindagi Mithoon Mohit Chauhan Salaam Venky
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13