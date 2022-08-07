The news of singer KK, who breathed his last on May 31, came as a shocker for the entire nation, especially for his family and friends, a relationship that he cherished his whole life. His death came as a loss not just for the music industry but for everyone who loved his music. Though he has given many hit numbers, 'Yaaron' was special. Now, in a musical tribute, his children Taamara and Nakul have recreated the song, along with some of KK's close friends including Shaan.

Remembering the voice that touched millions of Indian Friendship stories, KK's Yaars – Shaan, Papon, and Dhwani have dedicated a rendition of this song as a never-ending tribute to KK. Also, the culmination of the friendship month will see these singers and KK's children – Nakul and Taamara, come together on KK's birthday – on 23rd August 2022 with No1 Yaari Jam- KK Forever concert at Phoenix Market City, Kurla.

Remembering their father’s beautiful relationship with his friends, Nakul and Taamara told Outlook that “Dad was Like our best friend and valued friendship highly.”

“Dad had a close-knit group of friends, the kind where nothing changed even if they met after a long time without staying in constant contact. Dad was quite busy so naturally wouldn’t get a lot of free time, and whatever free time he had he would spend it with us and close family friends,” says Nakul.

Taamara says that their father liked smaller groups to hang out with and loved running around serving drinks and food and making sure everyone was happy and entertained. “He was pretty absent when it comes to checking his phone as most people can attest to, but everyone close to him (work friends included) understood his ways and always appreciated meeting him in person.”

Nakul and Taamara say that the outpouring of love and support they received from people who knew their father personally and many who had never even met him is a testament to what an energetic, genuine, and joy-spreading individual he was. “Many of his colleagues have reached out to us to offer whatever help they can and we can only assume it’s because of the positivity they felt from him,” they say.

Talking about the song, they say that ‘Yaaron Dosti’ is a song that we’ve all grown up to. “It is not just a song anymore, it is a cult classic that has defined friendship for an entire generation and continues to for many even now,” says Nakul.

Taamara says that they have heard of multiple stories where people describe how this song was the soundtrack to their college/school days, and their farewells, or reminds them of friends no longer with them. It’s an effective reminder to always cherish your friends.

“The reimagining of the youth anthem on friendship’s day is the perfect time for all Yaars out there to come together and relive all those wonderful memories they have created over the years. When the song was first released all those years ago in the ‘Pal’ album, the album redefined the music scene and showed people there was good music that existed in a completely separate realm to the ones everyone was familiar with in movies,” they say and added that with re-imaging, they wanted to revitalize that feeling and pay tribute to the man who lent his voice to capture so many people.

“ It’s all about love and friendship and that was the idea we were trying to re-emphasize,” they say.