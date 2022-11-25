‘Cirkus’ Teaser: Meet The Colourful Family Of Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty’s Film; Trailer To Be Out Next Week

Ranveer Singh is all set to join forces with director Rohit Shetty once again in his next film ‘Cirkus’, after 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi' (which saw him playing an extended cameo). The trailer of the film will be released next week, but ahead of it, the makers have unveiled the first look teaser of the slapstick comedy, which is on the lines of Shetty’s ‘Golmaal’ films.

Ranveer revealed the motion teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!! #CirkusThisChristmas”. Check it out:

The teaser is actually a collection of several individual posters for the film. It features Ranveer in his double role as his co-stars, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee and others, join him in different get ups.

Based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’, the film is made in true Rohit Shetty style with cars, colourful costumes, and cartoonish characters.

Meanwhile, Shetty has also built a cop universe with his two ‘Singham’ films, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Sooryavanshi’. He is taking it ahead with upcoming Prime Video series ‘Indian Police Force’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, was last seen in the underperformer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.