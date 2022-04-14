'Captain America 4' Getting Delayed Due To Anthony Mackie Facing Date Issues?

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie, who is the new Captain America might also be the reason for ‘Captain America 4 ‘movie getting delayed. According to reports, the actor seems to be facing some date issues.

Mackie has a prior commitment to ‘Twisted Metal’, an adaptation of the Playstation video game series that will be streaming on Peacock. According to an interview on Extra TV, he spoke about how he was getting ready for an upcoming shoot, which many took to mean a new MCU project. But it was actually for 'Twisted Metal'.

According to reports, he is eating a lot of chicken breast and vegetables to get jacked for a post-apocalyptic wasteland show in which he delivers packages.

However, this might not be the only delay. According to a report in giantfreakinrobot.com, Marvel seems to be reinventing. It appears to be working out how to hold onto its massive audiences after actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have gone. However, the mammoth success of both ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and the fervent anticipation for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has given them at least a little leeway. There has also been the stopgap measure of the Disney+ show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, which acted as a bridge between Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson receiving the shield and his eventual acceptance of his new role, the report stated.

Also, according to the report, the production house is debuting new characters via Disney+ shows, as evidenced by the upcoming She-Hulk show starring Tatiana Maslany and Ms. Marvel starring Anjali Bhimani. However, an official announcement is yet to come on all these projects.