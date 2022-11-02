Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
'Breathe' Teaser Reveals Sinister Side Of Naveen Kasturia's Victor

A new character teaser of the streaming psychological-thriller series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' was unveiled on Wednesday.

Naveen Kasturia
Naveen Kasturia Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 8:43 pm

A new character teaser of the streaming psychological-thriller series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' featuring Naveen Kasturia was unveiled on Wednesday. 

In the teaser, Naveen, who earned widespread recognition with one of the second generation Indian streaming content 'Pitchers', can be seen in the role of Victor - a mysterious character who has got everyone questioning his relations with Abhishek Bachchan's character of J ever since the trailer of the show's second season surfaced. The character teaser finally unveils Victor's traits and his ultimate goal.

Victor is a technophile, who is fascinated by innovations and loves to play puzzles and mind games. Gifted with a sharp-mind, he makes the most of technology, even if he has to take the wrong route.

With a belief that a 'perfect crime takes place with a perfect planning,' Victor goes miles to achieve his evil plans.

The second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. The eight-episode original series has been directed by Mayank Sharma, who has co-created Season 2 with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

The series is dropping on OTT platform Prime Video on November 9.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Breathe Trailer Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 Amazon Prime Video Naveen Kasturia Naveen Kasturia In Breathe OTT Mumbai
