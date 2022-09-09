Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Brahmastra' First Review Calls Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Film A ‘Superhero Spectacular’

The review also highlighted the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, but refrained from naming Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji Instagram/ @ayan_mukherji

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 8:57 am

After working on this project for a decade, Ayan Mukerji is all set to showcase part one of his dream project 'Brahmastra' to the world today. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' releases today and going by the film’s first review, fans are in for a treat.

International publication Variety gave quite a positive review to Brahmastra, calling it a “superhero spectacular”. Film critic Courtney Howard also complimented Ranbir and Alia‘s performance, pointing out their “charm and style”.

“Leads Kapoor and Bhatt have an excess of charm and style that leaps off the screen and grabs your heart. Kapoor’s charisma elevates the material’s sporadically hokey dialogue. Bhatt is luminescent, playing both spitfire and sweetheart with gusto and grace. They are at their most endearing when vulnerable,” a part of the review read.

The review also highlighted the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, but refrained from naming Shah Rukh Khan. The film critic wrote, “Casting titans of Indian Cinema as the Brahmastra pieces’ guardians (towering talents like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and a gigantic Bollywood superstar who’d be a spoiler to reveal) is a shrewd move, as it gives the ensuing action added gravitas, while gifting the audience with gleeful grins.”.

'Brahmastra' has received a great advance booking response. The film has sold approx 1.5 lakh tickets and is eyeing an opening of 20-25 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will be hitting 8000 screens globally, out of which 5000 is in India.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brahmastra Part One Shiva Ayan Mukerji Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Indian Cinema Bollywood Hollywood Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mumbai
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  