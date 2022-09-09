'Brahmastra' First Review Calls Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Film A ‘Superhero Spectacular’

After working on this project for a decade, Ayan Mukerji is all set to showcase part one of his dream project 'Brahmastra' to the world today. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' releases today and going by the film’s first review, fans are in for a treat.

International publication Variety gave quite a positive review to Brahmastra, calling it a “superhero spectacular”. Film critic Courtney Howard also complimented Ranbir and Alia‘s performance, pointing out their “charm and style”.

“Leads Kapoor and Bhatt have an excess of charm and style that leaps off the screen and grabs your heart. Kapoor’s charisma elevates the material’s sporadically hokey dialogue. Bhatt is luminescent, playing both spitfire and sweetheart with gusto and grace. They are at their most endearing when vulnerable,” a part of the review read.

The review also highlighted the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, but refrained from naming Shah Rukh Khan. The film critic wrote, “Casting titans of Indian Cinema as the Brahmastra pieces’ guardians (towering talents like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and a gigantic Bollywood superstar who’d be a spoiler to reveal) is a shrewd move, as it gives the ensuing action added gravitas, while gifting the audience with gleeful grins.”.

'Brahmastra' has received a great advance booking response. The film has sold approx 1.5 lakh tickets and is eyeing an opening of 20-25 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will be hitting 8000 screens globally, out of which 5000 is in India.