Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
'Brahmastra' Day 1 Estimate: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Collects Rs. 37.50 Crores At The Box-Office

Brahmastra is the biggest pandemic opener for the Hindi Film Industry by surpassing the collections of the Diwali 2021 release, 'Sooryavanshi'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 6:36 am

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' has taken a record start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the movie has collected in the range of Rs. 36.50 to 38.50 crores on its opening day and hence became the biggest non-holiday opening of all time for a Hindi film (All Versions). 'Brahmastra' has defeated the opening day collections of pre-pandemic blockbusters like 'Sanju', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'Dhoom 3'

According to Bollywood Hungama, It's a non-holiday record and this bumper opening has set a positive vibe to the ailing Hindi Film Industry. The film has fared exceptionally well in the multiplexes and the mass belts too stood their ground with spot bookings. The three national chains have collected around Rs. 18.50 crores from all the versions whereas the non-national chains have put up another Rs. 18.50 crores to take the opening around Rs. 37 crore mark.

Brahmastra is the biggest pandemic opener for the Hindi Film Industry by surpassing the collections of the Diwali 2021 release, 'Sooryavanshi'. Of the Rs 37 crore, the Hindi version has clocked around Rs. 32 crores plus, with the South version collecting another Rs. 5 crores. The opening day has set the platform for 'Brahmastra' to hit a century in 3 days, joining the elite club of Rs. 100 crore weekend.

However, the next Monday that will decide the fate of this film. A strong Monday is a must for a film for this scale and if Monday holds well, it can reap the benefits of the free run till the release of Vikram Vedha.

It was already known that 'Part 1: Shiva' is the first film in Brahmastra trilogy. At the end of the film, the team announced the title for the second film. The second film in the astraverse universe will be called 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

Ayan Mukerji Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Fantasy Movies
