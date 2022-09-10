‘Bollywood-Inspired Fashion Has Been A Growing Trend With Accessories Being A Key Part’

Chinu Kala, one of the prominent jewellery designers in the fashion industry with a big celebrity client list including Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Soha Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sunny Leone, says that accessories have their unique way to make a statement and is certainly seeing the growth in Bollywood circuit too.

“They are like the contemporary twist which gives a modern spin and the right accessory can make or break an outfit. There are contemporary pieces that gain popularity rapidly before going out of style as soon as the newest trends hit the runway and then there are the timeless, classic accessories that are in style year after year,” says the designer who owns a brand called Rubans.

She says that we all love the Bollywood beauties and being style icons, Bollywood superstars have a great influence on the crowd.

“These years there has been a growing trend for Bollywood-inspired fashion, and accessories are a key part of this look. A trend emerges because the Bollywood beauties make the most of it as these stars are renowned for their distinctive fashion statements,” she says.

Talking about the most pleasing Bollywood personality who carries any accessory with aplomb, she says it has to be Deepika Padukone. “She does it effortlessly with that perfect ease. She just flawlessly pulls off the appearance with the ideal accessories and attire. Her impeccable style makes the trendy accessories stand out. Her use of the accessories and their impact is completely different! She is versatile in her attire, style, and appearance, and I think that makes me fall in love with her,” says the designer.

The designer also feels that the market for fashion accessories has grown significantly in recent years and is now flooded with a diverse selection. “I think the demand for new and established brands has increased drastically. They shine because, rather than being needs-based purchases, they allow buyers to express themselves personally.”