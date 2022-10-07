Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Gifts 2 Kg Dumb Bells To Abdu Rozik; Sreejita De-Manya Singh Get Into A Tiff

Superstar Salman Khan has returned as a host of 'Bigg Boss 16' and unlike last season this time he will be taking classes and assessing the weekly activities on a special episode of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar'.

Salman Khan Inside 'Bigg Boss 16' House
Salman Khan Inside 'Bigg Boss 16' House IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 8:41 pm

Superstar Salman Khan has returned as a host of 'Bigg Boss 16' and unlike last season this time he will be taking classes and assessing the weekly activities on a special episode of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar'.

The host will start off by presenting a set of 2 kg dumbbells to Tajikistan singer and contestant Abdu Rozik.

The makers of the show released the episode's promo ahead of its broadcast.

Later, he organises a party for ten contestants of the house. Before the dinner begins, the host advises the contestants to be themselves.

He feels that 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' actor and contestant Gautam Singh Vig is not showing his real side on the show. Salman also asks for MC Stan's opinion on who's fake in the house. He also announces a dance performance by Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer.

The former dances to 'Gori Naache' and the latter to 'Param Sundari'.

Furthermore, both TV actor Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument and nasty fight.

They can be seen hurling insults at each other. 'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Related stories

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, Shalin Bhanot Compete With Each Other For Captainship

From Mandana Karimi Quitting Bollywood To Sona Mohapatra, Urfi Javed Calling Out 'Bigg Boss 16' Makers, Celebs React To Sajid Khan Joining 'Bigg Boss 16'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Contestant Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 16 Reality Show Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan TV Reality Shows Television Reality Show Reality Show Contestants Bollywood Television Show Television Personality Salman Khan Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia