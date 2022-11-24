'Bigg Boss 16': Fahmaan Khan Enters As Wild Card

The first wild card contestant to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' is Sumbul Touqeer's 'Imlie' co-star Fahmaan Khan.

A promo of the upcoming episode was dropped by the channel Colors on Instagram. In the clip, Fahmaan is seen entering the show.

In the video, as Bigg Boss announces the entry of a new contestant, everyone goes outside to the living area, where Fahmaan is seen walking inside.

Seeing him, Sumbul gets emotional and runs towards him and hugs him tightly.

She is heard saying: "Mera Fahmaan aya hai."

Sumbul then tells him he was not supposed to come to the show, but Fahmaan answers that he thought Sumbul might need him.

She replies: "I love you, Fahmaan."