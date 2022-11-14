Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary Quarrel Over Sugar

As Archana Gautam is back in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', and fights over food items continue to occur.

‘Bigg Boss 16’
‘Bigg Boss 16’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 5:59 pm

As Archana Gautam is back in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', and fights over food items continue to occur. 

In the upcoming episode, Priyanka will be seen asking for sugar, Archana denies giving it to her and tells her to ask Tina. 

Priyanka says that sugar is common for all.

An argument breaks out between Priyanka, Archana, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot in which Priyanka commands that no 'Cheeni ke Parathe' will be made in the house. 

In defence, Soundarya says that she consumes jaggery and not sugar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam Priyanka Choudhary Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms