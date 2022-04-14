Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Steps Into Akshay Kumar's Shoes For This Horror Comedy

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is slated to hit screens on May 20.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan Credit: Instagram

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 1:41 pm

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is gradually inching towards its theatrical release. The actors took to their social media to share the first teaser of the film.

The teaser is sure to remind the audience of the earlier film, which was a huge success. The haunted haveli returns in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with a new cast and a few actors from the first film. In the teaser, we get to see actor Rajpal Yadav in his previous avatar.

Sharing the teaser, Kiara Advani posted, "The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? Teaser out now! (sic)." Whereas, Kartik tweeted, "#RoohBaba is coming Beware #Manjulika !! (sic)."

The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and also features actors Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is slated to hit the screens on May 20. 

