'Bheed' Teaser: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Is About The Plight Of Migrants During Covid-19

It would not be wrong to say that Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. The stars are loved by many because of their performances and remarkable versatility. Now adding some good news for their fans, the first look of their upcoming film ‘Bheed’ is out.

The recently launched teaser is nothing but a haunting recall of the horrors of the Covid-19 lockdown, and revolves around the challenges faced by migrant workers during the lockdown. The visuals are certainly heart-wrenching. ‘Bheed’ is written and directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Check out the teaser:

Rajkummar shared it in a post that read as: "Hum kahaani bata rahe hai uss waqt ki jab batwara desh mein nahi, samaaj mein hua tha. #Bheed, a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, known for films such as ‘Thappad’ and ‘Anek’, ‘Bheed’ also stars Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur. The film will hit screens on March 24.