‘Bhediya’ Teaser: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Bring Back The Folklore Of Werewolves, Trailer Out In October 19

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space in ‘Bhediya’ almost seven years after featuring together for the first time in Shah Rukh Khan-led ‘Dilwale’. While the film marks the second outing of Varun with producer Dinesh Vijan after 2015 successful film ‘Badlapur’, Kriti has been a regular with Maddock Films with films like ‘Raabta’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Arjun Patiala’ and ‘Mimi’.

Billed as a creature-comedy, ‘Bhediya’ has been one of the most awaited films this year and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The teaser of the film has been out and it gives glimpses into a small town and a jungle with werewolves aka the ‘Bhediya’.

The one-minute teaser starts with “witness the awakening of the legend,” on the screen as the audience gets into the film’s eerie setting, with shots of bats flying over a house, people chanting a prayer as the fire takes form of a wolf, and finally there is a shot of the wolf itself, tearing through the door.

The teaser is also a date announcement for the trailer launch on October 19 and for the urban legend to come to life. Varun captioned the teaser, Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October, 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct”

The trailer release date also marks Varun’s 10th anniversary of his debut in Bollywood. He made his debut on the date in 2012 with Karan Johar’s romantic comedy drama ‘Student of the Year’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

‘Bhediya’, also starring Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, is all set to release on screens on November 25. Amar Kaushik has previously helmed Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror-comedy ‘Stree’ and Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy drama ‘Bala’.