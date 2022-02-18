'Bachchhan Pandey' Trailer: Filmmakers Trolled For Copying Viral Memes In The Movie

The trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ released on Friday (February 18). While fans enjoyed watching Kumar and other actors like Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Prateik Babbar in the trailer, some netizens pointed out how some of the scenes were blatantly copied from viral memes on social media.

In the trailer, when Kumar's character, Bachchhan Pandey, can be seen grabbing Tripathi's crotch while the latter is handing over the film's script has been straightaway copied from a popular viral meme on social media, the netizens have claimed. People also slammed the film's poster, which shows Kumar and Fernandez posing with a straw in their mouths and a coconut in their hands. This pose appears to have been inspired by the viral meme.

Kitna remake kardoge, Remake after remake, Because of you, Bollywood is now calling Remakewood. Shameless, Kuch toh Naya kardo — Syed Azhar (@Syed_Azhar_) February 18, 2022

Ye sab karne ke baad bhi Film HGOTY, 2.5Cr FFs , BB na hui to chullu bhar paani me doob marna okki sar pic.twitter.com/7uDFLEzjQR — Lord Badass (@MrSalmania) February 18, 2022

Ye Kaisa Godfather Hai Jo LoveDa छू रहा pic.twitter.com/NJKEio00L6 — Raees ᵀⁱᵍᵉʳ³ (@BeingDevilRaees) February 18, 2022

The video shows Bachchhan Pandey committing, often gruesome, acts of violence in order to cement his status as the "Godfather" of the criminal underworld. Bhaves, Pandey's mentor, is played by Tripathi. Pandey supposedly killed his love interest Sophie, played by Fernandez, according to the 'Bachchhan Pandey' trailer.

Pandey forges a sob story for Sanon's character and then bursts out laughing, revealing that he is a gangster because he wants to be. Sanon and Warsi's characters appear to be in mortal danger near the end of the trailer.

Screenplay writer Nischay Kuttanda has written ‘Bachchhan Pandey’, and Farhad Samji has directed the film. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the film, which is set to hit theatres on March 18th.