‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’: Destin Daniel Cretton Departs As Director Of The Next ‘Avengers’ Movie

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Marvel Studios' highly anticipated upcoming ‘Avengers’ film, has been replaced. ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’ was scheduled to be Cretton's second Marvel film after delivering a smash with ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ in 2021. According to a report in Variety, the filmmaker left the project amicably and will return to helm the ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel.

Destin Daniel Cretton is also working on the Marvel Studios series ‘Wonder Man’ for Disney+. He will direct and executive produce the production, which was halted due to the writers and actors strike in Hollywood but will shortly start filming.

For the unversed, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’, will centre on the character of Kang, who is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new major villain after Thanos. The character has been essayed by Jonathan Majors.

If all goes well, the next ‘Avengers’ film will be released in the United States on May 1, 2026, and will be followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ on May 7, 2027. The two ‘Avenger’ films will put the MCU's Phase 6 to a close. However, considering the delay caused by the actor’s and writer’s strike in Hollywood, these release dates could change.