‘Amsterdam’: 5 Reasons Why The Star-Studded Murder Mystery Is The One To Watch Right Now

What happens when a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer witness a murder? David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ on Disney+ Hotstar, is here to tell you! Based on an original crime, the star-studded movie follows the story of three close friends as they navigate a mystery murder in 1930s America.

From its riveting plotline to Taylor Swift’s appearance, here are 5 reasons to catch Amsterdam on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend!

Star-Studded Cast

Bringing together Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Timothy Oliphant, Zoe Saldana, and Robert De Niro, among others, the cast of Amsterdam will bedazzle you with some amazing performances.

Fact And Fiction

Amsterdam is based on the Business Plot of 1933, a little-known story from American history that tells of a political conspiracy to replace President Franklin D Roosevelt after the elimination of the gold standard. While the film is inspired by this anecdote, much of it is also fictional, making it an interesting mix of fact and fabrication.

Unpredictable And Fascinating Plot

With its blend of comedy and action, Amsterdam employs a light-hearted approach to the murder mystery at its centre. It leads you on an intoxicating ride through the various nuances of its plot, which makes it a real joy to watch.

Taylor Swift And Christian Bale Sing Together

Enough said one would think. Yes, Taylor Swift is also part of the A-lister cast of Amsterdam, and she even sings a song with Christian Bale. Any fan of music or Taylor Swift would love to watch this movie, if only for this one scene.

David O. Russell Returns

Having directed critically acclaimed films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, David O. Russell’s last stint in Hollywood was his 2015 movie, Joy. With Amsterdam, O. Russell is back in full form, creating a treat for audiences to enjoy.