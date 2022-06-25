Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'America... You're In For The Fight Of Your Life': Hollywood Celebrities Slam Abortion Ruling

Celebrities are not happy with the Supreme Court's decision related to the historic Roe v. Wade abortion right. Celebrities took to social media to express their anger.

'America... You're In For The Fight Of Your Life': Hollywood Celebrities Slam Abortion Ruling
Celebrities Lash Out At Supreme Court Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 10:35 am

The decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its historic Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision in its 50th year has been greeted with widespread criticism from American celebrities.

Voicing the majority view in the entertainment industry, pop star Taylor Swift tweeted:

In a detailed response, cookery show host and author Padma Lakshmi said,

Thundered multiple award-winning actress Ariana DeBose,

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette was equally unequivocal. She said,

But the last word certainly belonged to the best-selling author Stephen King. He tweeted,

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment US Supreme Court Hollywood Celebrities Abortion Ruling Roe V. Wade Taylor Swift Padma Lakshmi Stephen King Ariana Debose Patricia Arquette
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Chasing The Blue Hour In Mahabaleshwar

Chasing The Blue Hour In Mahabaleshwar