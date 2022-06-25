'America... You're In For The Fight Of Your Life': Hollywood Celebrities Slam Abortion Ruling

The decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its historic Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision in its 50th year has been greeted with widespread criticism from American celebrities.

Voicing the majority view in the entertainment industry, pop star Taylor Swift tweeted:

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

In a detailed response, cookery show host and author Padma Lakshmi said,

People will still get abortions.



These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned.



This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

Thundered multiple award-winning actress Ariana DeBose,

Yeah, ain’t NOBODY telling me what I can & can’t do with my body. Ain’t nobody telling me who I get to love or marry for that matter. America… you’re in for the fight of your life.



See y’all Sunday at @BCEFA #BroadwayBares Queens. We bout to set it on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yvB8gNTeei — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 24, 2022

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette was equally unequivocal. She said,

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

But the last word certainly belonged to the best-selling author Stephen King. He tweeted,

It's the best Supreme Court the 19th Century has yet produced. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 24, 2022

[With Inputs from IANS]