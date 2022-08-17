‘Aamir Khan Is A Running Encyclopaedia,’ Says ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Language Coach Kulvinder Bakshish

Kulvinder Bakshish is a renowned name in the film industry when it comes to language and diction training. He is also a veteran theatre performer. Hailing from Gwalior, he has recently been in the news for giving the language training to Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Speaking about his association with Aamir Khan he says, “Four years ago one of my very close friends, actor-director Anshuman Jha, told me that Aamir Khan is looking for a Punjabi dialect coach. So, I met him in his gym and we spoke about 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and he asked me a couple of things about my work. By that time, I got to know that this film is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The main task I was asked to do is the language which Aamir Khan will speak in the movie and it has to be understood by all. As we know various parts of Punjab have different ways of speaking the language.”

So, was the first meeting intimidating? He says, “Though I was quite nervous but with Aamir Khan’s gesture it all went nicely.” Bakshish adds, “It’s a dream project for Aamir Khan and the journey continues for four long years. Before he started shooting, we rehearsed for 7-8 months. Initially, he learnt the authentic Punjabi language but when he started speaking that in the form of dialogues from the film, we realised no one was understanding that. So, then we decided if a Sardar tried to speak Hindi how it would sound? And that worked.”

Aamir Khan With Kulvinder Bakshish Instagram

Asked about Aamir Khan as a student Bakshish says, “He is a seeker, I would say he is a running encyclopaedia. Especially when it comes to films, set, sound, and technicalities he knows everything about filmmaking. One more important aspect of him that I have observed is his perfection if he is not convinced of something he will never attempt that. Once he is sure he will take the plunge. Though I have gone to teach him the dialect but at the end of the process I have learnt a lot and this is not only about his skills but about his simplicity, his way of seeing life. After winning so many awards the man walks in a simple pyjama and slippers.”

At the box-office, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has not been able to create the wonders which were expected of it. The film, along with the other major release of the week, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, has both underperformed and hasn’t managed to get the film industry the much-needed boost in its earnings this year. Let’s wait and watch when the makers of the two films decide to release them on OTT.