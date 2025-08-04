Why More Indians Are Opting For The TaxBuddy App For DIY Filing Of ITR

Why are people choosing Tax Buddy?

Whether you're making your first or fifth filing, TaxBuddy provides a smooth and assisted experience with no room for guesswork. Its step-by-step process is transparent for simplicity, so income tax filing is more of a walk in the park and less of a drudgery. In-built validations and checks provide error-free submissions, virtually eliminating the possibility of expensive errors. And the convenience? Unmatched. You can complete and submit your returns at home, office, or even while commuting, sipping chai at your favourite café — you do not need to go absent from work or stand in a queue. With TaxBuddy, at each step of the process, you are in the picture with utmost transparency so that you never have any idea of what is going on with your return. And should you ever hit a bump in the road, their team of experts is just a call or text message away, waiting to guide you one-on-one at your convenience.