VeChain Vs Polygon Vs Remittix: Can VET And POL Reclaim Former ATH's Or Will RTX Continue To Lead The Bull Run?

When comparing VeChain, Polygon, and Remittix, it’s clear that each has its strengths. Remittix, however, is the most exciting project right now, with analysts predicting major growth potential.

N
Nexa Desk
Published on:
Published on:
Representational Image
VeChain Vs Polygon Vs Remittix: Can VET And POL Reclaim Former ATH's Or Will RTX Continue To Lead The Bull Run?
info_icon
Sponsored Content

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as VeChain (VET), Polygon (POL), and Remittix (RTX) continue to show promise. Investors are keeping a close eye on these three projects, trying to figure out which one will lead the next bull run. Can VeChain or Polygon reclaim their previous all-time highs (ATH), or will Remittix continue to dominate with its impressive gains?

VeChain: Can It Break Through Resistance and Reclaim Its ATH?

VeChain (VET) has been experiencing significant price movements recently, currently trading around $0.02454. VET has recently shown a sharp rebound from $0.02178 and is now testing the 100-day moving average at $0.02679. If it breaks above this resistance, analysts predict that VeChain could reach $0.03109.

Nevertheless, in case price is unable to sustain the support above the 100-day MA, VET might retreat towards the 200-day MA at $0.02475. The next vital question VeChain is facing in the future is whether it will be capable of sustaining this bullish trend and breaking beyond resistance. In case, it may be headed to recovering its all-time high (ATH) of $0.279.

Chart
info_icon

Polygon: Will It Overcome Its Major Drop?

Polygon (POL) has experienced a massive drop of 95% from its ATH of $2.92 in December 2021, and it’s currently trading around $0.2385. However, the project is showing some promising technical signs. If Polygon can break through its 100-day moving average at $0.2173, there’s potential for a move towards $0.29.

Chart
info_icon

Polygon’s technicals also show a bearish ABCD harmonic pattern, which might suggest a bullish CD leg before reaching the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ). If this happens, it could be the beginning of a strong recovery for the project. Additionally, Polygon’s infrastructure expansion and strategic partnerships, including with the DeFi platform Fluid, are pushing the project forward.

Remittix: Outperforming VET and POL

With over $19 million raised and more than 592 million tokens sold at $0.0922 each, Remittix (RTX) is quickly gaining ground in the crypto world. Its focus on cross-border payments and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications makes it a unique project with real-world utility.

Remittix (RTX)
info_icon

Investors are eyeing Remittix as a potential 30x or even 50x winner. The project is on the verge of revealing its first CEX listing when it hits $20 million, which could serve as a major price catalyst.

Why Remittix Stands Out:

  • Focused on cross-border payments and DeFi applications.

  • Token burns and limited supply drive demand.

  • Expect major price action when the listing is revealed.

  • Analysts predict a 30x or even 50x surge for Remittix in the next 12 months.

Buy Remittix (RTX)
info_icon

Will VET, POL, or RTX Lead the Next Bull Run?

When comparing VeChain, Polygon, and Remittix, it’s clear that each has its strengths. Remittix, however, is the most exciting project right now, with analysts predicting major growth potential. As Remittix edges closer to its first CEX listing and with an eye on a 50x surge, it stands out as one of the best crypto to buy now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/?utm_source=Outlook&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=148

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son