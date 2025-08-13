VeChain Vs Polygon Vs Remittix: Can VET And POL Reclaim Former ATH's Or Will RTX Continue To Lead The Bull Run?

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as VeChain (VET), Polygon (POL), and continue to show promise. Investors are keeping a close eye on these three projects, trying to figure out which one will lead the next bull run. Can VeChain or Polygon reclaim their previous all-time highs (ATH), or will Remittix continue to dominate with its impressive gains?
VeChain: Can It Break Through Resistance and Reclaim Its ATH?
VeChain (VET) has been experiencing significant price movements recently, currently trading around $0.02454. VET has recently shown a sharp rebound from $0.02178 and is now testing the 100-day moving . If it breaks above this resistance, analysts predict that VeChain could reach $0.03109.
Nevertheless, in case price is unable to sustain the support above the 100-day MA, VET might retreat towards the 200-day MA at $0.02475. The next vital question VeChain is facing in the future is whether it will be capable of sustaining this bullish trend and breaking beyond resistance. In case, it may be headed to recovering its all-time high (ATH) of $0.279.
Polygon: Will It Overcome Its Major Drop?
Polygon (POL) has experienced a massive drop of 95% from its ATH of $2.92 in December 2021, and it’s currently trading around $0.2385. However, the project is showing some promising technical signs. If Polygon can break through its 100-day moving average at $0.2173, there’s potential for a move towards $0.29.
Polygon’s technicals also show a bearish ABCD harmonic pattern, which might suggest a bullish CD leg before reaching the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ). If this happens, it could be the beginning of a strong recovery for the project. Additionally, Polygon’s infrastructure expansion and strategic partnerships, including with the , are pushing the project forward.
Remittix: Outperforming VET and POL
With and more than 592 million tokens sold at $0.0922 each, Remittix (RTX) is quickly gaining ground in the crypto world. Its focus on cross-border payments and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications makes it a unique project with real-world utility.
Investors are eyeing Remittix as a potential 30x or even 50x winner. The project is on the verge of revealing its when it hits $20 million, which could serve as a major price catalyst.
Why Remittix Stands Out:
Focused on cross-border payments and DeFi applications.
Token burns and limited supply drive demand.
Expect major price action when the listing is revealed.
Analysts predict a 30x or even 50x surge for Remittix in the next 12 months.
Will VET, POL, or RTX Lead the Next Bull Run?
When comparing VeChain, Polygon, and Remittix, it’s clear that each has its strengths. Remittix, however, is the most exciting project right now, with analysts predicting major growth potential. As Remittix edges closer to its first CEX listing and with an eye on a 50x surge, it stands out as one of the best crypto to buy now.
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.