Top Holders Continue To Rotate Out Of Shiba Inu And Pepe As One Viral Coin Continues To Light Up The Market

Shiba Inu and Pepe’s whale-induced corrections underline how fragile hype-based rallies can be. Their declines suggest caution for those eyeing similar setups. Meanwhile, Remittix’s foundational utility, funding base and rollout clarity are drawing serious speculators during this shift.

Nexa Desk
Remittix
Remittix
Major Shiba Inu and Pepe wallets have trimmed positions over the past week, casting a shadow over meme-driven momentum. At the same time, one altcoin is igniting renewed interest among whales and retail traders alike. For those tracking what qualifies as the Best Crypto to Buy Now, signs point to shifting attention and potential reward for tokens with functional utility, not just hype.
Remittix
Remittix
Shiba Inu Faces Headwinds as Whales Unload

Large Shiba Inu holders have recently sold substantial amounts of tokens, cashing out after enjoying gains of more than 200%. This wave of selling pushed the price down, marking a drop from the month’s earlier highs.

The decline has also been accompanied by reduced on-chain activity and lower social engagement, an uncommon trend for a community-focused asset like SHIB. These factors are adding pressure to optimistic Shiba Inu price prediction forecasts.

Pepe Coin Suffers as Early Investors Cash Out

Pepe Coin’s meteoric rise has also prompted early backers to cash in, especially when prices neared local peaks. On-chain data show elevated wallet activity transferring PEPE to exchanges, hinting at expected corrections ahead.

Price retreated around 40% from its local top, approaching long-term holders’ break-even zones. Weakening momentum and overbought conditions are dampening confidence in PEPE’s ability to sustain bulls.

Remittix Stays Resilient as Utility-Driven Interest Grows

Amid meme coin rotations, Remittix (RTX) stands out for its utility, not hype. Trading near $0.0922 after a 21% climb, it boasts over $18.9 million in funding, highlighting investor conviction. With its PayFi rails ready and a Q3 wallet beta on deck, Remittix may offer better sustainability. Its structure supports payments use, not speculative velocity, positioning it as more than a trend-chaser.

Buy Remittix (RTX) Now
Here’s why Remittix is earning attention in meme market pullbacks:

  • Solves a real-world $19 trillion payments gap

  • Crypto-to-bank transfers are functional across 30+ countries

  • Audited by CertiK, reinforcing trust

  • Q3 2025 wallet beta launch to boost accessibility

  • The 40% token bonus is still active for early participants

Remittix will also be revealing the name of their first CEX listing when the presale hits $20M. This layer of utility puts Remittix steps ahead of derisive meme hype, especially as the market sorts through fleeting viral rallies.

Meme Fervor Might Fade - Utility Gains Traction

Shiba Inu and Pepe’s whale-induced corrections underline how fragile hype-based rallies can be. Their declines suggest caution for those eyeing similar setups. Meanwhile, Remittix’s foundational utility, funding base and rollout clarity are drawing serious speculators during this shift.

For traders asking "what’s the Best Crypto to Buy Now," pairing exposure to liquid meme coins with calculated allocations into Remittix could offer a hedge on speculative and functional upside alike.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

