How Does Cryptocurrency Actually Work Behind The Scenes?

These blocks are chained in the sequence that they occurred in so there is a "chain" of blocks. The mechanism which does this makes it so that once a transaction has been committed to the ledger it cannot be altered, reversed, or edited. Each new block also contains a unique cryptographic fingerprint (a hash) of the previous block chaining them and keeping all activity up until this point on the network. This condition is maintained and agreed on thousands of computers (or nodes) spread across the entire world.