Can History Repeat Itself As Ethereum Price Shows Similarities To 2017, Is $10,000 ETH On The Horizon?

While Ethereum’s price surge is impressive, many believe it could be approaching a short-term ceiling, sparking interest in high-growth presale opportunities like Remittix.

N
Nexa Desk
Published on:
Published on:
Ethereum Coin
Can History Repeat Itself As Ethereum Price Shows Similarities To 2017, Is $10,000 ETH On The Horizon?
info_icon
Sponsored Content

Ethereum's recent breakout past $4,000 has sparked optimism, with many predicting a move toward $10,000 by 2025. However, investors are also turning their attention to Remittix (RTX), which is gaining momentum in the cross-border crypto-to-fiat space. Remittix will reveal its first CEX listing once the presale hits $20M, adding excitement.
Remittix (RTX)
info_icon

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will History Repeat Itself as ETH Eyes $10,000?

Trading View
info_icon

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,329.4, recently breaking past the $4,000 mark for the first time since December 2024, reigniting optimism in the market. Despite being 17% below its all-time high of $4,878.26, ETH has surged over 50% in the past month, signaling strong bullish momentum. Ethereum’s price action is mirroring patterns seen during the 2017 bull run, where a breakout above the 50-week moving average led to massive rallies. The technical setup now suggests Ethereum could be at a critical juncture, with $4,000 acting as a key resistance level.

Analyst Satoshi Stacker noted that Ethereum has been rejected at this level multiple times in the past, but on the occasion it surpassed it, ETH reached new all-time highs. Optimistic projections suggest that breaking past $4,000 could lead Ethereum towards $5,000 and even $10,000 by 2025. With increasing institutional interest and the rise of Ethereum 2.0, Ethereum’s growth potential has never been higher.

As the market matures, Ethereum could potentially surpass previous all-time highs, setting a path toward new records, with some even predicting a move to $20,000. Could Ethereum reach $10,000 this time around? Only time will tell.

Why Investors Are Shifting Focus to Early-Stage Presales: Remittix (RTX)

Buy Remittix (RTX) Now
info_icon

Ethereum (ETH) has been a strong performer in the market but many investors are now turning their attention to early-stage presales like Remittix (RTX), especially with the exciting news that Remittix will be revealing the name of their first CEX listing once the presale hits $20M. Remittix is gaining attention for its practical use case in the cross-border crypto-to-fiat payment space. As Ethereum hits potential resistance levels and some market cooling, investors are diversifying into projects like Remittix, which offers the potential for massive returns.

Here’s why Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention:

  • Global Settlement: Facilitates seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions across 30 countries with next-day settlement.

  • Transparent Fees: No hidden fees, offering clear and predictable transactions for users and investors alike.

  • Security & Stability: CertiK-audited smart contracts provide a secure platform for all transactions.

  • Enterprise Adoption: Mobile wallet beta and merchant tools are fueling mainstream adoption.

Conclusion

While Ethereum’s price surge is impressive, many believe it could be approaching a short-term ceiling, sparking interest in high-growth presale opportunities like Remittix. With its real-world utility in the PayFi sector and increasing institutional support, Remittix (RTX) offers a solid, utility-driven growth model with the potential for massive returns. As Ethereum shows signs of consolidation, Remittix could provide the next breakout opportunity for investors. With increasing institutional support and a clear use case in cross-border payments, Remittix stands out as one of the best crypto to buy now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son