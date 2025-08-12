Can History Repeat Itself As Ethereum Price Shows Similarities To 2017, Is $10,000 ETH On The Horizon?

Ethereum's recent breakout past $4,000 has sparked optimism, with many predicting a move toward $10,000 by 2025. However, investors are also turning their attention to Remittix (RTX), which is gaining momentum in the cross-border crypto-to-fiat space. Remittix will reveal its first CEX listing once the presale hits $20M, adding excitement.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Will History Repeat Itself as ETH Eyes $10,000?
Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,329.4, recently breaking past the $4,000 mark for the first time since December 2024, reigniting optimism in the market. Despite being 17% below its all-time high of $4,878.26, ETH has surged over 50% in the past month, signaling strong bullish momentum. Ethereum’s price action is mirroring patterns seen during the 2017 bull run, where a breakout above the 50-week moving average led to massive rallies. The technical setup now suggests Ethereum could be at a critical juncture, with $4,000 acting as a key resistance level.
Analyst Satoshi Stacker noted that Ethereum has been rejected at this level multiple times in the past, but on the occasion it surpassed it, ETH reached new all-time highs. Optimistic projections suggest that breaking past $4,000 could lead Ethereum towards $5,000 and even $10,000 by 2025. With increasing institutional interest and the rise of Ethereum 2.0, Ethereum’s growth potential has never been higher.
As the market matures, Ethereum could potentially surpass previous all-time highs, setting a path toward new records, with some even predicting a move to $20,000. Could Ethereum reach $10,000 this time around? Only time will tell.
Why Investors Are Shifting Focus to Early-Stage Presales: Remittix (RTX)
Ethereum (ETH) has been a strong performer in the market but many investors are now turning their attention to early-stage presales like Remittix (RTX), especially with the exciting news that Remittix will be revealing the name of their first CEX listing once the presale hits $20M. Remittix is gaining attention for its practical use case in the cross-border crypto-to-fiat payment space. As Ethereum hits potential resistance levels and some market cooling, investors are diversifying into projects like Remittix, which offers the potential for massive returns.
Here’s why Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention:
Global Settlement: Facilitates seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions across 30 countries with next-day settlement.
Transparent Fees: No hidden fees, offering clear and predictable transactions for users and investors alike.
Security & Stability: CertiK-audited smart contracts provide a secure platform for all transactions.
Enterprise Adoption: Mobile wallet beta and merchant tools are fueling mainstream adoption.
Conclusion
While Ethereum’s price surge is impressive, many believe it could be approaching a short-term ceiling, sparking interest in high-growth presale opportunities like Remittix. With its real-world utility in the PayFi sector and increasing institutional support, Remittix (RTX) offers a solid, utility-driven growth model with the potential for massive returns. As Ethereum shows signs of consolidation, Remittix could provide the next breakout opportunity for investors. With increasing institutional support and a clear use case in cross-border payments, Remittix stands out as one of the best crypto to buy now.
Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/
Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix
$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.