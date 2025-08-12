Can Diversification Beyond SDRs And Key Currencies Redefine The Global Reserve Landscape?

The global financial system has been dependent on a small set of hegemonic currencies over the past decades—chiefly the US dollar, the euro, the yen, and the pound sterling. Alongside this, the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights have acted as a satellite reserve currency to balance foreign liquidity. But with changing economic realities, changing geopolitical balances, and technological advancements, most policymakers and economists are asking themselves if diversification away from SDRs and reserve currencies is not only welcome but even necessary. In the midst of this change is a new player: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), capable of having a profound impact on the composition of world reserves.