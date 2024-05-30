The Best 65 Inch Smart TVs in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
With TV screens expanding to sizes exceeding 100 inches, the 65-inch TV emerges as the pinnacle of value for investment. This size strikes a harmonious balance, offering optimal performance without compromising on space or budget considerations.
It's the Goldilocks of television sizes, just right for most living rooms, delivering immersive viewing and practicality.
Moreover, the 65-inch category is where you'll find some of the most advanced TV technologies available today. that deliver unrivalled picture quality with deep blacks and vibrant colours to 8K resolution that brings every detail to life, these TVs offer a glimpse into the future of home entertainment.
And the best part? Thanks to advancements in manufacturing and economies of scale, these cutting-edge features are more accessible than ever before.
Whether you're a cinephile craving cinematic immersion, a sports enthusiast seeking a good viewing experiencer looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, the 65-inch TV might just be the right size for you as they are the middle ground between the larger and the relatively smaller sizes like 55 inch to .
In our carefully curated list, we've gathered some of the best 65-inch TVs available in India, each offering its own unique blend of features and capabilities. So without any delay let us guide you through the exciting world of big-screen entertainment.
Here's the list of best 65 inch smart TVs in India
The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L delivers exceptional entertainment with stunning visuals and immersive audio. With its powerful 4K Processor X1™, even 2K pictures are upscaled to near 4K quality, offering vibrant colors and lifelike contrast. Google TV integration provides access to a vast array of streaming content, while Dolby Audio ensures rich and clear sound. The TV's X-Protection PRO technology ensures durability, protecting against dust, humidity, and power surges, making it a reliable choice for uninterrupted entertainment.
Specifications:
Price: 77,990 (
MRP 1,39,00044% Off)
Brand: Sony
Display Technology: LED
Resolution: 4K
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI
Sound Output: 20W
Smart Features: Google TV
Warranty: 1 year
|
What we like
|
What we don't like
|
Wide viewing angle
|
Takes a while to turn on
|
Clear and immersive sound quality
|
Crisp 4K resolution
|
Excellent picture and display colours
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
1 AC Power Cord
1 Remote Control
1 Table-Top Stand
1 User Manual
2 AAA Batteries
User feedback: “Sony Installation was very quick right after the product delivery. Superb picture quality with terrific audio output, Easy to use UI. Very satisfied with the product and service overall. Long time Bravia user, never got disappointed.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional quality, backed by impressive 4.8-star ratings on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, ensuring top-notch performance and customer satisfaction.
The Samsung 65-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL brings immersive entertainment to your living space with its stunning 4K visuals and powerful sound. Crystal Processor 4K ensures lifelike picture quality, while PurColor and HDR 10+ deliver vibrant colors and enhanced contrast. With SmartThings integration, control your smart home devices effortlessly. Get a seamless gaming experience with Auto Game Mode, and access a wide range of channels and content with Samsung TV Plus. Easily experience more screen and less bezel with its sleek design.
Specifications:
Price: 60,990 (
MRP 99,99039% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display Technology: LED
Resolution: 4K
Sound Output: 20W
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Smart Features: AI Speaker, SmartThings
|
What we like
|
What we don't like
|
Easy setup and navigation
|
LED panel is fragile
|
Top notch picture quality
|
Slow and buggy at times
|
Good sound quality for its size
|
Wide range of supported apps
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
2 Battery (AAA Size)
1 REMOCON
1 Stand-Left
1 Stand-Right
User feedback: “Being my first TV purchase, I was a bit apprehensive, but those worries were quickly put to rest. Samsung has certainly set the bar high with this model. The Smart features add an extra layer of convenience, allowing me to easily access streaming services and other content with just a few clicks. Overall, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. If you're in the market for a new TV this one's a winner!”
Why it's worth buying: With a solid 4.2-star rating from over 7000+ reviewers, this TV promises impressive performance and reliability, making it a worthwhile investment for your home entertainment needs.
The OnePlus 65-inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S is your gateway to limitless entertainment possibilities. It proves to be an excellent leisure gadget for your home with its stunning 4K UHD display and immersive Dynaudio sound. With features like OnePlus Connect 2.0 and OxygenPlay 2.0, you can easily control your entertainment and access a wide range of content. The bezel-less design and sleek metal stand add elegance to any room, while Android TV 10 and Google Assistant offer seamless voice control and access to a variety of apps. With hands-free voice control and shared album features, this TV ensures a convenient and connected viewing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 49,999 (
MRP 69,99929% Off)
Brand: OnePlus
Display Technology: LED
Sound Output: 30 Watts
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI
Resolution: 4K UHD
Operating System: Android TV 10
|
What we like
|
What we don't like
|
Clear vibrant display
|
Average refresh rate
|
Picture audio clarity is exceptional
|
Switching audio outputs is a little tricky
|
User-friendly interface
|
Decent performance
What's in the box?
1 TV unit
1 Remote
1 AC Power Cord
1AV In Adapter
1 Set Stand
1 User manual
User feedback: “I have purchased the product for a good price using amazon and card discount and installation done on preferred day without any hassle. Oneplus TV is better than the other in terms of price from my point of view.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 400+ purchases on Amazon in just the last month, this TV's reliability is evident. Its stunning 4K visuals and seamless smartphone integration further solidify its value.
The Vu 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED ensures an exceptional viewing experience with its advanced technology and innovative features. The GloLED panel offers rich and vibrant colours, close to an OLED display, while the Glo AI Processor ensures smooth performance and upscaling of content. With Google TV, you can easily access a wide range of apps and content, and the integrated soundbar with a subwoofer provides a powerful audio experience. The TV also features a hands-free mic for convenient voice commands and advanced modes like Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode for enhanced viewing.
Specifications:
Price: 55,999 (
MRP 85,00034% Off)
Screen Size: 65 Inches
Display Technology: LED
Resolution: 4K
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS: Google TV
|
What we like
|
What we don't like
|
Vibrant and clear
|
Slightly bulky dimensions
|
Smooth performance and upscaling
|
Easy access to apps
|
Powerful built-in soundbar
|
Convenient voice commands
What's in the box?
1 TV Unit
1 Remote Control
1 Power Cord
1 User Manual
1 Table Mount Stand
1 VESA Wall Mount Bracket
2 AAA Batteries
User feedback: “It is a really good purchase. The TV is good for sound. The subwoofer thing is really detailed and great. Anyone looking for sound quality in a TV should consider buying this. Picture quality is also good. It goes up to dolby vision, but it's 400 nits, so dolby vision is a bit dark. TV is the best for sound quality with a good screen quality as well. Connectivity is also excellent. The remote is also fine. Subwoofer works well with wall mount setup, because it has an inbuilt wall mount setup sound option. Overall, I'm very happy with the performance till now.”
Why it's worth buying: With 73% of reviewers giving it 4.5 stars on Amazon, it’s a trusted and reliable option for quality and performance.
The Hisense 65E7K 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV features breathtaking visuals with Quantum Dot Color technology and Dolby Vision. With a bezel-less floating display, it ensures an immersive viewing experience. The Dolby Atmos sound provides remarkable audio quality, while features like AI Picture and AI Sports Mode optimize content. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, supporting apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The Game Mode Plus and 60Hz VRR cater to gamers, making this TV a versatile entertainment hub.
Specifications:
Price: 48,999 (
MRP 89,99946% Off)
Brand: Hisense
Screen Size: 65 Inches
Display Technology: QLED
Resolution: 4K UHD
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: HDMI, USB
Sound Output: 24 Watts
|
What we like
|
What we don't like
|
Superior sound experience
|
Heavy and large to mount
|
Smooth and responsive interface
|
Colours are not that great
|
Attractive bezel-less design
|
Picture quality is impressive
|
Multiple connectivity options
What's in the box?
1 TV Unit
1 Remote
2 Table Top Stand
1 Wall Mount Bracket
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
User feedback: “This is a very nice TV for both home and official purposes. The colour saturation is impressive with the sound quality so good that you'll hardly require a soundbar if using mostly at home and doesn't require loud sound and bass. The screen is 4K and has 144Hz resolution and smooth motion technology for better experience. Very Simple VIDAA OS which is superfast and easy to access. Remote has all the required short keys. Amazing Buy and Highly Recommended Product.”
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.1-star ratings and Amazon Choice endorsement reaffirm its status as a reliable and highly recommended product.
Factors to consider when purchasing a 65 inch TV
Display Technology: Consider whether you prefer LED, OLED, QLED, or Mini-LED technology. Each has its advantages in terms of picture quality, brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy.
Resolution: Look for TVs with at least 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) for crisp and detailed images. Some models also offer 8K resolution for even higher clarity, although content availability may be limited.
HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances the contrast and color accuracy of images, resulting in more lifelike visuals. Ensure the TV supports HDR formats like HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HLG for the best viewing experience.
Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate, typically measured in Hertz (Hz), results in smoother motion and reduced motion blur, especially during fast-paced action scenes or gaming. Look for TVs with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz for optimal performance.
Smart Features: Most modern TVs come with built-in smart features, allowing you to stream content from popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Consider the smart platform's ease of use, app availability, and compatibility with other devices.
Audio Quality: While the TV's built-in speakers can suffice for casual viewing, dedicated audio systems or soundbars can significantly enhance your audio experience. Check if the TV supports advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.
Connectivity Options: Ensure the TV has an adequate number of HDMI ports, USB ports, and other inputs/outputs to accommodate your devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and sound systems.
Size and Design: Measure your viewing area to ensure the 65-inch TV fits comfortably without overpowering the space. Consider the TV's bezel size, stand design, and overall aesthetics to complement your home decor.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
Performance Analysis: We evaluated the performance of each TV based on key factors such as display technology, resolution, HDR support, refresh rate, and smart features.
User Feedback: We analysed user feedback and reviews from customers who have purchased and used these TVs, paying attention to their satisfaction levels, common issues, and standout features.
Comparison Analysis: We compared various features of each TV evaluating their pros and cons across multiple brands and models to identify the top contenders in the 65-inch TV category.
Consideration of Value: We assessed the overall value proposition of each TV, taking into account factors such as pricing, warranty coverage, bundled extras, and long-term reliability.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand in terms of product quality, customer support, and innovation to ensure you receive a reliable and satisfying purchase.
Future-Proofing: We looked for TVs that offer advanced technologies and features to ensure that your investment remains relevant and useful for years to come.
Frequently Questions Asked (FAQs)
What is the ideal viewing distance for a 65-inch TV?
The recommended viewing distance for a 65-inch TV is typically around 8 to 10 feet, ensuring an immersive viewing experience without straining your eyes.
What connectivity options do 65-inch TVs typically offer?
65-inch TVs usually come with multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling you to connect various devices and peripherals for a versatile entertainment setup.
How energy-efficient are 65-inch TVs?
Energy efficiency varies among models, but many modern 65-inch TVs come with energy-saving features like automatic brightness adjustment and power-saving modes to help reduce electricity consumption.
How do I clean and maintain a 65-inch TV screen?
To clean a 65-inch TV screen, use a soft, microfiber cloth lightly dampened with water or a mild cleaning solution specifically designed for screens. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or rough materials that could damage the screen.
Can I connect my gaming console to a 65-inch TV?
Absolutely! Most 65-inch TVs come with HDMI ports that support gaming consoles, and many even offer specialised gaming modes to reduce input lag and enhance the gaming experience.
In Conclusion
A 65-inch smart TV is a fantastic choice for those seeking a cinematic viewing experience in their living rooms or home theatres. With its large screen size, 4K resolution, and smart features, it offers immersive entertainment for movies, TV shows, gaming, and more. Considering the diverse range of options available, purchasing from our list of recommendations ensures access to top-rated models, ensuring quality, reliability, and a satisfying viewing experience for years to come.
