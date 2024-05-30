The Best 65 Inch Smart TVs in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is our top pick for the best 65 inch TV for its stunning 4K resolution, Google TV interface, and immersive Dolby Atmos sound, making it the top choice for a premium viewing experience.

Best Budget: The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers excellent value with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, smart features including SmartThings integration, and sleek design, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

With TV screens expanding to sizes exceeding 100 inches, the 65-inch TV emerges as the pinnacle of value for investment. This size strikes a harmonious balance, offering optimal performance without compromising on space or budget considerations.

It's the Goldilocks of television sizes, just right for most living rooms, delivering immersive viewing and practicality.

Moreover, the 65-inch category is where you'll find some of the most advanced TV technologies available today. From OLED panels that deliver unrivalled picture quality with deep blacks and vibrant colours to 8K resolution that brings every detail to life, these TVs offer a glimpse into the future of home entertainment.

And the best part? Thanks to advancements in manufacturing and economies of scale, these cutting-edge features are more accessible than ever before.

Whether you're a cinephile craving cinematic immersion, a sports enthusiast seeking a good viewing experiencer looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, the 65-inch TV might just be the right size for you as they are the middle ground between the larger and the relatively smaller sizes like 55 inch to 32 inches .

In our carefully curated list, we've gathered some of the best 65-inch TVs available in India, each offering its own unique blend of features and capabilities. So without any delay let us guide you through the exciting world of big-screen entertainment.

Here's the list of best 65 inch smart TVs in India