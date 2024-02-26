The 5 Best OLED TV in India From Top Brands (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best overall : Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV stands as the best OLED TV With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Atmos, and Google TV features, it delivers a stunning visual and audio experience.

Best budget: Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV . Despite being more affordable, it offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, Quantum HDR OLED, Dolby Atmos sound, and a range of smart features like Far-Field Voice Interaction and SmartThings, making it a great value for its price.

OLED, or Organic Light Emitting Diode, technology has revolutionised the television industry with its unmatched picture quality and innovative features. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the top OLED TVs available in the Indian market, helping you make an informed decision for your next home entertainment investment.

When it comes to OLED TVs , several renowned brands dominate the market, offering a wide range of models to suit various preferences and budgets. From LG and Sony to Panasonic and Philips, these brands have consistently delivered cutting-edge displays that captivate viewers with their vibrant colours, deep blacks, and unparalleled contrast.

In this guide, we'll delve into the specifications, performance, and unique features of each best OLED TV model, helping you narrow down your options and find the perfect television that meets your requirements and exceeds your expectations.