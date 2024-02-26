The 5 Best OLED TV in India From Top Brands (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: stands as the best OLED TV With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Atmos, and Google TV features, it delivers a stunning visual and audio experience.
Best budget: . Despite being more affordable, it offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, Quantum HDR OLED, Dolby Atmos sound, and a range of smart features like Far-Field Voice Interaction and SmartThings, making it a great value for its price.
OLED, or Organic Light Emitting Diode, technology has revolutionised the television industry with its unmatched picture quality and innovative features. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the top OLED TVs available in the Indian market, helping you make an informed decision for your next home entertainment investment.
When it comes to , several renowned brands dominate the market, offering a wide range of models to suit various preferences and budgets. From LG and Sony to Panasonic and Philips, these brands have consistently delivered cutting-edge displays that captivate viewers with their vibrant colours, deep blacks, and unparalleled contrast.
In this guide, we'll delve into the specifications, performance, and unique features of each best OLED TV model, helping you narrow down your options and find the perfect television that meets your requirements and exceeds your expectations.
Below is a list of the best OLED TVs in India
Picture Quality: OLED TVs are renowned for their exceptional picture quality, characterised by deep blacks, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles. Evaluate factors such as contrast ratio, colour accuracy, brightness, and resolution (4K or 8K) to ensure superior visual performance.
Display Size: Determine the appropriate screen size based on your room dimensions and viewing distance. Consider factors such as viewing distance recommendations and the layout of your living space to choose the ideal screen size for an immersive viewing experience.
HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances the TV's ability to display a wider range of colours and brightness levels, resulting in more lifelike and dynamic images. Look for OLED TVs with support for HDR formats such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG for enhanced picture quality.
Smart Features: Evaluate the smart features and operating system of the OLED TV. Look for smart platforms that offer a user-friendly interface, access to popular streaming apps, voice control capabilities, and seamless integration with other smart home devices.
Audio Quality: While the focus is often on picture quality, don't overlook the importance of audio performance. Consider factors such as built-in speakers, audio enhancement technologies (such as Dolby Atmos), and the option to connect external sound systems for an immersive audio experience.
Connectivity Options: Assess the connectivity options available on the OLED TV, including HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Ensure the TV offers sufficient connectivity for your external devices, gaming consoles, and multimedia sources.
Design and Aesthetics: Consider the design and aesthetics of the OLED TV, including the bezel size, stand design, and overall build quality. Choose a TV that complements your home decor and enhances the visual appeal of your entertainment setup.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each OLED TV based on key parameters such as picture quality, display technology, HDR support, audio performance, and smart features. TVs with exceptional performance across these metrics were prioritised in our selection.
User Feedback and Reviews: We considered user feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with the OLED TVs. Positive user reviews and high ratings helped validate the quality and reliability of the products.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition offered by each OLED TV, considering factors such as pricing, features, build quality, and warranty coverage. Our goal was to recommend TVs that offer excellent value for money without compromising on quality.
Variety and Diversity: We ensured that our list includes a diverse range of OLED TVs from leading brands, catering to different preferences, budgets, and use cases. Whether you're looking for a premium flagship model or a budget-friendly option, we have curated choices to suit your needs.
Reliability and Durability: We prioritised OLED TVs known for their reliability, durability, and long-term performance. TVs with a track record of high customer satisfaction and minimal issues were given preference in our selection.
The Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) is a top-of-the-line television that offers a stunning visual experience with its OLED display technology. It delivers true-to-life colours and perfect blacks, making every scene come to life. The TV also features Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ for enhanced picture quality, along with a Vivid Picture Engine 2 for improved colours and contrast. On the downside, some users have reported performance issues, such as lagging. However, with its elegant design, premium audio setup, and smart features like Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, this TV offers a category-leading experience. Despite its drawbacks, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV remains a compelling choice for those seeking a high-quality viewing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 74,999 (
MRP 1,99,99963% Off)
Brand: Xiaomi
Display: OLED, 55"
Resolution: 4K
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
OS: Android TV 11
Processor: Quad-Core
Storage: 32GB
RAM: 3GB
Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS X
Pros
Cons
Stunning OLED display
Occasional performance lags
Immersive Dolby Atmos audio
Limited HDMI ports
Smooth Android TV experience
Wide range of supported apps
Sleek bezel-less design
Google Assistant integration
User’s review: Best OLED out there... Great for gaming has CEC (in game mode) 120hz on 1080p , I think 2k also & 60hz on 4k. Dolby vision works flawlessly. Android 11 rocks with 32gb storage, I even torrent directly on the tv using libre torrents app ,play with jellyfish app(downloads UBS and metadata for you) and even browse on brave browser directly, I've connected a wireless mouse & keyboard. Best of all, I've put YouTube revanced on the tv to watch without ads & with sponsor block. Also the speakers are great @ 30 watts. Build quality is good, all metal. Protip: hold the patchwall button to get the setup menu in any app like Netflix etc.
Why it's worth buying: With its stunning OLED display and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, this Amazon Choice product offers an unparalleled viewing experience, earning it a commendable 4.3-star rating.
The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black) is a feature-packed television designed to elevate your entertainment experience. Powered by the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6, this TV delivers stunning visuals with enhanced clarity and realism. The AI Super Upscaling feature enhances the quality of faces and objects for a more natural appearance, while OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping ensures optimal HDR performance with vivid contrast and detail. Immerse yourself in a true cinema experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which bring scenes to life with ultra-vivid picture quality and immersive spatial audio. Enjoy seamless access to a wide range of streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar directly from your TV.
Despite its impressive features, some users have noted that the brightness of the TV is slightly lower compared to other models. However, with AI Sound Pro, Multi View capabilities, and a sleek slimline design, the LG OLED TV offers a personalised and immersive viewing experience for all your entertainment needs. Plus, with smart assistant integration and the redesigned Magic Remote, controlling your TV has never been easier.
Specifications:
Price: 1,09,990 (
MRP 1,39 99021% Off)
Screen Size: 55 inches
Technology: OLED
Resolution: 4K
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Processor: α7 AI Gen6
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Sound: Dolby Atmos, 20W output
Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Built-in Alexa
Design: Slimline, Rocky Black
Pros
Cons
Immersive audio and visuals
Slightly lower brightness
Wide range of streaming services
Speakers could be better
Smart assistant integration
Slim and sleek design
Lag-free gaming experience
Easy to use interface
User’s review: The TV gives great performance and beautiful video quality. It was delivered a day ahead before the scheduled delivery date and the LG installation professional finished the installation within the next 90 minutes. That's some fast response time. The TV looks awesome and takes less space. I already have 2 Sony OLED TVs, but I got to know LG manufactures the display panel for Sony. So this time I changed my decision and went for LG. Guess I was right. The TV's performance is on par with Sony TVs but gives great presence in your living or bedroom. My Mom thought I bought a very expensive drawing board and she was blown away once I turned on the screen. I hope the TV is versatile like Sony TVs.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stunning picture quality and immersive sound experience. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a high rating of 4.5 stars from over 300+ overall ratings..
The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA55S90CAKLXL (Titan Black) is a top-tier television that excels in delivering stunning visuals and immersive audio. With OLED display technology and Quantum Dot Technology, it provides deep blacks, vibrant colours, and impressive contrast. The Neural Quantum Processor 4K ensures brilliant picture quality, while Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite offer a captivating audio experience. However, some users have reported issues like motion blur and input lag during gaming, despite the Auto Low Latency Mode. Nonetheless, with features like SmartThings integration, Multi View, and Super UltraWide GameView, this TV offers a versatile and connected entertainment experience. While the Solar cell technology is innovative, its effectiveness may vary depending on indoor lighting conditions. Overall, the Samsung OLED TV is a feature-rich option for those seeking premium picture quality and smart functionalities.
Specifications:
Price: 1,43,990 (
MRP 1,99,90028% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Screen Size: 55 inches
Display Technology: OLED
Resolution: 4K
Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
Sound: Dolby Atmos
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Dimensions: 4D x 122.5W x 70.9H cm
Pros
Cons
Stunning picture quality
Possible motion blur in fast scenes
Sleek slim design
Input lag in gaming mode
Easy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
High refresh rate
Powerful Dolby Atmos sound
Vibrant OLED display
User’s review: Samsung new Oled is much better quality as compared to other oled brands. Samsung oled sound is also good and the main thing Colour is 100% impressive quality also good value for money.
Why it's worth buying: It offers an immersive entertainment experience that's unmatched. Its sleek design and smart features make it a worthy investment for enhancing your home entertainment setup.
The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A95K (Black) is a premium television designed to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. With its BRAVIA XR Cognitive Processor, this TV replicates content with astonishing realism, offering lifelike visuals and immersive audio. The XR OLED Contrast Pro ensures deep blacks and optimal brightness, while the XR Motion Clarity technology keeps fast-paced scenes smooth and clear. Additionally, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance the visual and audio experience, bringing scenes to life with brilliant highlights and multi-dimensional sound.
However, some users may find the TV's design and size bulky, and the price point may be a drawback for budget-conscious consumers. Nevertheless, with features like Google TV, Chromecast, and voice search capabilities, this TV offers seamless connectivity and a wide range of entertainment options. Despite its drawbacks, the Sony Bravia XR Series OLED TV stands out for its exceptional picture quality, immersive audio, and smart functionalities, making it a top choice for those seeking a premium home entertainment experience.
Specifications:
Price: 2,64, 990 (MRP
4,79,90045% Off)
Screen Size: 65 Inches
Brand: Sony
Display Technology: OLED
Resolution: 4K
Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
Sound Output: 60 Watts
Operating System: Google TV
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
HDMI Ports: 4
USB Ports: 2
Pros
Cons
Lifelike visuals with immersive audio
Bulky design
Seamless connectivity
High price no
Wide entertainment options
Deep blacks and optimal brightness
Smooth clear fast-paced scenes
Brilliant highlights
Multi-dimensional sound
User’s review: I just got a new Sony XR-65A95K QD-OLED and the picture is outstanding.Watching anything shot in high definition it feels like you are right there.The colours are very rich and vibrant.I’ve been watching the Chimp Empire documentary on Netflix and it honestly looks like I’m right in the jungle with them and could reach out and touch them. I did a lot of research before I bought the Sony and I knew the top of the line LG and Samsung were very comparable and cheaper.What made my decision was the fact I currently have a Sony LCD 43” that we bought in 2007 that has always been our main tv and was used 3 hrs every night and it is still going strong with a nice picture and zero problems in 16 years.
Why it's worth buying: It offers an immersive entertainment experience that's unmatched. Its sleek design and smart features make it a worthy investment for enhancing your home entertainment setup.
The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black) is a powerhouse of entertainment, delivering stunning visuals and immersive audio. Powered by the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor, this TV provides a lifelike viewing experience with AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, enhancing both visuals and audio for a truly cinematic feel. The OLED display with Dolby Vision IQ ensures vibrant colours and deep blacks, while Dolby Atmos delivers immersive surround sound. Connectivity is seamless with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. You can easily stream your favourite content from Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The TV also features gaming enhancements like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, making it ideal for gaming enthusiasts.
Despite its impressive features, some users have noted that the TV's brightness is not as high as other models. However, with its sleek design and advanced smart features like AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, and Alexa Built-in, the LG OLED TV offers a complete entertainment package for your home.
Specifications:
Price: 1,14,990 (
MRP 159, 99028% Off)
Screen Size: 55 inches
Brand: LG
Display Technology: OLED
Resolution: 4K
Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
HDMI Ports: 4
USB Ports: 2
Sound Output: 20 Watts
Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay 2
Warranty: 1 year product, additional 2 year comprehensive
Pros
Cons
Stunning picture quality
No voice remote included
Immersive Dolby Atmos sound
Average brightness
Smooth gaming experience
Sleek and slim design
Convenient streaming from various apps
Smooth gaming experience
Easy to use interface
User’s review: I bought B2 as I was looking for something better than A2 and not as top notch and expensive as C2. I think B2 offers a perfect balance of features and an OLED panel. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: It delivers an unparalleled viewing experience, making it worth every penny for those seeking top-notch entertainment at home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are OLED TVs better than LED TVs?
OLED TVs typically offer superior picture quality compared to LED TVs due to their ability to produce true blacks and better colour accuracy, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience, especially in dark rooms.
Do OLED TVs suffer from burn-in?
While OLED TVs can be susceptible to burn-in if static images are displayed for extended periods, modern OLED TVs employ various technologies such as pixel shifting and screen savers to minimise the risk, and with normal usage, burn-in is rare.
Do OLED TVs have a limited lifespan?
OLED TVs do have a finite lifespan for each pixel, but under normal usage, this is typically not a concern as modern OLED TVs employ technologies to prolong the lifespan, and they generally last for many years without noticeable degradation.
Are OLED TVs energy efficient?
OLED TVs are energy efficient compared to traditional LCD TVs, as they only consume power for the pixels that are illuminated, resulting in lower power consumption, especially when displaying dark scenes.
Can OLED TVs be used in bright rooms?
While OLED TVs perform best in dark or dimly lit rooms due to their ability to produce perfect blacks, they can still deliver excellent picture quality in brighter environments, but may not be as effective in combating glare compared to brighter LCD TVs.
Do OLED TVs support HDR content?
Yes, OLED TVs support HDR (High Dynamic Range) content, offering enhanced contrast, wider colour gamut, and brighter highlights, resulting in more lifelike and immersive viewing experiences when watching compatible HDR content.
In Conclusion
OLED TVs offer a superior viewing experience with their ability to produce perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and incredible contrast. Their slim design and energy efficiency make them a stylish and eco-friendly choice for any home entertainment setup. Additionally, OLED TVs are well-suited for a variety of uses, including gaming, sports, and movie watching, thanks to their fast response times and high refresh rates. With our curated list of recommendations, you can choose from top brands and models to find the perfect OLED TV for your needs. Upgrade your home entertainment setup today and immerse yourself in stunning picture quality and immersive sound.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change