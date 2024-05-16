The 7 Best Bluetooth Earbuds in India (2024)

What's Hot

No one these days wants the inconvenience of tangled wires when it comes to their audio tech, and the best way to go about this is getting a pair of Bluetooth earbuds that offer superior sound quality, seamless connectivity, and excellent battery life. Here’s a guide to the best Bluetooth earbuds available in India.

  • Best Overall: The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 stands out as the best bluetooth earbuds with its exceptional sound quality, comfortable design, and adaptive ANC technology, making it a top pick for audiophiles and casual users alike.

  • Best Noise Cancelling: The Sony WF-1000XM5 offers industry-leading noise cancellation, crystal-clear sound quality, and up to 36 hours of battery life, making it perfect for those seeking immersive audio experiences in any environment.

  • Best Budget: The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC combines innovative noise cancellation technology, Hi-Res sound, and a long-lasting battery life of over 50 hours, providing exceptional value without compromising on performance.

There are some tech gadgets we can't go a day without, like phones, laptops, and more. Have you pondered that earbuds are in the same category? Specifically, true wireless ones, as no one wants the hassle of tangled wires. With the vanishing audio jack in modern phones, best Bluetooth earbuds have become even more essential.

Technological advancements have endowed Bluetooth earbuds with a range of features. For gym-goers, factors like fit, durability, and sweat resistance are crucial. In office settings, noise cancellation might be a top priority. However, the abundance of options can make finding the right pair challenging.

Some Bluetooth earbuds prioritise sound quality, catering to audiophiles, while others focus on long battery life for on-the-go users. Intuitive touch controls, voice assistant integration, and quick pairing add to their convenience. Comfort and secure fit are also key, ensuring they stay in place during activities.

To simplify your search, we've curated a list of the best Bluetooth earbuds in India that suit your needs and preferences, ensuring you get the best audio experience possible.

Things to consider when shopping for a pair of bluetooth earbuds 

  • Sound Quality: Look for earbuds that offer clear and balanced sound across different frequencies. Consider factors like bass response, clarity, and overall audio performance.

  • Comfort and Fit: Opt for earbuds that come with different ear tip sizes to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. This is essential for long listening sessions and during physical activities.

  • Battery Life: Consider the battery life of the earbuds and their charging case, especially if you'll be using them for extended periods without access to charging.

  • Connectivity: Check the Bluetooth version and range of the earbuds to ensure stable and reliable connectivity with your devices. Features like multipoint connectivity can also be beneficial if you switch between devices frequently.

  • Durability and Build Quality: Look for earbuds that are built to last and can withstand daily wear and tear. Water and sweat resistance are essential, especially if you plan to use them during workouts or outdoor activities.

  • Additional Features: Consider any extra features that may enhance your experience, such as active noise cancellation, transparency mode, touch controls, voice assistant support, and EQ customization.

  • Compatibility: Ensure that the earbuds are compatible with your devices, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smartwatch. Check for compatibility with your device's operating system and Bluetooth profile.

How we chose them for you 

  • Customer Feedback: We meticulously analysed customer reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with different earbud models. This provided valuable insights into user satisfaction, durability, and performance.

  • Comparison analysis: We conducted thorough comparisons of various Bluetooth earbuds, weighing their pros and cons. This comparative analysis helped us identify standout features, drawbacks, and unique selling points for each model.

  • Performance: Our selection process involved evaluating performance across key factors such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, connectivity, and additional features like noise cancellation and water resistance. We prioritised earbuds that excelled in these areas.

  • Brand Credibility: We considered the credibility and reputation of different brands in the audio industry. Brands with a track record of producing high-quality, reliable products were given preference in our selection process.

  • Price: While quality is paramount, we also took into account the affordability and value proposition of each pair of earbuds. Our aim was to recommend options that offer a balance of performance and price, catering to various budget ranges.

Below is a list of best Bluetooth earbuds in India

  1. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling in Ear Earbuds

info_icon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra deliver an immersive listening experience with spatial audio, placing sound directly in front of you. Featuring world-class noise cancellation and CustomTune technology, these wireless earbuds offer a tailored listening experience. With customizable fit options for comfort, touch controls for convenience, and long-lasting battery life, they provide exceptional audio quality for music and calls.

Specifications:

  • Price: 25,900  

  • Brand: Bose 

  • Colour: Black

  • Connectivity: Wireless

  • Battery Life: 6 Hours

  • Noise Cancellation: Active

  • Charging Time: 20 Minutes

  • Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Pros Cons
Immersive sound quality Expensive
Effective noise cancellation Connection issues
Long-lasting battery life
Crystal clear voice calls

What's in the box?

  • QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 

  • Bose Fit Kit 

  • Charging Case 

  • USB-C Cable 

  • Safety sheet

User’s Testimonial: "Perfect. Everything is good and up to Mark. ANC IS HIGH LEVEL. one needs to experience the ANc. Sound is superb. Earbud finger touch function is also very sensitive. And almost all functions can be done through earbuds. Battery also good. Lots more options and modes available through the boss music connect app. Higher price but worth the money."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4-star average from over 15,000 Amazon ratings, indicating widespread satisfaction among users. 

Shop Now!

2. Sony WF-1000XM5

info_icon

The Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds offer premium sound quality and industry-leading noise cancellation. With Dynamic Driver X technology and Bone Conduction sensors, they deliver astonishing sound clarity and boast a sleek, ergonomic design for comfort. Additionally it has up to 36 hours of battery life, multipoint connection, and adaptive sound control in a water-resistant and eco-friendly build.. 

Specifications 

  • Price: 24,990 (MRP 29,990 17% Off)

  • Brand: Sony 

  • Connectivity: Wireless 

  • Noise Cancellation: Active

  • Battery Life: 36 hours

  • Water Resistance: IPX4 rated

  • Compatibility: Multi-Device

  • Construction: Recycled Materials

Pros Cons
Superior noise cancellation Connection quality is poor
Rich, detailed sound quality Volume is not easy to access
Comfortable and sleek design
Great build quality

What's in the box?

  • Charging case

  • Earbuds

  • USB-C to USB-A charging cable

  • Three ear tip sizes (XS, S, and L)

  • Legal paperwork

  • Quick start guide

  • Warranty 

User’s Testimonial: "I ordered these earbuds and was sceptical about how it would perform as I was using the Airpods 2. But to my surprise, these were one of the best sounding earbuds and with the best comfort I have used till now. I absolutely recommend this for anyone who has a good budget and does not want to compromise on the sound quality."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its high ratings and acclaimed performance, with 61% of reviewers awarding it 4 stars on Amazon.

Shop Now!

3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Smart Earbuds

info_icon

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds provide exceptional sound quality with TrueResponse transducer system and lossless audio technology. Featuring adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode, they offer noise cancellation and awareness as needed. With Auracast and LE Audio compatibility, they offer future-proof streaming capabilities. Ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, while up to 30 hours of battery life keeps you listening uninterrupted.

Specifications:

  • Price: 19,990 (MRP 29,990 33% Off)

  • Brand: Sennheiser 

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

  • Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC

  • Battery Life: 30 hours

  • Compatibility: LE Audio, Auracast

  • Design: True Wireless

Pros Cons
Exceptional sound fidelity Learning curve for touch controls
Bass is top notch Big case size
Good battery life
Customizable fit provides comfort
Future-proof technology

What's in the box?

  • Charging case (model: MTW4 C)

  • USB charging cable with USB-C 

  • Silicone ear adapters (size XS, S, M )

  • Quick Guide

  • Safety Guide

User’s Testimonial: "I feel like I'm in the studio when listening to my music and I feel at one with the music. I can hear the bass lows, mids and highs. I can hear the different layers of music. The vocals are crisp. Just absolutely amazing. The active noise cancelling is decent for blocking out unwanted sounds, but also I like the Transparency mode for when I'm out and about and need to be aware of my surroundings."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional quality and innovative features, backed by a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon

Shop Now!

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

info_icon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio and Intelligent ANC for superior sound quality and noise cancellation. Featuring innovative AI for live translation and 360 Audio for immersive listening, these Bluetooth earbuds ensure clear conversations and realistic sound. Up to 18 hours of battery life and IPX7 water resistance make them highly versatile.

Specifications:

  • Price: 11,990 (MRP 19,999 40% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Power Source: Battery Powered

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

  • Audio Quality: 24-bit Hi-Fi

  • Noise Control: Intelligent ANC

  • Water Resistance: IPX7 Rated

  • Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Pros Cons
Excellent sound quality Battery life is decent
Comfortable fit Multipoint connection is missing
Impressive performance
Comfortable for long wear

What's in the box?

  • Buds2 Pro

  • Charging Case

  • Ear Tips

  • Type C to C Cable

  • Quick Start Guide

User’s Testimonial: "As a DJ, I can confirm that these sound great for wireless buds. The bass, mids and highs are well balanced at normal eq. You can tweak it to your liking if needed as well. Added advantage of 24 bit audio support. Overall sound wise, you won't be disappointed."

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 7,000+ reviewers and around 1K purchases last month, they are a popular and highly rated choice.

Shop Now!

6. soundcore Liberty 4 Nc Noise Cancelling In Ear Earbuds

info_icon

The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds ensure adaptive noise cancellation that reduces up to 98.5% of external noise. With 11mm custom-tuned drivers for Hi-Res sound, they provide clear audio with low latency. Featuring 50-hour battery life, wireless charging, IPX4 water resistance, and AI-enhanced 6-mic clear calls, they ensure a seamless listening experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,499 (MRP 9,999 25% Off)

  • Brand: Soundcore 

  • Power Source: Battery Powered

  • Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC 2.0

  • Battery Life: 50 Hours

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

  • Water Resistance: IPX4 Rated

  • Audio Quality: Hi-Res Sound

Pros Cons
Clear and detailed sound Slightly bulky design
Long-lasting battery life
Good call and build quality
User friendly app
Provides comfortable fit

What's in the box?

  • Liberty 4 NC

  • Charging Case 

  • XS/S/M/L Ear Tips - M Pre-Installed

  • USB-C Charging Cable

User’s Testimonial: "I am not exaggerating when I say this, but the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC blows away the Nothing Ear(1), which I used before, when it comes to overall audio performance, call quality and ANC. I have watched movies, and also listened to hours and hours of audio clips for transcription work, while working in an extremely noisy office, and these earbuds block out practically any external noise... THEY'RE THAT GOOD!"

Why it's worth buying: These are highly praised for their superior noise cancellation and long battery life, earning 66% 5-star ratings from over 4500 reviewers on Amazon.

Shop Now!

6. JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless Headphones

info_icon

The JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless Headphones deliver deep bass and up to 32 hours of total battery life. With an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit, they feature Smart Ambient technology for awareness of surroundings and VoiceAware for hands-free calls. Water and dust resistance ensure durability, while the JBL Headphones App allows personalised sound adjustments.

Specifications:

  • Price: 11,009 (MRP 1,678 34% Off)

  • Brand: JBL 

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

  • Battery Life: Up to 32 hours

  • Waterproof Rating: IP54

  • Driver Size: 8mm

  • Charging Time: 2 hours

  • Compatibility: JBL Headphones App

Pros Cons
Deep bass and immersive sound Battery could be better
Comfortable and secure fit Keeps cutting in between
Smart Ambient technology
Water and dust resistant

What's in the box?

  • JBL Vibe Buds earbuds

  • Charging case

  • USB Type-C charging cable

  • 3 sizes of eartips

  • Warranty / Warning (W / !), 1 x QSG / Safety Sheet (S / i)

User’s Testimonial: "Found out unintentionally but they are certainly waterproof. Ran the whole case with the earbuds through the washer and dryer. No drop off in sound quality, case and earbuds still charge. Worth the price."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional quality and innovative features, backed by a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon

Shop Now!

7. EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancellation Earbuds

info_icon

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds feature Qualcomm QCC3071 Soc for fast wireless connections, aptX Adaptive audio for premium sound quality, and Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology for clear calls. With Bluetooth 5.3, hybrid ANC, multipoint connection, and IPX5 waterproofing, these earbuds offer a seamless and immersive audio experience for all activities.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,999 (MRP 12,999 54% Off)

  • Brand: EarFun 

  • Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth

  • ANC Technology: Hybrid ANC

  • Drivers: 11mm Dynamic

  • Waterproof Rating: IPX5

  • Connectivity Version: Bluetooth 5.3

Pros Cons
Deep and rich bass Connection issues
Provides a snug fit
Customizable settings via app
Clear call and sound quality
Excellent performance and quality

What's in the box?

  • User Manual

  • USB-C Charging Cable

  • Ear Tips

  • Charging Case

  • EarFun Air Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds

User’s Testimonial: "Performance, fit, value, sound quality and battery life of the earbuds are excellent The ANC feature works remarkably well, the bass is deep and rich, and that they stay in place throughout. Excellent value for the money. Acoustics are excellent with zero distortion."

Why it's worth buying: This Amazon Choice product boasts a 4.3-star rating, ensuring a reliable and high-quality audio experience.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Bluetooth earbuds compatible with all devices?

  • Yes, Bluetooth earbuds are designed to be compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, as long as the device supports Bluetooth connectivity.

What is the average battery life of Bluetooth earbuds?

  • Battery life varies depending on the model and usage, but most Bluetooth earbuds offer between 4 to 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, with the charging case providing additional backup power.

How do I ensure a comfortable fit with Bluetooth earbuds?

  • Most Bluetooth earbuds come with multiple sizes of ear tips and wings or fins to ensure a secure and comfortable fit for different ear shapes and sizes. Experimenting with different combinations can help find the most comfortable fit.

Are Bluetooth earbuds safe for long-term use?

  • Bluetooth earbuds emit low levels of radiation and are generally considered safe for regular use. However, it's essential to take breaks from extended listening sessions to reduce the risk of ear fatigue and hearing damage.

How do I clean my Bluetooth earbuds?

  • To clean Bluetooth earbuds, gently wipe them with a damp cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals or getting water inside the earbuds.

In Conclusion

Bluetooth earbuds have revolutionised the way we listen to music and engage in calls on the go, offering convenience, portability, and freedom from tangled wires. With a plethora of options available, choosing the right pair can be overwhelming. However, our carefully curated list of recommendations ensures that you find the perfect fit for your lifestyle, whether you prioritise comfort, sound quality, or advanced features like noise cancellation. Investing in our recommended Bluetooth earbuds guarantees a seamless listening experience, backed by trusted brands and positive user feedback, making it a worthwhile addition to your tech arsenal.

