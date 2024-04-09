10 Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds in India (2024)

User’s Review: I am not exaggerating when I say this, but the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC blows away the Nothing Ear(1), which I used before, when it comes to overall audio performance, call quality and ANC. These earbuds have something called Adaptive ANC, which means that the earbuds automatically adjust the level of NC based on the noise in any environment. I have watched movies, and also listened to hours and hours of audio clips for transcription work, while working in an extremely noisy office, and these earbuds block out practically any external noise... THEY'RE THAT GOOD!