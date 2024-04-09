10 Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out for its superior noise cancellation, providing up to 43dB reduction in ambient noise. With a comfortable fit and 24 hours of playback per charge, they offer a premium listening experience.
Best Sound Quality: The features crystal-clear sound powered by AKG, with support for aptX adaptive audio codec for exceptional immersive sound. These earbuds also come with a long-lasting battery life of up to 20 hours.
Best for Calling: The excels in voice clarity with its 6-mic system and cVc 8.0 ENC technology, reducing 90% of noise for clear calls even in noisy environments. They offer a secure fit, making them ideal for active lifestyles.
Best Budget: The provide exceptional value with features like Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Sound, 6 Mics CVC 8.0 ENC, and a 55ms ultra-low latency, offering a premium listening experience at an affordable price.
Noise cancelling technology in earbuds has become a crucial feature for many individuals seeking an immersive audio experience. This innovative technology works by actively reducing ambient sounds, allowing users to enjoy their music, podcasts, or calls without interruptions from external noise.
The importance of noise cancellation is evident in various scenarios, whether you're commuting, working in a noisy environment, or simply trying to relax at home.
Several big brands are known for manufacturing some of the best noise cancelling earbuds on the market. Brands like Sony, Bose, Jabra, and Sennheiser are renowned for their high-quality audio products, including TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds.
These brands incorporate cutting-edge noise cancellation technology into their earbuds, ensuring exceptional sound quality and minimal external interference.
We understand the dilemma of finding the perfect balance between performance, features, and price. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the best noise blocking earbuds, currently dominating the market. Our selection showcases top-tier products that deliver outstanding noise cancellation capabilities, ensuring that your investment is justified by the exceptional audio experience they provide.
Factors you should consider when purchasing any noise cancelling earbuds
Noise Cancellation Technology: Look for earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which uses microphones to analyse and counter ambient noise.
Sound Quality: Check reviews and specifications to ensure the earbuds offer high-quality audio performance with clear highs, rich mids, and deep lows.
Comfort and Fit: Opt for earbuds that come with multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a comfortable and secure fit, which is essential for effective noise cancellation.
Battery Life: Consider the battery life of the earbuds and their charging case, especially if you plan to use them for extended periods without access to charging.
Connectivity: Choose earbuds with stable Bluetooth connectivity, preferably with the latest version for better range and connection stability.
Water Resistance: If you plan to use the earbuds during workouts or in rainy conditions, look for models with an IPX4 rating or higher for water and sweat resistance.
Controls and Features: Consider the ease of use of the earbuds' controls, such as touch or physical buttons, and any additional features like voice assistants or customizable EQ settings.
Compatibility: Ensure the earbuds are compatible with your devices, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, to avoid any connectivity issues.
How we picked them for you
Noise Cancellation Performance: We prioritised earbuds that feature advanced noise cancellation technology, capable of effectively blocking out ambient noise across different frequencies. This ensures an immersive listening experience in various environments.
Durability and Build Quality: We looked for earbuds that are well-built and durable, capable of withstanding daily wear and tear. This includes water and sweat resistance, making them suitable for use during workouts or outdoor activities.
Brand Credibility and Customer Reviews: We took into account the reputation of the brands behind the earbuds and considered customer reviews and feedback. This helped us ensure that the earbuds we recommend are reliable and perform as advertised.
Value for Money: While we focused on recommending high-quality earbuds, we also considered their price relative to the features and performance they offer. We aimed to recommend earbuds that provide excellent value for money.
Below is a list of best noise cancelling earbuds in India along with their price
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II when compared to rivals, features world-class noise cancellation that seamlessly adapts to your environment for uninterrupted listening. With advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, you can enjoy your music wirelessly within a 30-foot range. These earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playtime, extendable with the charging case. The intuitive touch controls allow you to manage your music and calls effortlessly. Bose CustomTune technology ensures personalised sound tailored to your ears, while the Bose Music app lets you customise settings and access EQ controls. Comfort is as much essential then all the tech features, with nine ear tips and stability band combinations these Bose earbuds make sure you get the perfect fit.
Specifications:
Price: 19,900 (
MRP 25,90023% Off)
Brand: Bose
Model: QuietComfort Earbuds II
Type: In-ear
Noise Cancellation: Active
Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Battery Life: Up to 6 hours
Charging Time: 20 minutes for 2 hours
Controls: Touch interface
Customization: Bose Music app
Colour: Midnight Blue
|Pros
|Cons
|Immersive sound quality
|No wireless charging
|Effective noise cancellation
|Touch is quite sensitive
|Comfortable and secure fit
|Intuitive touch controls
|IPX4 water resistance
|Long-lasting battery life
|Bluetooth 5.3 provides strong connectivity
User’s Review: I've got some noisy neighbours and these Bose earbuds block the sound really nicely so I can focus on my work. The fit is quite comfortable, I often wear them for many hours at a time. But, of course, the fit comfort will vary from person to person, YMMV. Sound quality is great, which is what you expect from a high end Bose product. The bass is solid and powerful and nicely balanced. The bluetooth connects fast and solid, no problems there.
Why it's worth buying: This pair is an Amazon Choice product with a 4-star rating, making them a top choice for noise cancellation. With their exceptional sound quality and personalised fit, they offer the best listening experience.
Sony WF-C700N Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer the ultimate listening experience with active noise cancellation and 360 Reality Audio support. These lightweight earbuds feature an ergonomic design for all-day comfort and can be paired with two devices simultaneously for added convenience. With a quick 10-minute charge, enjoy up to an hour of playtime. The Headphones Connect app allows you to customise your sound preferences, while the IPX4 rating ensures sweat and splash resistance for uninterrupted listening during workouts.
Specifications:
Price: 8,890 (
MRP 12,99032% Off)
Brand: Sony
Model: WF-C700N
Connectivity: Wireless
Colour: Black
Battery Life: 15 hours
Charging Time: 10 minutes
Water Resistance: IPX4
Noise Cancellation: Yes
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent noise cancellation
|Call quality is bad
|Comfortable for extended wear
|Battery life could be better
|Quick charging feature
|High-quality sound performance
|Water-resistant design
|Customizable sound settings
User’s Review: I've been blown away by the Sony WZ-500 Bluetooth Cordless In-Ear headphones! From the moment I put them on, it felt like they were custom-made for my ears. The build quality is incredibly soft, providing a snug and comfortable fit that lasts for hours on end. As a DJ and music producer, audio quality is important to me, and these earbuds deliver crisp and clear sound that exceeds my expectations.
Why it's worth buying: With over 10,000 ratings on Amazon and a solid 4-star rating, this product is worth buying for its proven performance and customer satisfaction.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro delivers an exceptional audio experience with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio and Intelligent ANC that eliminates outside noise. These earbuds feature Galaxy AI for interpretation and live translation, making conversations effortless. With Intelligent 360 Audio, the sound feels more realistic, creating an immersive listening experience. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, while the multipoint connection allows you to pair with two devices simultaneously for added convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 16,990 (
MRP 19,99915% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Model: Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Colour: Graphite
Form Factor: In Ear
Connectivity: Wireless
ANC: Intelligent ANC
Audio: 24-bit Hi-Fi
Battery: Up to 15 hrs
Water Resistance: IPX7
AI Features: Galaxy AI
Audio Enhancement: 360 Audio
|Pros
|Cons
|Improved phone call quality
|Lacks multipoint connectivity
|Comfortable ergonomic design
|Limited compatibility with non-Samsung devices
|Long battery life and quick charging
|IPX7 water resistance
|ANC is excellent
|Supports ambient sound
User’s Review: I've been blown away by the Sony WZ-500 Bluetooth Cordless In-Ear headphones! From the moment I put them on, it felt like they were custom-made for my ears. The build quality is incredibly soft, providing a snug and comfortable fit that lasts for hours on end. As a DJ and music producer, audio quality is important to me, and these earbuds deliver crisp and clear sound that exceeds my expectations.
Why it's worth buying: Its overwhelmingly positive 5-star ratings from 68% of Amazon users underscore its worthiness for purchase.
The OnePlus Buds 3 redefine wireless earbuds with their advanced features and impressive performance. With a dual-driver setup and LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec, they deliver unparalleled sound quality with deep bass and clear vocals. The sliding volume control allows for easy adjustments, while the adaptive noise cancellation technology blocks out background noise for an immersive listening experience. With up to 44 hours of playback time and fast charging capabilities, these earbuds are perfect for all-day use. Plus, their IP55 water and dust resistance rating ensures durability during workouts and outdoor activities.
Specifications:
Price: 5,499 (
MRP 6,49915% Off)
Sound Quality: Hi-Res
Noise Cancellation: Adaptive 49dB
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Battery Life: Up to 44H
Fast Charging: 10Mins for 7H
Water Resistance: IP55
Design: Ergonomic, Lightweight
Control: Slide Volume
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable Bluetooth connectivity
|Fit could be an issue for some
|Water and dust resistant
|Exceptional sound quality and performance
|Quick and convenient fast charging
|Comfortable and ergonomic design
|Noise cancellation is really good
User’s Review: Got these TWS today only. Sound quality is top notch. Noise cancellation is very very good. I could not hear anything around me when I activated it. Call quality is really good. I played the song on my TV loudly and called my friend wearing these TWS and he said he couldn’t hear any song playing in the background. The weight of the box is very light. Buds are very comfortable in my ears. These are actually top quality earbuds.
Why it's worth buying: The fact that 6,000 people purchased it just last month on Amazon speaks volumes about its popularity and reliability.
Get immersed in your music with the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds. Equipped with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, these earbuds automatically adjust to your surroundings, eliminating distractions for superior sound quality. With up to 40 hours of playtime and wireless charging capabilities, you can stay in the groove all day long. Plus, with six beamforming microphones, your calls will always come through loud and clear. Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in for seamless voice control.
Specifications:
Price: 9,989 (
MRP 16,98941% Off)
Brand: JBL
Type: In-Ear TWS
ANC: True Adaptive
Battery Life: Up to 40 hours
Charging: Wireless
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Microphones: 6 Beamforming
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior noise cancellation
|Disconnects automatically at times
|Wireless charging convenience
|Case quality could be better
|Clear and loud calls
|Easy to customise settings
|Comfortable and secure fit
User’s Review: I bought JBL Live Pro 2 for my office meeting on MS Teams and it works perfectly. Sound quality is excellent. Connectivity with the laptop is established as soon as you pull out the earphones from the case. Call quality is top notch and when you activate noise cancellation, it goes to the next level. I highly recommend these for calling. Now, let's come to music quality, that is also awesome. Bass is too good, you can clearly hear instruments not audible on speakers.
Why it's worth buying: With superior sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and long battery life, it's no wonder these earbuds have earned a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, making them a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking top-notch audio performance
Immerse yourself in your music with the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds. These earbuds feature Adaptive ANC 2.0 technology that adjusts to your ear canals and external environment, reducing noise by up to 98.5%. The 11mm custom-tuned drivers deliver crisp, detailed sound, while Hi-Res audio and LDAC technology ensure high-quality wireless audio. With a 10-hour battery life that can be extended to 50 hours with the charging case, you can enjoy uninterrupted music on your travels. Plus, with IPX4 water resistance and 6-mic AI clear calls, these earbuds are designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle.
Specifications:
Price: 7,499 (MRP 11,999 38% Off)
Brand: Anker
ANC: Adaptive ANC 2.0
Drivers: 11mm custom-tuned
Audio: Hi-Res, LDAC
Battery: 10H/50H playtime
Water Resistance: IPX4
Mic: 6-mic AI clear calls
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Compatibility: Android devices
|Pros
|Cons
|Crisp, detailed sound quality
|Durability issues
|Seamless Bluetooth connectivity
|Touch could be improved
|Clear, amplified voice calls
|Great noise cancellation
|Provide a snug and comfortable fit
|Good battery backup
User’s Review: I am not exaggerating when I say this, but the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC blows away the Nothing Ear(1), which I used before, when it comes to overall audio performance, call quality and ANC. These earbuds have something called Adaptive ANC, which means that the earbuds automatically adjust the level of NC based on the noise in any environment. I have watched movies, and also listened to hours and hours of audio clips for transcription work, while working in an extremely noisy office, and these earbuds block out practically any external noise... THEY'RE THAT GOOD!
Why it's worth buying: With a 67% 5-star rating on Amazon, these earbuds offer exceptional noise cancellation, crisp sound quality, and reliable connectivity, making them a worthwhile purchase for many users.
Enhance your workout routine with the Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds. Designed for superior sound quality, these earbuds feature Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer and customizable equaliser presets. With adaptable acoustics, you can choose between open or closed ear adapters to suit your preference for situational awareness or noise cancellation. The ergonomic design and interchangeable ear fins ensure a secure and comfortable fit during intense exercise sessions. Plus, with IP54 dust, splash, and sweat resistance, along with a long battery life of up to 27 hours, these earbuds are built to withstand any workout environment.
Specifications:
Price: 8,990 (
MRP 12,99031% Off)
Brand: Sennheiser
Sound: TrueResponse Transducer
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Fit: Customizable Ergonomic
Resistance: IP54
Battery: 27 Hours
Control: Smart Control App
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and sweat-resistant design
|Pricey for the features
|Premium sound quality
|Quality could be improved
|Comfortable and fits regularly
|Decent performance
|Adaptable acoustics for situational awareness
|Long battery life
User’s Review: Have been using them with other earbuds and neckbands. Love these. Great app. Stable connection with all Samsung devices including Galaxy Watch. Equaliser needs customization before it gives a great sound quality. But it does match the best in sport earbuds. A great battery life is an added advantage. Grip on the ear is great but requires a trial of different wings among those provided. Overall, highly recommended !
Why it's worth buying: These earbuds offer an exceptional audio experience and lasting comfort, making them a worthwhile investment for fitness enthusiasts and music lovers alike.
The Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. With a secure active fit and wing-free ergonomic design, these earbuds are comfortable and secure, whether you're working out or on the go. The IP57 water- and sweatproof rating ensures durability, while the innovative noise control features, including Active Noise Cancellation and adjustable HearThrough technology, keep you focused on your music. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, you can quickly connect to your Android phone with Google Fast Pair or use Spotify Tap Playback. Plus, the four built-in microphones deliver clear calls, making these earbuds a versatile choice for any activity.
Specifications:
Price: 6,999 (
MRP 10,99936% Off)
Brand: Jabra
Fit: Secure, ergonomic
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
Noise Control: ANC, HearThrough
Durability: IP57 rating
Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
Charging: USB-C
Controls: Physical buttons
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear calls with four mics
|App tends to lag at times
|Clear and immersive sound
|Not so comfortable
|Easy universal charging
|Water and sweatproof
|Customizable sound profiles
|Seamless connectivity
User’s Review: I think these are one of the best in the market. As it has a good battery back up and has a good grip for the ear. It is good for workout and casual listening too! The Noise cancellation is effective as it's not a complete noise cancellation but muffles out a lot of the noise. You can turn off the noise cancellation as well. Good bass. Overall, It is very good.
Why it's worth buying: These earbuds provide a secure fit, advanced noise control, and long-lasting battery life, making them a worthwhile investment for active lifestyles seeking quality audio and convenience.
EarFun Air Pro 3 is a cutting-edge pair of true wireless earbuds that redefine your audio experience. Equipped with the latest Qualcomm QCC3071 Soc and aptX adaptive audio technology, they deliver premium sound quality with an immersive feel. Thanks to Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology and a 6-mic array, calls are crystal clear even in noisy environments. The hybrid active noise cancellation reduces external noise by up to 43dB, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection. With the EarFun app, you can customise settings and enjoy features like Game Mode and IPX5 waterproofing for an all-round exceptional experience.
Specifications:
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 12,99954% Off)
Brand: EarFun
Chip: Qualcomm QCC3071
Codec: aptX Adaptive
ANC: Hybrid, 43dB
Mic: 6 cVc 8.0
Bluetooth: 5.3
Water Resistance: IPX5
Latency: <55ms
|Pros
|Cons
|Great build quality
|Potential latency in gaming mode
|Commendable ANC
|Limited water resistance (IPX5)
|Multipoint connection is strong and agile
|Impressive battery life
|Can be used for prolonged hours
|Sleek and stylish design
|Quick charging and long battery life
User’s Review: The EarFun Air Pro 3 is very good for commuting and travel. These comfortable and well-built buds are equipped with an ANC system to help block out some of the rumbles of bus and plane engines. They're much more effective when it comes to passenger chit-chat, though. While they last over six hours continuously, if you need to replenish them, their carrying case holds an extra four charges if you need it.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it's worth buying for its high-quality performance and trusted reliability.
boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds are the best noise cancelling earbuds under 2000 that make sure to enhance your music experience with an astounding 120 hours of playback time, ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment. Powered by Crystal Bionic Sound with dual EQ modes, they deliver boAt Signature Sound or boAt Balanced Sound according to your preference. With 4 mics ENx Technology, clear voice calls are guaranteed, while Beast Mode offers low latency of just 60ms for lag-free gaming. Their compact, pocketable design and IPX4 rating make them perfect for on-the-go use and workouts. Additionally, the in-ear detection feature automatically pauses and resumes music when you wear or remove the earbuds. With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, enjoy seamless connectivity for a truly wireless experience.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 7,99075% Off)
Brand: boAt
Playback: 120 hours
Sound: Crystal Bionic
EQ Modes: Dual
Microphones: Quad
Latency: Low (60ms)
Detection: In Ear
Design: Patented Pocketable
Rating: IPX4
Bluetooth Version: 5.2
|Pros
|Cons
|Long playback time
|Connectivity issues
|Crystal clear sound
|May not fit all ear sizes
|Effective noise cancellation
|Low latency for gaming
|Convenient in-ear detection
|Compact and portable design
|Suitable for workouts (IPX4)
User’s Review: I like the soft black pebble like texture the most. And of course, these headphones are surprisingly peppy on performance, sound, battery and connectivity.
I've spent countless hours on meetings on Teams, Google Meet, Skype. I've watched a lot of movies, heard a lot of songs and spent countless minutes on various apps. The boat has performed well and I'm pretty happy with my choice.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evidenced by the 5,000 purchases on Amazon in just the last month, highlighting its widespread appeal and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I still hear important sounds like alarms or announcements while using noise cancelling earbuds?
Many noise cancelling earbuds have features like ambient sound mode or transparency mode that allow you to hear important sounds while still enjoying noise cancellation, ensuring you stay aware of your surroundings.
Are noise cancelling earbuds suitable for exercise or outdoor activities?
Yes, there are noise cancelling earbuds specifically designed for active lifestyles with features like sweat and water resistance, secure fit options, and durable construction to withstand various outdoor conditions.
Are noise cancelling earbuds comfortable to wear for long periods?
Many noise cancelling earbuds come with various ear tip sizes and ergonomic designs to ensure a comfortable fit for extended wear, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted listening sessions without discomfort.
Can I use noise cancelling earbuds with multiple devices simultaneously?
Some noise cancelling earbuds support multipoint connectivity, enabling them to pair with and switch between multiple devices seamlessly, providing flexibility and convenience for users with multiple gadgets.
How long do noise cancelling earbuds last?
The lifespan of noise cancelling earbuds can vary depending on usage and care, but with proper maintenance, they can last for several years.
In Conclusion
Noise cancelling earbuds offer a compelling solution for those seeking to enjoy their audio content without the intrusion of external noise. With advanced technology and comfortable designs, these earbuds enhance your enjoyment of music and calls, whether you're at home, travelling, or working out. Considering the positive feedback from thousands of satisfied customers, investing in a pair of noise cancelling earbuds from our recommended list promises to enhance your audio experience and bring you closer to your music in any environment.
