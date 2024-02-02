What's Hot

10 Best Earbuds for Calling in India (2024)

Experience crystal-clear calls with the best earbuds in India. Our guide explores the top options for seamless communication and comfort.

February 2, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Sony WF-1000XM4 stands out as the best earbuds for calling with industry-leading noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and a comfortable fit, making it the top pick for an unparalleled audio experience.

  • Best Noise Cancelling: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds excel in cancelling external noise, providing a truly immersive listening experience with breakthrough acoustic innovations and lifelike sound over virtual silence.

  • Best Battery Life: JBL Live Pro 2 takes the lead with up to 40 hours of playtime, powered by Qi-compatible charging, and a quick 15-minute charge for an additional 4 hours, ensuring a long-lasting and uninterrupted music session.

  • Best Budget: OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers impressive features like 25dB ANC, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and up to 36 hours of total playback, making it the ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers without compromising on quality.

Earbuds are now essential for on-the-go calls. While many provide decent quality, a select few excel, reaching the pinnacle of calling performance.

In today's context, the demand for impeccable call quality is heightened, whether for professional discussions, social calls, or virtual meetings. Acknowledging this, Many manufacturers have dedicated efforts to create best earbuds in India, creating devices that not only offer exceptional audio but also prioritise clear and crisp voice transmission. 

These earbuds surpass the ordinary, incorporating features like noise cancellation and advanced microphone systems to ensure every spoken word is transmitted with utmost clarity.

So, finding the right earbuds for calls is a big deal, and this guide is here to help you make an informed choice with  the best earbuds for calling available in India.

Key factors you should consider before buying any pair of earbuds for calling 

  • Call Quality: Ensure the earbuds prioritise excellent call quality with features like dual microphones, noise cancellation, and clear voice transmission.

  • Microphone Performance: Evaluate the microphone's sensitivity and noise-cancelling capabilities to guarantee that your voice comes through crisply even in noisy environments.

  • Battery Life: Consider the battery life, ensuring it meets your usage needs, and check for quick charging options for added convenience.

  • Connectivity: Verify that the earbuds have stable and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, and are compatible with your devices, whether it's a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

  • Controls and Accessibility: Evaluate the ease of use and accessibility of controls for managing calls. Touch-sensitive controls or voice commands can enhance the user experience.

  • Noise Isolation: Look for earbuds that offer passive or active noise isolation to minimise background distractions during calls.

  • Multipoint Connectivity: Consider earbuds that support multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect to multiple devices simultaneously.

  • Integration with Voice Assistants: Check if the earbuds integrate seamlessly with popular voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant for hands-free control.

  • Water and Sweat Resistance: If you plan to use the earbuds while exercising or in various weather conditions, ensure they have sufficient water and sweat resistance.

  • Updates and Compatibility: Verify if the earbuds receive firmware updates and are compatible with the latest Bluetooth standards for long-term use.

Here's a list of best earbuds to make phone calls along with their prices

How we selected them for you 

  • Comfort and Fit: We sifted through user reviews and ratings to identify earbuds that consistently received praise for their comfort and secure fit during extended use.

  • Reliable Brands: Our selection process prioritised well-established and reputable brands, ensuring a higher likelihood of quality performance and customer satisfaction.

  • Warranty: We considered the warranty offerings of each product, favouring those with comprehensive warranty coverage to provide you with peace of mind.

  • User Feedback: We meticulously examined user reviews and feedback to gauge real-world experiences, ensuring our selections align with the practical needs and preferences of consumers.

  • Additional Features: The inclusion of additional features such as smart sensors and voice assistant integration was a key criterion, enriching the overall user experience beyond basic calling functionalities. 

  • Price and Value for Money: Balancing budget considerations, we aimed to recommend earbuds that offered excellent value for money based on the features provided

  1. Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM4 stands out as industry-leading earbuds for calls, excelling in active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The new Integrated Processor V1 elevates noise-cancelling performance, ensuring crystal-clear call quality even in noisy surroundings. With a focus on voice pickup technology and four beamforming microphones, these earbuds provide exceptional HD call quality. The ergonomic design, stable Bluetooth connection, and water-resistant build enhance the overall calling experience. These earbuds are optimised for seamless voice communication, featuring dual microphones and echo cancellation. From professional calls to virtual meetings, WF-1000XM4 delivers premium calling performance. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 20,990 

  • Brand: Sony 

  • Model: WF-1000XM4

  • Colour: Black

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

  • Battery Life: 36 hours with case

  • Noise Cancellation: Industry-leading V1 Processor

  • Microphones: Beamforming with bone-conduction sensor

  • Water Resistance: IPX4

ProsCons
Exceptional noise cancellation performanceHigher price point
Comfortable and stable fitMay be relatively larger in size fo some
Superior HD call quality
Long battery life for extended use
Durable water-resistant design
Intuitive touch controls
Stable Bluetooth signal strength
Fast and quick charge

User’s Review: What can I say? Just try it out. There's no other way I can explain it. You put it on and Boom! Instant silence! It's substantially better than the Airpods Pro, people who are saying otherwise must be using the wrong sized eartips. The wind reduction, ambient voice focus etc. are so well implemented.

Why it's worth buying: These earbuds are recognized as the best premium wireless earbuds by Smartprix and are backed by over 23,591 ratings on Amazon, highlighting widespread user satisfaction.

2. SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds2 redefine your audio experience with a harmonious blend of well-balanced sound and advanced features. You can enjoy crystal-clear calls with three microphones and a built-in voice pickup unit, filtering out unwanted noise for enhanced communication. The lightweight design, featuring three sizes of flexible silicon tips, ensures a comfortable fit for active lifestyles. The Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology blocks up to 98% of external noise, while the two-way dynamic speakers deliver powerful bass and clear treble. With a long-lasting battery and seamless syncing between Galaxy devices, these earbuds are the epitome of convenience and immersive calling experiences. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,499 (MRP 17,883 58% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung

  • Model: Samsung Buds 2

  • Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth 5.2

  • Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

  • Microphones: Three with voice pickup unit

  • Speakers: Two-way dynamic sound

  • Weight: 5g each

  • Battery Life: 5 hours playtime, 20 hours with case

ProsCons
Clear calls with noise filteringMalfunctions at times
Lightweight and comfortable fitMay not fit securely for all users
Powerful, balanced sound quality
Long-lasting battery
Impressive ANC quality
Ambient sound customization options
Compact with wireless charging feature

User’s Review: Sometimes I don't even play music, I'll just have them in if I need to concentrate. The ANC works well enough to block a good amount of sound.

You can still hear surrounding noise, but it's greatly reduced. When I do play music, I can pretty much zone out to the point where I won't hear people talking to me. And I don't need to have them excessively loud. The lower volumes are loud enough with ANC. I've even used them for travelling. Blocked out a good deal of plane noise on my last flight. Would definitely recommend them.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight design, advanced features, and crystal-clear calls, evidenced by its stellar 4.5-star rating on Amazon

3. JBL Live Pro 2

JBL Live Pro 2 sets a new standard for premium wireless earbuds, prioritising crystal-clear calls with six beamforming microphones for zero interference. The True Adaptive Noise Cancelling effortlessly adapts to your surroundings, and Smart Ambient mode lets you stay aware without removing the earbuds. With up to 40 hours of playtime and quick charging, your music never misses a beat. The oval tubes and silicon tips ensure a comfortable fit, while JBL Signature Sound delivers an immersive audio experience. Dual Connect, Multi-Point Connection, and built-in Amazon Alexa enhance connectivity, making these earbuds a seamless companion for both calls and entertainment. Enhance your calling experience like never before with JBL, India's Fastest growing global TWS brand.

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,999 (MRP 16,999 41% Off)

  • Brand: JBL 

  • Noise Cancellation: True Adaptive ANC

  • Playtime: Up to 40 hours

  • Microphones: 6 Beamforming Mics

  • Comfort Design: Oval Tubes, Silicon Tips

  • Connectivity: Dual Connect, Multi-Point Connection

  • Voice Assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant

  • App Features: JBL Headphones App customization

ProsCons
Comfortable fit with oval designANC doesn't work when using single earbud
Impressive 6-microphone technology for calls
Extended battery life
Dual Connect ensures versatile use
Wireless charging capability
Personalised sound with JBL Signature

User’s Review: Sound quality is excellent. Connectivity with the laptop is established as soon as you pull out the earphones from the case. Call quality is top notch and when you activate noise cancellation, it goes to the next level. I highly recommend these for calling. Now, let's come to music quality, that is also awesome. Bass is too good, you can clearly hear instruments not audible on speakers. 

Why it's worth buying: Its customizable features, comfort fit, and seamless connectivity make it a top-tier choice for discerning buyers seeking cutting-edge wireless earbuds.

4. Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds 

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds use state-of-the-art noise-cancelling technology to completely transform your listening experience. Crafted for immersive music, podcasts, or videos, these truly wireless earbuds deliver lifelike sound over a backdrop of virtual silence. Personalise your noise-cancelling level, allowing you to stay aware of surroundings when needed. The earbuds ensure a comfortable fit with soft silicone surfaces and offer three ear tip sizes for optimal customization. Designed with a special microphone system, they guarantee clear calls, capturing your voice while minimising ambient noise. With a long battery life of up to 6 hours and wireless charging compatibility, these Bose earbuds are your perfect companion for uninterrupted communication. Upgrade your calling experience with Bose's unparalleled sound quality and comfort.

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,988 (MRP 26,900 41% Off)

  • Brand: Bose 

  • Design: In-ear, Triple Black.

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless.

  • Battery Life: Up to 6 hours, 12 additional hours with case.

  • Noise Cancellation: Bose Acoustic Noise Cancelling.

  • Microphone: Special system for clear calls.

  • Compatibility: Bose Music app for customization.

  • Comfort: Soft silicone, 3 eartip sizes.

ProsCons
Immersive sound over silenceApp is very basic
Clear calls with advanced microphoneNo equaliser
Sweat resistant
Eartips Grip are unbelievably firm
Superior noise cancellation
Battery life is exceptional
Bass is excellent

User’s Review: The best feature in these as per my usage and observation is their ability to make your voice heard to the listener on a phone call in a noisy environment. So in my case I walk along traffic on a busy road in Gurgaon. But when I call using the earbuds, it is silky smooth. I hear the audio of the person at the other end as swiftly as they hear mine. I double checked with everyone when starting a call in traffic and they all have said they don't think I'm in traffic at all as my voice goes through super clear even after noise reduction. Excellent technology.

Why it's worth buying: With a remarkable 62% 5-star rating on Amazon from over 33,000+ reviews, these best noise cancelling earbuds prove their worth with exceptional sound quality and customer satisfaction, making them a compelling choice. 

5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are one of the best earbuds under 3000 delivering top-notch features at an affordable price. With up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, these earbuds provide an immersive sound experience by eliminating unwanted ambient noise. The 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and BassWave Technology ensure deep, clear bass and enhanced audio quality, while the Master Equalizers offer customizable sound profiles. The dual-mic design and AI Clear Calls algorithm guarantee crystal-clear call quality. With an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours and IP55 sweat and water resistance, these Oneplus nord earbuds are perfect for all-day use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,599 (MRP 3,299 21% Off)

  • Brand: OnePlus 

  • Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth 5.2

  • Battery Life: Up to 36 hours (with case)

  • Noise Cancellation: Up to 25dB ANC

  • Microphone: 4-mic design for clear calls

  • Compatibility: OnePlus devices, Android, iOS

  • Microphones: Dual-mic system for clarity

  • Water Resistance: IP55 sweat and water-resistant

ProsCons
Exceptional sound quality and bassLimited compatibility with non-OnePlus devices
Sturdy and robust caseSome Connectivity issues
Great battery life
Premium and sleek design
Dual-mic setup ensures crystal-clear calls
Water and sweat resistance
Fits snugly and comfortable

User’s Review: It's been a year since my purchase and I am very happy with these mini boom boxes. It does live up to its name of the basswave technology. However, it's best not to be meddled with in terms of the Equaliser. The default setting is perfect. The earphones are durable and so is the case. Backup after full charge is about 5 hours on continuous use and goes up to 15 hours on intermittent use.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for exceptional features, including 25dB ANC and 12.4mm drivers, validated by a stellar 4.2-star rating from over 15,000 Amazon users.

6. Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 4 revolutionises your calling experience with superior connectivity and advanced features. Fast Pair and Swift Pair technologies seamlessly connect to your Android phone or PC, allowing effortless switching between two devices with Bluetooth Multipoint. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology ensures optimal sound quality by blocking background noise, while the 4-microphone setup guarantees crystal-clear calls on the go. With up to 5.5 hours of battery life per bud and a total of 22 hours with the case (28 hours with ANC off), these earbuds are perfect for the longest days. Jabra's Danish design offers a comfortable fit, durability, and rainproof features (IP55 rated). Enhance your calling and listening experience with Jabra elite series – the essential true wireless earbuds for work and play.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,999 (MRP 9,900 40% Off)

  • Brand: Jabra 

  • Connectivity: Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Bluetooth Multipoint

  • Battery Life: Up to 5.5 hours per bud, 22 hours with case (28 hours with ANC off)

  • Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

  • Microphone: 4-microphone technology 

  • Compatibility: Android (OS 6.0 or higher), PC

  • Microphones: Four microphones 

  • Water Resistance: IP55 rated

ProsCons
User’s Review: Really elegant product with great finish. Battery life is great. Sound quality is excellent. I had to switch off ANC most of the time else I was getting totally disconnected with the world. Thanks.

Why it's worth buying: With superior battery life and crystal-clear calls, it's a worthwhile investment for those seeking quality and convenience in their earbuds.

7. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

Transform your audio listening experience completely with the best earbuds under 2000 from boAt. Immerse yourself in Airdopes 141 ANC with crystal-clear sound and up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation, eliminating external noise for uninterrupted calls and music. You get an extensive playback of up to 42 hours, keeping you entertained throughout the day. boAt's BEAST™ mode ensures low latency of up to 50 ms, syncing visuals and sound seamlessly for a gaming advantage. With dual 10 mm drivers and ENx™ technology-enabled quad mics, these earbuds deliver high-performance audio and superb clarity on calls. The ASAP™ charging feature adds 150 minutes of performance in just 10 minutes. Stay connected with Bluetooth v5.3 and experience hassle-free charging with the USB Type-C port. Grab these gaming earbuds from boAt today to take your experience to new heights. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,599 (MRP 5,990 73% Off)

  • Brand: boAt

  • ANC Level: Up to 32dB

  • Playtime: Up to 42 hours

  • Latency: Low, 50ms Beast™ mode

  • Drivers: Dual 10mm drivers

  • Mic Technology: ENx™ quad mics

  • Charging: ASAP™, 10 mins = 150 mins 

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C

User’s Review: This is one amazing purchase that I recently made as I wanted to give something to my Dad as he has recently started using earbuds. He absolutely loved these and was so happy with the gift. The quality is superb with music and even while talking. The colour is so catchy and pretty and people have literally complemented the colour so much. They are super lightweight and do not irritate no matter how long you wear them, they are super comfy. Boat has once again proved that they are the best in this field and I am a permanent boat head.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying with 2,00,000+ Amazon ratings, attesting to its popularity and sustained demand with 5,000 recent purchases in the last month.

8. realme Buds T300

Upgrade your audio journey with Realme Buds T300 – the epitome of sound perfection. The 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver ensures fuller bass, clear vocals, and a majestic soundstage, providing a lifelike listening session. Dive into pure bliss with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation, immersing yourself in a world where every beat comes to life. The 360° Spatial Audio Effect replicates a theatre ambiance, creating a richer, more vibrant musical atmosphere. With a remarkable 40 hours of total playback and fast-charging support, these earbuds redefine convenience. Enjoy gaming with a 50ms ultra-low latency, and with IP55 water and dust resistance, they're your ideal workout companion. Experience audio excellence with Dolby Atmos support, making realme Buds T300 the go-to choice for those who seek perfection in every beat.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,299 (MRP 3,999 43% Off)

  • Brand: Realme 

  • Drivers: 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver

  • ANC: 30dB Active Noise Cancellation

  • Audio Effect: 360° Spatial Audio

  • Battery Life: Up to 40 Hours

  • Latency: 50ms Ultra-low Latency

  • Resistance: IP55 Water & Dust Resistance

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, realme Link App

ProsCons
User’s Review: The audio quality is superb, delivering crisp and clear sound across various genres. The sleek design ensures a comfortable fit, making them perfect for extended use. The touch controls are intuitive and responsive, adding convenience to the overall experience. With a long-lasting battery life, these earbuds are reliable for all-day use. Realme has truly nailed it with the T300, offering a fantastic blend of performance, comfort, and style. Highly recommended! But has some issues with distance connectivity but it doesn't affect its quality.

Why it's worth buying: Backed by over 20,000 ratings and a 4-star average on Amazon, these realme earbuds promise reliable performance and customer satisfaction

9. EarFun Air Pro 2

Immerse yourself in premium audio with EarFun Air Pro 2, ranked as the world's No. 4 for true wireless earbuds' neutral sound. The advanced Bluetooth 5.2 technology ensures a stable connection, while the 10mm titanium diaphragm driver delivers a natural sound with deep bass. These wireless earbuds feature up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation, eliminating background noise for an enhanced listening experience. With 6 microphones, enjoy crystal-clear calls and effortlessly control playback with easy touch commands. The 34 hours of playtime, wireless charging, and IPX5 waterproof design make EarFun Air Pro 2 your ideal audio companion. Enhance your audio journey with EarPhones trusted quality and customer-first approach.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,799 (MRP 9,999 52% Off)

  • Brand: EarFun

  • Sound Driver: 10mm Titanium Diaphragm

  • ANC Capability: Up to 40dB

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

  • Microphones: 6 for Clear Calls

  • Battery Life: Up to 34 Hours

  • Charging: Wireless & Type-C

  • Water Resistance: IPX5

ProsCons
Balanced sound with deep bassBass could be better
Advanced 40dB noise cancellation
Extended battery life
Convenient wireless and Type-C charging
Water resistant
Stable Bluetooth connectivity

User’s Review: After a lot of research, I opted for these Earfun Free Pro 2 - my first headphones of this brand - after the good reviews of the previous model. They met my 3 requirements and, in addition, they incorporated active noise cancellation and transparency mode. For this price (55€ with the promotion applied) I think they have no rival, simply.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for immersive sound, advanced noise cancellation, and impressive 61% 5-star Amazon ratings, ensuring a satisfying audio experience.

10.  JBL Tune 235NC

Dive into a world of uninterrupted audio bliss with the JBL Tune 235NC, your perfect companion for minimising audio distractions. These wireless earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation with 4 built-in microphones, ensuring crystal-clear calls and immersive music sessions. With up to 40 hours of playtime (30+10) and JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound, every beat is felt. Personalise your experience using the JBL Headphones app, where you can tweak noise cancellation, customise controls, and more. The Tune 235NC's 4-microphone setup guarantees hands-free calls with optimal clarity. Embrace a seamless blend of comfort, performance, and style, all in one sleek pack. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,299 (MRP 9,999 57% Off)

  • ANC Technology: Active Noise Cancellation

  • Playtime: Up to 40 Hours (30+10)

  • Driver Size: Smartly designed 6mm drivers

  • App Customization: JBL Headphones app compatibility

  • Voice Clarity: 4 microphones for crystal-clear calls

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 for fast pairing

  • Water Resistance: Water-resistant 

ProsCons
Comfortable fit ensures prolonged useBulky design may not suit everyone
Customizable audio through JBL app
Long-lasting battery life
Efficient ANC technology
Crystal-clear hands-free calls in stereo
JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound

User’s Review: Build quality is nice and looks premium, there are no chances of scratch bearing because the case has matte finishing on its body. Fast charging is also supported .

These buds are very much comfortable, it seems as if you are not wearing anything in your ears , Hats off to build quality. Overall the best earbud at this price range.

Why it's worth buying: Recent surge with 2K satisfied customers in the past month attests to its popularity and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do wireless earbuds handle background noise during calls?

  • Many wireless earbuds use advanced noise-cancelling technology with multiple microphones to effectively reduce background noise, ensuring crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments.

Are earbuds with multiple microphones better for calls?

  • Yes, earbuds featuring multiple microphones, such as dual or quad setups, enhance call quality by effectively isolating your voice from ambient noise, resulting in clearer conversations.

Do wireless earbuds support voice assistants during calls?

  • Yes, many wireless earbuds support voice assistants, allowing users to make calls, send messages, and perform other tasks hands-free through voice commands during calls.

Can I use only one earbud for calls, leaving the other in the case?

  • Yes, most wireless earbuds support mono mode, enabling users to use a single earbud for calls while the other remains in the charging case, preserving battery life.

Are wireless earbuds with low latency suitable for calls?

  • Yes, wireless earbuds with low latency, such as those with 50ms or lower, ensure minimal audio delay, enhancing real-time communication and making them suitable for calls and video conferencing.

