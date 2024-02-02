10 Best Earbuds for Calling in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best earbuds for calling with industry-leading noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and a comfortable fit, making it the top pick for an unparalleled audio experience.
Best Noise Cancelling: excel in cancelling external noise, providing a truly immersive listening experience with breakthrough acoustic innovations and lifelike sound over virtual silence.
Best Battery Life: takes the lead with up to 40 hours of playtime, powered by Qi-compatible charging, and a quick 15-minute charge for an additional 4 hours, ensuring a long-lasting and uninterrupted music session.
Best Budget: offers impressive features like 25dB ANC, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and up to 36 hours of total playback, making it the ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers without compromising on quality.