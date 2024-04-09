Introduction

Nomophobia, have you heard this term before? The anxiety and nervousness caused when we are unable to use our devices due to low battery or no connection is called Nomophobia. When our devices show low battery, we rush to swipe the cables, ask strangers for the chargers, and even stop at random business places to know if we can plug in our battery-charged devices. In recent years, we all have become so addicted to these devices that without them, we feel stranded and alone, and imagine a term is introduced specifically to address this condition.

Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are not just sources of entertainment and time passes but also keep us connected with our work, family, and friends. When it comes to sports, we Indians love cricket, and missing even a single shot by our favorite cricketers can cause a lot of anxiety. So, get a good power bank to avoid the constant fatigue caused by worrying about your devices dying due to low batteries.

The Importance of Reliable Power Banks for Sports Enthusiasts

Getting a good power bank is no less than a boon for sports enthusiasts. You can enjoy the streaming of live matches without any interruptions. Check the stats and scores and engage in social media discussions uninterruptedly by keeping your devices alive during crucial match moments.

What to Look for in a High-quality Power Bank?

Battery Capacity and Output

The first and foremost factor you should consider while purchasing the power bank is the battery’s output and capacity. If you have a phone with a 3000mAh battery, your power bank should be 10,000 mAh. In short, buy a power bank twice or thrice the capacity of your device’s battery.

Number and Type of Ports

Get a power bank with multiple connectors. Ensure that the portable charger you buy has at least 2 USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices, be it your smartwatch, cameras, tablets, or smartphones. Some power banks have attached USB charging cables, so you do not have to carry a cable separately. USB-C cable will be a most sought-after option as Apple also plans to join the bandwagon by abandoning its lightning cable. Try to buy a power bank with a USB-C cable.

Durability and Build Quality

A good power bank transfers energy accurately and quickly to the charged device. Buying a low-quality power bank might not charge your device and cause damage, too. Give utmost importance to the quality, whether you buy a power bank online or offline. Your power bank should have security features protecting its integrated circuit that avoid short-circuits, undercharging, over-charging or any other severe damage to the power bank.

Other factors to look in for are as follows:

Fast charging capabilities

Quality of the cable

Capacity of the battery

Lithium-polymer battery of high-grade

Top 10 Power Banks to Ensure Your Devices Stay Charged

Stay powered up with the top 10 power banks, discussed below:

Ambrane 20000 mAh 20 W Power Bank