Introduction
Nomophobia, have you heard this term before? The anxiety and nervousness caused when we are unable to use our devices due to low battery or no connection is called Nomophobia. When our devices show low battery, we rush to swipe the cables, ask strangers for the chargers, and even stop at random business places to know if we can plug in our battery-charged devices. In recent years, we all have become so addicted to these devices that without them, we feel stranded and alone, and imagine a term is introduced specifically to address this condition.
Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are not just sources of entertainment and time passes but also keep us connected with our work, family, and friends. When it comes to sports, we Indians love cricket, and missing even a single shot by our favorite cricketers can cause a lot of anxiety. So, get a good power bank to avoid the constant fatigue caused by worrying about your devices dying due to low batteries.
The Importance of Reliable Power Banks for Sports Enthusiasts
Getting a good power bank is no less than a boon for sports enthusiasts. You can enjoy the streaming of live matches without any interruptions. Check the stats and scores and engage in social media discussions uninterruptedly by keeping your devices alive during crucial match moments.
What to Look for in a High-quality Power Bank?
Battery Capacity and Output
The first and foremost factor you should consider while purchasing the power bank is the battery’s output and capacity. If you have a phone with a 3000mAh battery, your power bank should be 10,000 mAh. In short, buy a power bank twice or thrice the capacity of your device’s battery.
Number and Type of Ports
Get a power bank with multiple connectors. Ensure that the portable charger you buy has at least 2 USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices, be it your smartwatch, cameras, tablets, or smartphones. Some power banks have attached USB charging cables, so you do not have to carry a cable separately. USB-C cable will be a most sought-after option as Apple also plans to join the bandwagon by abandoning its lightning cable. Try to buy a power bank with a USB-C cable.
Durability and Build Quality
A good power bank transfers energy accurately and quickly to the charged device. Buying a low-quality power bank might not charge your device and cause damage, too. Give utmost importance to the quality, whether you buy a power bank online or offline. Your power bank should have security features protecting its integrated circuit that avoid short-circuits, undercharging, over-charging or any other severe damage to the power bank.
Other factors to look in for are as follows:
Fast charging capabilities
Quality of the cable
Capacity of the battery
Lithium-polymer battery of high-grade
Top 10 Power Banks to Ensure Your Devices Stay Charged
Stay powered up with the top 10 power banks, discussed below:
Ambrane 20000 mAh 20 W Power Bank
Ambrane 20000 mAh 20 W Power Bank can simultaneously recharge multiple devices. It has 12-layer protection, which ensures that the devices you are charging and the power bank are protected against excess voltage and overheating.
Key Features:
Battery capacity: 20000 mAh
Number of ports: 3 (2 USB and 1 Type-C port)
Multiple device support: Yes
Quick charge 3.0
18W power
Price: ₹1,699
URBN 20000 mAh 22.5 W Nano Pocket Size Power Bank
Go out and travel without fear of missing any crucial match moment with the URBN 20000 mAh pocket-size power bank. It comes with many exclusive features.
Battery capacity: 20000 mAh
Number of ports: 3
Devices charged: Trimmer, Mobile, Speaker, Earpods, Smartwatch, Tablet
Fast charging: Yes
Price: ₹2,199
Mi 30000 mAh 18 W Power Bank
Mi 30000 mAh 18 W power bank has a 16-layer circuit protection design, which prevents damages caused by overcurrent, short circuits, or overheating. Its exclusive features are as follows:
Battery capacity: 30000 mAh
Number of ports: 3 (Triple port output)
Fast charging: 18 W fast charging support
Recharging: 24 W ultra fast recharging
Devices charged: Mi Electric Toothbrush T100, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C, Mi Band 5 etc.
Output Power: (USB-A): 5 V/2.4 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A, USB-C: 5 V/3 A, 9V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A, Triple-port: 5 V/3.6 A
Price: ₹3,493
Anker 10000 mAh Power Bank
The compact and light Anker 10000 mAh power bank is equipped with advanced PowerIQ technology, which ensures optimized charging. It has many features, such as short circuits and surge protection.
Battery capacity: 10000 mAh
Number of ports: 2
Fast charging: Fastest possible charging up to 2.4 A
Devices charged: Tablets, USB-C phones, etc
Price: ₹1,999
REDMI 20000 mAh 18 W Power Bank
Charge your devices on the go with a REDMI 20000 mAh 18 W power bank. It has dual ports and 18 W fast two-way charging. This power bank has a 12-layer circuit chip, which ensures better charging efficiency.
Battery capacity: 20000 mAh
Number of ports: 2
Fast charging: Two-way fast charging
Devices charged: Supports devices with type-C and a micro USB cable
Price: ₹2,049
DR VAKU 10000 mAh 20 W Power Bank
A sleek and stylish DR VAKU 10000 mAh power bank ensures fast charging of the type-C devices. It comes with a digital LED indicator showing the remaining battery level of your power bank.
Battery capacity: 10000 mAh
Number of ports: 3
Devices charged: Laptops and mobile
Fast charging: Yes
Price: ₹1,399
Portronics Luxcell 10K 10000 mAh Power Bank
Glam up your boring charging routine with the Portronics Luxcell 10K 10000 mAh power bank. With stunning aesthetics and outstanding performance, it could be your reliable charging partner while away from home.
Battery capacity: 10000 mAh
Number of ports: 2
Devices charged: Mobile
Maximum Output: 22.5W
Fast charging: Yes
Price: ₹999
Spigen 20000 mAh 30 W Power Bank
Equipped with a premium battery cell, the Spigen 20000 mAh 30 W power bank is a must-have device to fight against prolonged power cuts or travel. It has a type-C and type-A connector and has passed quality tests, ensuring the complete safety of your devices.
Battery capacity: 20000 mAh
Number of ports: 3
Devices charged: Mobile and laptop
Maximum Output: 30W
Fast charging: Yes
Price: ₹2,373
PTron 10000 mAh 22.5 W Power Bank
With PTron 10000 mAh 22.5 W high-speed charging power bank, your devices can stay charged even during the busiest, longest days. You can charge multiple devices simultaneously without worrying about overcharging or a surge in current, as it has incredible protective functions.
Battery capacity: 10000 mAh
Number of ports: 3
Devices charged: Mobile
Maximum Output: 30W
Fast charging: Quick charge 3.0
Price: ₹999
Mi 20000 mAh 18 W Power Bank
Stay at peace without worrying about your devices getting discharged with Mi 20000 mAh 18 W power bank. You can quickly charge your devices with 18 W fast charging support.
Battery capacity: 20000 mAh
Number of ports: 2
Devices charged: Smartphones, Mi wireless earphones, fitness bands and tablets
Maximum Output: 18W
Fast charging: Yes (for mobile)
Price: ₹2,146
How to Optimize Power Bank Usage During Long Match Days
As a cricket buff, I can relate to how important it is for us to stay aware of every update of the match. To ensure that your power bank does not give up on you during the long match days while you are out of your home, follow these tips:
Efficiently Charging the Power Bank
Avoid overcharging the power bank or the devices. As users, we generally make the mistake of overcharging the power bank, which impacts its battery and charging capacity. Avoid fully charging your power bank up to 100% to avoid reduced battery life. Charge it to 80% and then wait for the battery to come down to 20% or less than that before you charge it again. Monitor the battery levels of the device and charge it timely.
Don’t Compromise with the USB Cable
Low-quality USB cables are prone to damage caused by heat, which impacts the power bank's battery life. Use the high-quality USB cable to ensure your device remains in good condition.
Don’t Use the Power Bank While Charging
Charging the devices overnight is not a good idea, but do you know what is worse? Using the power bank while charging it. Charging the power bank generates heat, and using it while charging can adversely affect its working and functionality.
Safety Tips and Maintenance for Power Banks
If you want your power bank's performance to stay consistent with the best, keep it at room temperature. Avoid exposing it to extreme weather conditions, i.e., not too hot or cold.
Remember to fully charge your power bank before using it for the first time.
Though it may sound obvious, make sure that you use the power bank to charge the intended devices. Devices may differ based on voltages; large devices require more current, which a small power bank would not be able to suffice.
Avoid putting the power bank in a bag or a pocket that has metal objects. Considering the amount of power a portable charger may have and without denying the possibility of a short circuit, it is the crucial point you shouldn't miss.
Like any other electronic device, you must carefully handle the power bank. It comprises circuit boards and the battery; dropping the power bank can damage them.
Conclusion
A power bank is a must-have device for all outdoor sports enthusiasts. Whether camping, hiking, office or running errands, you can still track your favorite match with a reliable power bank. When buying a portable charger, focus on quality over quantity. Get a branded power bank, talk to the merchant, and read the online reviews before making the final purchase. Do not put your expensive devices on stake to save a few pennies.
All the tech gurus are invited in the comment section to tell our readers the best power banks. Please tell us what factors you consider before buying a power bank online and what points to check while purchasing offline.
