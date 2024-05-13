10 Best Face Toner For Oily Skin In India (2024)

Our Top Picks

In a comprehensive skincare routine, starting with a face cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen is common practice. However, the role of a face toner is often overlooked. Toning is a crucial step that can work wonders for your skin.

A good toner helps to balance the skin's pH levels, tighten pores, and remove any leftover impurities after cleansing. It also preps the skin for better absorption of serums and moisturisers that follow. For those with oily skin, a toner can be especially beneficial.

Oily skin is often prone to excess sebum production, which can lead to clogged pores and acne. A toner formulated for oily skin can help to control oil, reduce shine, and prevent breakouts. Look for toners with ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid, or tea tree oil, known for their astringent and anti-inflammatory properties.

To make your search easier, we've curated a list of the best face toners specifically designed for oily skin in India. These products can help you achieve balanced, clearer skin, making them essential additions to your skincare routine.

Factors to consider when shopping for a face toner

Skin Type: Choose a toner formulated specifically for oily skin to address your unique needs.

Ingredients: Look for ingredients like salicylic acid, witch hazel, and tea tree oil, known for their oil-controlling and clarifying properties.

Alcohol Content: Opt for alcohol-free formulas to avoid drying out the skin, which can exacerbate oiliness.

pH Balance: Select a toner with a pH-balanced formulation to maintain the skin's natural acid mantle and prevent irritation.

Non-Comedogenic: Ensure the toner is non-comedogenic to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

Texture: Consider the texture of the toner—whether it's a liquid, gel, or mist—that suits your preference and skin absorption.

Hydration: Consider toners with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to balance oil production without stripping the skin of moisture.

Fragrance: Avoid toners with artificial fragrances or essential oils, as these can potentially irritate the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

Criterias we reflected on when shortlisting these options for you

Dermatologists Recommendations: Preference was given to toners recommended by dermatologists, ensuring they meet professional standards for efficacy and safety.

Effectiveness: We evaluated each toner based on its ingredients and factors such as oil-control properties, pore-tightening effects, and ability to rebalance the skin's pH level.

Brand Reliability: We prioritised toners from trusted and reputable brands known for their commitment to quality and innovation in skincare.

Customer Feedback: Toners with positive customer feedback and reviews were selected, indicating their effectiveness and satisfaction among users.

Value for Money: We assessed the price point of each toner in relation to its quality and benefits, ensuring you get the best value for your investment in skincare.

Below we have listed the best toners for oily skin in India