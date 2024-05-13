10 Best Face Toner For Oily Skin In India (2024)

What's Hot

Face toner is a crucial step in skincare, helping to balance the skin's pH levels and remove impurities. For those with oily skin, choosing the right toner is especially important. Below, we've curated a list of the best face toners specifically designed for oily skin in India.

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Paula's Choice-SKIN BALANCING Pore-Reducing Toner is an alcohol-free facial toner suitable for all skin types, featuring active ingredients like Sodium PCA for effective hydration and pore reduction.

  • Best for Acne-Prone Skin: COSRX Acne Calming Liquid Mild is a gentle toner formulated with Salicylic Acid and Birch Sap, ideal for controlling excess sebum production and preventing acne breakouts.

  • Best for Hyperpigmentation: Minimalist 8% Glycolic Acid Toner For Glowing Skin contains 8% Glycolic Acid for effective exfoliation and spot removal, making it suitable for reducing hyperpigmentation and achieving a brighter complexion.

  • Best Budget: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Daily Soothing Cleanser is a budget-friendly option known for its soothing and cleansing properties, making it suitable for daily use without breaking the bank.

In a comprehensive skincare routine, starting with a face cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen is common practice. However, the role of a face toner is often overlooked. Toning is a crucial step that can work wonders for your skin.

A good toner helps to balance the skin's pH levels, tighten pores, and remove any leftover impurities after cleansing. It also preps the skin for better absorption of serums and moisturisers that follow. For those with oily skin, a toner can be especially beneficial.

Oily skin is often prone to excess sebum production, which can lead to clogged pores and acne. A toner formulated for oily skin can help to control oil, reduce shine, and prevent breakouts. Look for toners with ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid, or tea tree oil, known for their astringent and anti-inflammatory properties.

To make your search easier, we've curated a list of the best face toners specifically designed for oily skin in India. These products can help you achieve balanced, clearer skin, making them essential additions to your skincare routine.

Factors to consider when shopping for a face toner

  • Skin Type: Choose a toner formulated specifically for oily skin to address your unique needs.

  • Ingredients: Look for ingredients like salicylic acid, witch hazel, and tea tree oil, known for their oil-controlling and clarifying properties.

  • Alcohol Content: Opt for alcohol-free formulas to avoid drying out the skin, which can exacerbate oiliness.

  • pH Balance: Select a toner with a pH-balanced formulation to maintain the skin's natural acid mantle and prevent irritation.

  • Non-Comedogenic: Ensure the toner is non-comedogenic to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

  • Texture: Consider the texture of the toner—whether it's a liquid, gel, or mist—that suits your preference and skin absorption.

  • Hydration: Consider toners with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to balance oil production without stripping the skin of moisture.

  • Fragrance: Avoid toners with artificial fragrances or essential oils, as these can potentially irritate the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

Criterias we reflected on when shortlisting these options for you 

  • Dermatologists Recommendations: Preference was given to toners recommended by dermatologists, ensuring they meet professional standards for efficacy and safety.

  • Effectiveness: We evaluated each toner based on its ingredients and factors such as oil-control properties, pore-tightening effects, and ability to rebalance the skin's pH level.

  • Brand Reliability: We prioritised toners from trusted and reputable brands known for their commitment to quality and innovation in skincare.

  • Customer Feedback: Toners with positive customer feedback and reviews were selected, indicating their effectiveness and satisfaction among users.

  • Value for Money: We assessed the price point of each toner in relation to its quality and benefits, ensuring you get the best value for your investment in skincare.

Below we have listed the best toners for oily skin in India

  1. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Daily Soothing Cleanser

info_icon

The Bioderma Sensibio H2O Daily Soothing Cleanser is a gentle yet effective micellar water designed for sensitive skin. Formulated with three biomimetic soothing sugars, it removes impurities like makeup and pollution while preserving the skin's natural balance. This fragrance-free cleanser soothes inflammation and reduces the risk of skin sensitivity. Dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, it's suitable for daily use on both face and eyes, leaving your skin cleansed and refreshed.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,150  

  • Brand: Bioderma 

  • Skin Type: Sensitive

  • Capacity: 500ml

  • Formulation: Micellar Technology

  • Fragrance: Unscented

  • pH Level: Physiological

  • Dermatological Testing: Yes

Pros Cons
Gentle makeup removal Small quantity
Preserves skin's natural balance May not fully remove heavy makeup
Soothes inflammation and sensitivity
Effective performance and results
Fragrance free formula

User’s Testimonial: "Since I have an acne prone skin, bioderma micellar water is best for me, reason being it doesn't feel very harsh on blemishes, and cleans all the make up very smoothly. It also cleanses my pores and 2 removal pads are enough even for removing heaviest makeup, I find it affordable."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective cleansing and soothing properties, backed by a remarkable 4.4-star rating from over 40,000+ overall ratings on Amazon

Shop Now!

2. Kiehl's Ultra Facial All Skin Types Toner

info_icon

The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner is an alcohol-free toner suitable for all skin types. Infused with moisturising ingredients like Squalane, Apricot Kernel Oil, Avocado Oil, and Vitamin E, it hydrates, tones, and balances the skin. This pH-balanced toner removes surface debris and residue without stripping the skin, leaving it refreshed and refined. Suitable for daily use, it prepares the skin for optimal moisture absorption, making it an essential part of any skincare routine.

Specifications:

  • Price; 1,859 (MRP 1,900 2% Off)

  • Brand: Kiehl's 

  • Volume: 250ml

  • Skin Type: All

  • Active Ingredient: Squalane

  • Net Quantity: 1 count

  • Weight: 0.53 pounds

  • Recommended Use: Facial Toning

Pros Cons
Hydrates and tones effectively Slight oily residue for some
Non greasy and non sticky
Contains soothing ingredients
Effectively balance skin's pH levels

User’s Testimonial: "The best Facial Toner! I'm using it every night for my night routine. nice and smooth and no smell! I LOVE IT!"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effectiveness across all skin types, supported by its 4.3-star ratings on Amazon, showcasing high customer satisfaction and efficacy.

Shop Now!

3. Paula's Choice-SKIN BALANCING Pore-Reducing Toner

Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner is a daily essential for combination and oily skin. Formulated with antioxidants and hydrating ceramides, it minimises enlarged pores, balances oiliness, and provides lightweight hydration. This fragrance-free toner helps renew skin after cleansing, leaving it even, smooth, and protected. With soothing plant extracts, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it tones down oily skin, reduces pore size, and restores the moisture barrier for a refreshed complexion.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,784 

  • Brand: Paula's Choice

  • Skin Type: Combination

  • Volume: 231 ml

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Weight: 231g

  • Active Ingredient: Sodium PCA

Pros Cons
Balances oily skin Can cause initial breakouts
Lightweight and refreshing formula May not suit all skin types
Hydrates skin lightly
Minimises pores effectively
Soothes and calms the skin effectively

User’s Testimonial: "Hands down to the best toner , I am so glad it’s now available in India , I have stock up half a dozen of this as I never want to run out of this product , it is so hydrating & refreshing .. my combination skin loves it .. Paula’s Choice skin balancing range suits me beautifully."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its pore-minimising and oil-balancing benefits, backed by a 74% approval rating with 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Shop Now!


4. TONYMOLY Wonder Ceramide Mocchi Toner

info_icon

TONYMOLY Wonder Ceramide Mocchi Toner is a hydrating and skin-repairing toner formulated with nourishing ceramides and hyaluronic acid. This multi-use toner strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, providing lasting hydration and soothing care. With Vitamin B5 and Centella Asiatica, it nourishes weak, dry skin for a smoother and healthier complexion. Its gentle, hypoallergenic formula penetrates deep into the skin, delivering transformative results and achieving mocchi-like skin.

Specifications:

  • Price; 1,275 (MRP 1,500 15% Off)

  • Brand: TONYMOLY 

  • Volume: 500ml

  • Skin Type: All

  • Active Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid

  • Ceramide Content: 5000 ppb

  • Additional Ingredient: Centella Asiatica

  • Texture: Creamy

Pros Cons
Strengthens skin barrier Thick texture may feel heavy
Multi-use and value-sized May be too rich for oily skin
Soothes sensitive skin
Gentle and hypoallergenic
Provides long-lasting hydration

User’s Testimonial: "It's not a one product wonder, so won't work any miracle on its own. I usually apply after washing my face and follow it up with serum and moisturiser. Reduces the stretchy feeling after washing and over a period of time skin feels supple and even toned. Suits my skin very well. The scent is mild and the quantity is good for the price. Overall, I am happy with the outcome."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.5-star ratings from over 1400 satisfied customers on Amazon, indicating its efficacy and popularity among users.

Shop Now!

5. Isntree Green Tea Fresh Facial Toner Oil

info_icon

Isntree Green Tea Fresh Facial Toner is a lightweight and nourishing toner designed to control sebum, moisturise, and revitalise the skin. Infused with 80% green tea from Jeju Island, it helps balance oily skin and minimise pores. The hypoallergenic formula contains anti-sebum P to regulate oil production and promote a clearer complexion. With natural ingredients like centella asiatica and willow bark extract, this toner hydrates and refreshes the skin, leaving it feeling revitalised and balanced.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,035 (MRP 1,150 10% Off)

  • Brand: Isntree 

  • Volume: 200ml

  • Skin Type: Normal

  • Material: Alcohol Free

  • Benefits: Nourishing, Hydrating

  • Scent: Fresh

  • Weight: 6.17 ounces

Pros Cons
Controls sebum effectively Some users may find the scent strong
Hydrates and moisturises skin May not suit sensitive skin
Refreshing and revitalising
Hypoallergenic and gentle formula
Minimises open pores

User’s Testimonial: "It really hydrates and soothes the skin. Helped me build my skin barrier back without any irritation or acne breakout."

Why it's worth buying: Recognized with 4.5-star ratings on Amazon and awarded as an Amazon Choice product.

Shop Now!

6. The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Face Toner

info_icon

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Face Toner is an essential addition to your skincare routine. Enriched with rice extracts and ceramide, it deeply hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and nourished. This toner balances the skin's pH levels, tightens pores, and provides a protective layer against environmental aggressors. With its brightening properties, it helps reduce dark spots and evens out skin tone, giving you a radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this Korean skincare product delivers long-lasting moisture and a glowing, healthy-looking skin.

Specifications:

  • Price: 764 (MRP 899 15% Off)

  • Brand: The Face Shop

  • Skin Type: Normal

  • Volume: 150ml

  • Active Ingredient: Ceramide

  • Origin: Republic of Korea

  • Texture: Liquid

  • Shelf Life: 36 Months

Pros Cons
Balances pH levels May cause your face to redden
Long-lasting moisture Smell may be strong for some
Brightens and evens out skin tone
Non-sticky texture
Absorbs quickly and efficiently

User’s Testimonial: "This toner is overpriced, but is the best, it evened my skin tone and skin texture, it has a mild smell that is quite pleasant. It also acts as a well base for my serum skin care routine. Would Totally recommend this toner. Really hydrating and smoothens the skin texture. Not that much of a glow but definitely a must for healthy skin."

Why it's worth buying: With 1K purchases last month and an Amazon Choice label, this toner is trusted by many for its effectiveness and results, making it a worthwhile investment for your skincare routine.

Shop Now!

7. numbuzin No.3 Super Glowing Essence Toner

info_icon

Numbuzin No.3 Super Glowing Essence Toner is a Korean skincare product enriched with fermented ingredients and niacinamide. Designed to achieve a radiant complexion, it brightens dull skin, restores elasticity, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Formulated with natural ingredients, it deeply hydrates the skin and improves skin texture. This toner is suitable for all skin types and delivers a glowy, radiant-looking complexion with regular use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1.620 (MRP 1,800 10% Off)

  • Brand: Numbuzin 

  • Skin Type: Normal

  • Volume: 200ml

  • Material: Natural Ingredients

  • Active Ingredient: Niacinamide

  • Form: Liquid

  • Brand: Numbuzin

Pros Cons
Soothes and calms the skin Some may find texture sticky
Non-greasy texture Scent can be strong to some
Brightens complexion
Restores skin elasticity
Provides a healthy glow
Gentle formula is suitable for all

User’s Testimonial: "As the buzz is about. It's actually an awesome toner. Hydrating is like feeding your skin with good ingredients. Can't say much about tone improvement. It's been just a week and a half of using this. But I liked it. Doesn't irritate the skin at all."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hydration, brightening, and skin-smoothing benefits, as reflected by a high percentage of 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

8. COSRX Acne Calming Liquid Mild, 4.22 fl.oz / 125ml

info_icon

COSRX Acne Calming Liquid Mild is a gentle, exfoliating toner suitable for sensitive skin prone to acne. Crafted with BHA and PHA, it helps regulate sebum production and exfoliate dead skin cells, preventing acne breakouts. Key ingredients like green tea and CentellAC-Rx complex soothe irritated skin and strengthen the skin barrier. Alcohol-free and non-comedogenic, it maintains the skin's oil-moisture balance, making it ideal for daily use on both face and body.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,606 (MRP 1,890 15% Off)

  • Brand: COSRX 

  • Volume: 125 Millilitres

  • Skin Type: Acne, Sensitive

  • Active Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Birch Sap

  • Scent: Green Tea

  • pH Level: 4.00~5.00

Pros Cons
Controls excess sebum production May not treat severe acne
Soothes and calms irritated skin Can cause slight tingling sensation
Strengthens the skin barrier
Suitable for mild acne breakouts
Gentle exfoliation formula

User’s Testimonial: "I’ve only used this one day, 3 times, and it healed all my active acne and ocd picking spots! Absolutely no stinging, no drying out or tightness, just happy skin soothed of redness and inflammation! I will try to remember to update this in a few weeks about hyperpigmentation from past picking spots as well as pores and continued results, maybe even with pictures. As of now this is a new staple in my routine!"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its gentle yet effective acne treatment, backed by numerous satisfied customers with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, ensuring its reliability and efficacy.

Shop Now!

9. Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Panchpushp

info_icon

Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Panchpushp is a pure and natural hydrating toner crafted from five Ayurvedic floral extracts. It tones and refreshes the skin while minimizing pores. Free from chemicals and parabens, this mist is eco-friendly and made from steam-distilled essential oils. Ingredients like rosewater, marigold, kewda, mogra essential oil, and Kashmiri saffron hydrate, soothe, and improve skin elasticity, leaving it glowing and rejuvenated.

Specifications:

  • Price; 1,062 (MRP 1,250 15% Off)

  • Skin Type: All

  • Material: Natural extracts

  • Scent: Panchpushp

  • Volume: 130 ml

  • Weight: 200 g

  • Quantity: 130 ml

Pros Cons
Hydrates and tones skin effectively Results may vary among individuals
Refreshing and cooling sensation May not suit extremely sensitive skin
Minimises enlarged pores
Pleasant and fragrant scent
Chemical-free and eco-friendly

User’s Testimonial: "I love that it's made from natural extracts and free from harmful chemicals, making it gentle yet effective on my skin. Plus, the fragrant scent of Panchpushp adds a delightful touch to my skincare regimen. Highly recommended"

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's highly praised for its effectiveness and quality by many satisfied users.

Shop Now!


10. Minimalist 8% Glycolic Acid Toner For Glowing Skin

Minimalist's 8% Glycolic Acid Toner is an advanced exfoliating liquid formulated with Glycolic acid to exfoliate and smoothen the skin. With a high concentration of 8% Glycolic Acid, it deeply exfoliates the skin, boosting skin penetration. Enriched with bamboo water, it calms sensitive skin while providing regenerative benefits. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, this toner optimally balances pH levels, leaving your skin exfoliated, soothed, and revitalised.

Specifications:

  • Price: 474 (MRP 499 5% Off)

  • Brand: Minimalist

  • Skin Type: All

  • Active Ingredient: Glycolic Acid

  • Volume: 150 ml

  • Material: Fragrance-Free

  • pH: Optimum

  • Form: Liquid Drop

Pros Cons
Deeply exfoliates for smoother skin Can increase sun sensitivity
Soothes and calms sensitive skin May cause irritation
Regenerates skin cells effectively
Non-comedogenic, won't clog pores

User’s Testimonial: "It is so good I'm so happy minimalist has this product in their range! It's quite affordable and works really well for the skin. My skin texture has improved a lot after this product. But, it tingles a bit and it has a smell to it, so that is an unpleasant experience to look out for. Otherwise, this product is an absolute holy grail and it is very affordable."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective exfoliation and soothing properties. Proven popularity with 3k purchases and Amazon's choice with 4.1 stars.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is toner necessary for oily skin?

  • Yes, toner is essential for oily skin as it helps to balance oil production, minimize pores, and remove any remaining impurities after cleansing, leaving the skin refreshed.

Can toner make oily skin worse?

  • Using the wrong toner, particularly one with alcohol or harsh chemicals, can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to overproduction of oil as the skin tries to compensate. Opt for alcohol-free toners with ingredients like glycolic acid or tea tree oil, which gently remove excess oil without causing dryness.

How often should I use toner for oily skin?

  • For oily skin types, using toner twice daily, after cleansing, can help to control oil production and maintain a matte complexion throughout the day. However, sensitive oily skin may benefit from using toner once a day to avoid over-drying.

Will toner make my skin feel tight?

  • Some toners formulated for oily skin may initially tighten the skin due to their astringent properties, but this sensation should subside quickly. Look for toners with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to maintain moisture balance and prevent tightness.

Can I skip moisturiser if I use toner for oily skin?

  • No, even oily skin needs hydration to maintain a healthy moisture balance. After using toner, follow up with a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated without clogging pores or exacerbating oiliness.

In Conclusion 

Incorporating a toner into your skincare routine can be highly beneficial for oily skin types. By helping to balance oil production, minimise pores, and remove impurities, toners contribute to a clearer, more balanced complexion. Choosing from our list of recommended toners ensures quality and effectiveness, as evidenced by their popularity and positive reviews. With a range of options tailored specifically for oily skin, investing in one of our recommended toners can be a simple yet impactful step towards achieving healthier, more radiant skin.

