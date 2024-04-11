What's Hot

10 Best Ceiling Fans Under 3000 in India (2024)

Heat waves have already started creating havoc in India, making a smart investment in an affordable yet efficient ceiling fan is essential. We've curated a list of the best ceiling fans under 3000 in India to help you find respite without breaking the bank.

Our Top Picks

The scorching heat waves that sweep across India can be relentless, turning homes into ovens and making the exploration for relief an urgent necessity. In such times, the best ceiling fan can be a lifesaver, providing the much-needed comfort and cooling without costing a fortune. However, finding a high-quality ceiling fan that fits a tight budget can be a challenge.

To help you beat the heat without breaking the bank, we've curated a list of the best ceiling fans under 3000 in India. These fans are not only affordable but also efficient, ensuring that you get the most value for your money. From trusted brands to innovative designs, these fans offer a blend of style, functionality, and affordability.

Whether you're looking for a ceiling fan for your bedroom, living room, or any other space in your home, our list has you covered. With our recommendations, you can stay cool and comfortable during the hottest months without exceeding your budget. So sit back, relax, and discover the best ceiling fans in India that are sure to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.

Factors to consider when making a purchase for a ceiling fan under 3000

  • Airflow: Look for a fan with sufficient airflow to effectively cool your room size. Higher CFM (cubic feet per minute) indicates better airflow.

  • Energy Efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Fans with the Energy Star label or high star ratings consume less power.

  • Durability: Check for the quality of materials used in construction, such as robust motors and durable blades, to ensure longevity.

  • Noise Level: Choose a fan with quiet operation to avoid disturbances while sleeping or working. Low noise levels enhance comfort.

  • Size and Blade Span: Select a fan size appropriate for your room dimensions. Larger rooms require fans with larger blade spans for optimal airflow distribution.

  • Number of Blades: While more blades may seem advantageous, the blade design and motor efficiency matter more. Opt for fans with well-designed blades for efficient airflow.

  • Style and Design: Consider the aesthetic appeal of the fan and ensure it complements your room decor. Choose from various styles, colours, and finishes to match your preferences.

  • Additional Features: Look for extra features such as remote control, reversible blades for seasonal use, integrated lighting, and adjustable speed settings for added convenience.

How we selected them for you 

  • Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each fan based on factors like airflow, energy efficiency, noise level, and durability. Fans with higher CFM, energy star ratings, and quiet operation were given preference.

  • Pros and Cons Analysis: We analysed the pros and cons of each fan to understand its strengths and weaknesses. This information was crucial in selecting fans that offer the best overall performance.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands manufacturing the fans, focusing on well-known and trusted brands known for their quality and reliability.

  • Customer Feedback: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with the fans, ensuring that our recommendations were based on actual user satisfaction.

  • Budget-Friendly Criteria: Our primary criterion was affordability, ensuring that all fans on our list were priced under 3000 without compromising on quality or features.

  • Warranty and Support: Finally, we considered the warranty period and after-sales support offered by each brand, ensuring that users would have peace of mind with their purchase.

Below is a list of best ceiling fans under 3000 in India that are currently making waves in the Indian market

  1. Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan in Cola Espresso Brown offers a premium finish with elegant looks and high air delivery. It features a 100% pure copper motor, ensuring energy efficiency and durability. With decorative trims on blades and canopy, this fan adds a touch of sophistication to any room. The double ball bearing system ensures smooth and silent operation, while the 52 Watts power consumption makes it an energy-saving choice. This ceiling fan is suitable for ceiling mounting and comes with a 2-year warranty, making it a reliable and stylish choice for your home.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,298 (MRP 3,675 37% Off)

  • Brand: Havells

  • Type: Regular Fan

  • Blades: 3

  • Power: 52 Watts

  • Finish: Metallic Paint

  • Motor: Double Ball Bearing

  • Material: Aluminium

  • Voltage: 230 V

ProsCons
Efficient performanceBasic features
High air deliveryDifference in colour
Energy-saving motor
Smooth and silent operation
Reliable brand
Elegant design

User’s Review: The quality of the product is top notch. It takes less electricity usage & at a less speed it works really well . I just loved it in just few pennies & I highly recommend

Why it's worth buying: With its efficient performance and elegant design, the Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan has won over customers, as evidenced by the 1K purchases on Amazon last month.

2. Orient Electric Zeno 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Zeno 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in Brown is a BEE 5-star rated energy-saving fan with a 3-year warranty. It features a BLDC motor that consumes 50% less energy than conventional fans, resulting in significant savings on electricity bills. The fan comes with a smart remote that allows you to control its speed, set timers, and activate boost mode from anywhere within 15 feet. With a motor speed of 350 RPM and an air delivery of 220 CMM, this fan ensures powerful airflow in every corner of your room. It is designed to run smoothly within a voltage range of 120V-280V, making it suitable for areas with fluctuating voltages. Additionally, the fan runs 2X longer on inverters, making it a reliable solution for areas with frequent power outages. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,799 (MRP 4,600 39% Off)

  • Brand: Orient Electric

  • Type: BLDC Ceiling Fan

  • Colour: Brown

  • Power Source: Electric

  • Dimensions: 24.5D x 24.5W x 29H cm

  • Room Type: Living Room

  • Material: Aluminium

  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

  • Controller Type: Remote Control

  • Number of Speeds: 5

  • Wattage: 32 Watts

  • Number of Blades: 3

  • Warranty: 3 Years

ProsCons
Convenient remote controlRemote range limited to 15 feet
Energy-saving BLDC motor
Powerful airflow delivery
Runs longer on inverters
High performance
Great build quality

User’s Review: I am personally using this fan in my room and it spreads an even and strong flow of air in every corner. It is light in weight. This fan gives me total satisfaction. I am happy to give more stars to this fan.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating from over 2,000 satisfied customers on Amazon last month, it's a reliable choice for efficient cooling.

3. atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fans with Remote Control

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan in Gloss Black is a 5-star rated energy-efficient fan with remote control. It features a powerful BLDC motor that delivers superior air delivery of 230 CMM with 365 RPM at top speed, while consuming only 28W of power. The fan's classic design with LED speed indicators adds a touch of elegance to any room. With consistent speed even at low voltages and the ability to run 3x longer on an inverter battery, this fan ensures uninterrupted airflow..

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,499 (MRP 4,590 46% Off)

  • Brand: atomberg

  • Model: Efficio Alpha

  • Colour: Gloss Black

  • Design: Ceiling Fan

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Wattage: 35 Watts

  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

  • Controller Type: Remote Control

  • Material: Aluminium

  • Speeds: 6

ProsCons
Low power consumptionTechnical issues at times
Consistent speed in voltage fluctuationsSpeed regulation is poor
Looks simplistic and modern
High airflow across the room
High speed rotation
Remote option convenience
Works silently

User’s Review: Using this fan since April 2022, this fan is working fine. Never faced any issues. It increases my inverter battery backup and helps me to save money on the electricity bill. Tip: For maintaining a good air speed you must clean dust collected on the fan's blades.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for energy efficiency, convenience, and stylish design. A best seller on Amazon with high ratings from thousands of satisfied customers.

4. ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan

The ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan with LED Light in Silver Blue is a highly efficient and energy-saving ceiling fan. With a consumption of only 28W, it offers quiet operation and long-lasting performance. The fan comes with a smart remote for convenient control, offering 6-speed settings and a booster mode. Its sleek and modern design, combined with an integrated LED light, adds a touch of elegance to any room. The fan also features double ball bearings for improved stability and durability, making it a reliable choice for your home or office. With a 5-year warranty, you can trust in its quality and performance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,449 (MRP 4,990 51% Off)

  • Brand: ACTIVA 

  • Power: 28W

  • Speed: 380 RPM

  • Blade Sweep: 1200mm

  • Controller: Remote Control

  • Lighting: LED Light

  • Design: Sleek, Modern

  • Material: Aluminium

  • Warranty: 5 Years

  • Voltage Range: 165V-285V

  • Bearing: Double Ball

ProsPros
Energy-efficient BLDC motorMotor may start making noise
Convenient remote control operation
Double ball bearing ensures durability
Reliable performance
Speed is very impressive
Easy to install

User’s Review: Nice fan, Super silent, pleasant breeze and esthetically very pleasant. I initially thought the speed was less but that is a misconception. We are used to fans making a lot of sound, thus the subconscious mind relates to air noise with speed and wind flow. This fan is really very good. At this price segment this product is awesome. Go for it guys. Highly recommended.

Why it's worth buying: With a 69% 5-star rating on Amazon, this ceiling fan offers exceptional performance and reliability, making it a worthwhile investment for your home.

5. Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in Brown features ActivBLDC Technology, offering a BEE 5 Star Energy Rating and consuming only 35 Watts on Hyper Mode, saving up to 50% in electricity consumption. With a superior air delivery of 220 CMM and a motor speed of 340 RPM, this fan ensures optimal airflow in any room. The fan comes with a point-anywhere RF remote for convenient control, along with hyper mode, timer, and sleep mode functions. Its contemporary design with slim and powerful motor complements modern home interiors, while the powder-coated aluminium anti-rust blades ensure durability. With three colour variants available, this fan is a stylish and efficient choice for any home.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,649 (MRP 4,849 45% Off)

  • Brand: Crompton

  • Model: Energion Hyperjet

  • Type: Ceiling Fan

  • Color: Brown

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Material: Aluminium

  • Number of Speeds: 5

  • Warranty: 2 Years

  • Blade Length: 1200mm

ProsCons
High air deliverySpeed is slightly low
Stylish contemporary designPoor remote control
Durable anti-rust blades
Low power consumption
Decent performance
Good Airflow delivery

User’s Review: My personal experience, after running for 3 hours continuously at highest speed, it was not hot unlike normal ceiling fans which may give you burns!! I touched it and it was just mildly warm, bravo!

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's trusted by over 2K purchasers last month on Amazon and boasts over 9000+ ratings, reflecting its popularity and satisfaction among customers.

6. Candes Majestic BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm / 48 inch

The Candes Majestic BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm is a BEE 5 Star rated fan, offering up to 65% energy savings and high air delivery for both indoor and outdoor use. With a sleek and modern design, it enhances the aesthetics of any room while providing quick and instant airflow. Its rust-proof coating ensures durability, while the powerful motor ensures consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations. The fan is easy to clean and comes with a 3+2 year warranty for added peace of mind. With its high-speed performance and energy-efficient operation, this ceiling fan is a must-have for any home or office space.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,599 (MRP 3,899 33% Off)

  • Brand: Candes

  • Model: Majestic BLDC

  • Size: 1200mm (48 inch)

  • Energy Rating: BEE 5 Star

  • Power Consumption: 30 Watts

  • Warranty: 3+2 Years

  • Color Options: Rusty Brown, Black

  • Blade Material: 100% CNC Winding

  • Speed Settings: 4

  • Controller Type: Remote Control

  • Product Dimensions: 48D x 21W x 9H cm

ProsCons
Sleek and modern designLow quality remote
Easy to clean and maintain
Excellent build quality
Adjustable height
High air delivery
Power consumption is low

User’s Review: I recently purchased this fan and I am extremely pleased with its performance. The fan is powerful and provides a strong breeze, perfect for cooling down a room quickly. The build quality is excellent, and it feels sturdy and durable. I appreciate the adjustable height and oscillation feature, which allows me to customise the airflow to my liking.

Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying due to its high efficiency, evident from its 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and its recognition as an Amazon Choice product, ensuring high quality.

7. Bajaj Grace Neo BBD EE 1200mm Timber Golden Ceiling Fan

The Bajaj Grace Neo BBD EE 1200mm Timber Golden Ceiling Fan features a BEE 1-Star rating, offering energy efficiency and cost savings on electricity bills. With a powerful 370 RPM motor and wider tip blades, it ensures quick and instant airflow for maximum comfort. The fan's enhanced aesthetics, with unique decorative trimmed blades and a timber golden colour, elevate the decor of any room. Its anti-dust and anti-corrosive features ensure easy cleaning and longer product life. With a 2-year warranty and high-quality components, this ceiling fan is a reliable choice for air circulation in living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,298 (MRP 4,335 47% Off)

  • Brand: Bajaj

  • Model: Grace Neo

  • Colour: Golden

  • Design: Ceiling Fan

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Style: Grace BBD

  • Dimensions: 18D x 13W x 65H cm

  • Room Type: Living, Bedroom, Dining

  • Special Feature: High Velocity

  • Wattage: 52 Watts

  • Mounting Type: Downrod

  • Controller Type: Button Control

  • Material: Metal

  • Number of Blades: 3

ProsCons
Quick and powerful airflowNo remote control
Anti-dust features for easy cleaning
Anti-corrosive material ensures durability
Efficient energy consumption
High air delivery

User’s Review: The product is excellent... please go for it and the fan speed is really awesome. I liked the product quality and efficiency.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon and the trust of the Bajaj brand, it offers reliability and quality assurance.

8. Polycab Airika BLDC 5 Star Rated 1200 mm High Speed Ceiling Fan

The Polycab Airika BLDC Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan comes equipped with advanced technology for significant energy savings of up to 65%, potentially saving up to Rs. 2500 annually on electricity bills. With a remote control operation, this fan provides convenience from anywhere in the room. Its 3-year warranty ensures peace of mind, while the 100% copper winding motor ensures durability and high performance. A stylish and efficient addition to any indoor space, this fan is a smart choice for energy-conscious consumers.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,399 (MRP 4,400 45% Off)

  • Brand: Polycab

  • Model: Airika

  • Design: Ceiling Fan

  • Color: White

  • Power Source: Electric

  • Style: With Remote

  • Dimensions: 24D x 24W x 76H cm

  • Room Type: Indoor

  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

  • Controller Type: Button Control

  • Material: Aluminium

  • Number of Blades: 3

  • Wattage: 32 Watts

  • Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Good quality BLDC motorRemote range is short
High performanceMay get noisy at times
Provide excellent air sweep
Power consumption is low
Sleek and stylish design
Remote control operation for convenience

User’s Review: The Fan is really very nice with a good quality BLDC motor. Its overall noise is very low & air throw capacity is also v good as compared to my other FANs. I myself did the Installation without any hassle. The installation guide is very simple to understand.

I have been using this fan for about 3 weeks now without any issues. Remote control also works smoothly. I would certainly recommend this to anyone who asks me.

Why it's worth buying: With its durable 100% copper winding motor and sleek design, it provides both performance and style, ensuring a worthwhile investment for long-term use.

9. RR Signature (Previously Luminous) 

The RR Signature Dhoom 1200MM Ceiling Fan is a BEE certified energy-efficient fan, consuming just 52 watts of power while providing strong airflow. With a strong metallic body and high-grade aluminium blades, this fan ensures reliability and long-lasting performance. It features a copper motor that rotates at 380 RPM, offering superior airflow to cool every corner of the room. The fan's elegant design with a golden trim adds a touch of glamour to any room decor. Additionally, it helps save up on electricity bills annually, making it a cost-effective and stylish cooling solution for your home or office.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,699 (MRP 2,940 42% Off)

  • Brand: RR

  • Color: Ivory

  • Design: Ceiling Fan

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Style: Energy Efficient

  • Dimensions: 23D x 53.5W x 31.8H cm

  • Special Features: Energy Saving, High Speed, Low Noise

  • Material: Plastic, Metal

  • Number of Blades: 3

  • Wattage: 52 Watts

ProsCons
Stylish design with golden trimMay not fit all decor styles
Reliable and durable constructionButton control only
Low noise operation
Strong airflow
Good speed settings
Repels dust
Cost saving design

User’s Review: One thing I can say is that this item is a beast. We do have 4-5 other fans in home but the speed/air this fan delivers is no match to others. Some people commented that this fan is quiet but my item produces good sound and I prefer loud fans over quiet fans as it will nullify the tv and other talking sounds and help to get good sleep

Why it's worth buying: This ceiling fan has earned a stellar reputation, reflected in its impressive 4-star rating from over 6000 satisfied customers.

10.anchor by panasonic Ventus 600mm High Speed Ceiling Fan 

The Anchor by Panasonic Ventus 600mm High-Speed Ceiling Fan is the best ceiling fan under 2000 designed for smaller spaces like kitchens, verandas, and balconies. With a sleek smoke brown briken finish, this fan adds style to any room. Its height-adjustable feature and remote control offer convenience and versatility. With a blade length of 600mm and 70 watts of power, it ensures effective airflow and cooling. Lightweight and portable, it's a practical choice for compact areas.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,949 (MRP 2,800 30% Off)

  • Brand: Panasonic 

  • Size: 600mm

  • Color: Smoke Brown Briken

  • Power Source: Electric

  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

  • Special Features: Height Adjustable, Remote Control

  • Material: Plastic

  • Number of Blades: 4

ProsCons
Convenient remote controlPlastic material may not be durable
Adjustable height for flexibilityHigh power consumption
Sleek and stylish design
Effective airflow
Compact and lightweight

User’s Review: Purchased this for our kitchen so that we can use it when the gas is not being used. Looks good. Runs pretty smoothly. A bit noisy but that is usual and acceptable for small fans. Overall happy with the purchase.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for cooling small spaces efficiently.

