10 Best Ceiling Fans Under 3000 in India (2024)

The Orient Electric Zeno 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in Brown is a BEE 5-star rated energy-saving fan with a 3-year warranty. It features a BLDC motor that consumes 50% less energy than conventional fans, resulting in significant savings on electricity bills. The fan comes with a smart remote that allows you to control its speed, set timers, and activate boost mode from anywhere within 15 feet. With a motor speed of 350 RPM and an air delivery of 220 CMM, this fan ensures powerful airflow in every corner of your room. It is designed to run smoothly within a voltage range of 120V-280V, making it suitable for areas with fluctuating voltages. Additionally, the fan runs 2X longer on inverters, making it a reliable solution for areas with frequent power outages.

Specifications: