10 Best 2 Burner Gas Stoves in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
The 2 burner gas stove has long been a staple in Indian households, standing the test of time amidst the allure of fancier or models. Despite the evolving kitchen landscape, it remains an indispensable classic. In fact, a significant portion of households still relies solely on this timeless appliance, and rightfully so.
Its enduring popularity speaks volumes about its practicality, efficiency, and reliability. While larger families or avid cooks may opt for more burners, the simplicity and effectiveness of a 2 burner gas stove hold a unique charm. Its compact size makes it perfect for smaller kitchens or those with limited counter space.
Moreover, the two burners offer ample cooking capacity for everyday meals without overwhelming the user with unnecessary features. Whether it's whipping up quick breakfasts, elaborate dinners, or anything in between, the versatility of a 2 burner gas stove shines through.
Despite the rise of modern cooking appliances, the 2 burner gas stove continues to hold its own, proving that sometimes, the classic choice is the best choice and to precisely present to you that we have curated a list of best 2 burner gas stoves in India.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a 2 burner gas stove
Size and Space: Measure the available space in your kitchen to ensure the stove fits comfortably. Consider the countertop or cooking area where the stove will be placed.
Burner Type: Choose between brass, aluminium, or stainless steel burners. Brass burners are durable and offer even heat distribution, while aluminium burners are lightweight and cost-effective.
Ignition Type: Decide between manual and automatic ignition systems. Automatic ignition is more convenient but may require electricity, while manual ignition is simpler and doesn't rely on power.
Material and Build Quality: Opt for a stove made from high-quality materials like stainless steel or toughened glass for durability and longevity.
Heat Output: Check the BTU (British Thermal Unit) rating to ensure the stove provides sufficient heat for your cooking needs. Higher BTU ratings indicate more powerful burners.
Safety Features: Look for safety features such as flame failure protection, which automatically shuts off the gas supply if the flame extinguishes accidentally.
Ease of Cleaning: Choose a stove with removable drip trays and easy-to-clean surfaces for hassle-free maintenance.
Advertisement
How we chose them for you
User-Friendly Design: We prioritised stoves with ergonomic designs, intuitive controls, and easy-to-clean surfaces for a hassle-free cooking experience.
Energy Efficiency: We assessed the energy efficiency ratings of each stove to ensure optimal performance and reduced gas consumption.
Customer Reviews: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to gauge user satisfaction and identify any common issues or concerns.
Features Comparison: We compared key features such as burner type, material quality, ignition system, heat output, and safety features across multiple models.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand in manufacturing high-quality kitchen appliances.
Value for Money: We evaluated the overall value proposition of each gas stove, considering factors like price, features, build quality, and warranty coverage.
Below is a list of best 2 burner gas stoves in India along with their price
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The BLOWHOT Ruby 2 Burners Gas Stove is designed to simplify your cooking experience. With heavy brass burners and a sturdy black powder-coated body, it ensures durability and efficiency. The slim design not only saves space but also adds a touch of style to your kitchen. Its anti-skid base prevents slips and messes while cooking. Featuring manual ignition and ergonomic knobs, it offers ease of use and flame control. The brass-coated burners ensure uniform flames for faster cooking. This ISI certified stove comes with a 1-year general warranty and 2 years on burners and gas valves, promising reliability and relief.
Specifications:
Price: 2,135 (
MRP 4,49052% Off)
Brand: Blowhot
Material: Heavy Brass
Ignition: Manual
Body: Powder Coated
Burners: 2
Warranty: 1 Year General
Certification: ISI
Pros
Cons
Stable cooling performance
Basic design
Consistent operation
Limited energy efficiency
Hassle-free maintenance
Ample storage space
Optimal moisture retention
User’s review: I did a lot of research before buying this product. This is a very good looking stove and the quality is also good. I have been using it for days, there is no problem with this stove. Packaging was very good and customer service was also good. I got a call from the customer care team, immediately after the product was delivered and they provide support for installation. I can say it's a very good product at this price range.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this gas stove delivers efficient cooking performance and durability, making it a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.
Upgrade your kitchen with the Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove. Featuring a unique toughened glass top and brass burners, this stove combines style with functionality. The spill-proof design and smart lock pan support ensure stability and convenience while cooking. The high thermal efficiency of the brass burners ensures even heat distribution for perfect cooking results. The stove's 360-degree revolving nozzle and easy-to-clean design make it a practical choice for any kitchen. With its sleek black finish and sturdy build, this Butterfly gas stove is a smart and efficient addition to your kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 2,298 (
MRP 4,99554% Off)
Brand: Butterfly
Material: Toughened glass
Burner Type: Brass
Design: Spill-proof, rectangle shape
Support: Rubber legs, 360-degree revolving nozzle
Size: 60L x 29W x 11H cm
Weight: 5100 grams
Pros
Cons
Efficient heat distribution
Performance could be improved
Easy to clean and maintain
May produce low flames
Sleek and modern design
Stable and sturdy for cooking
High thermal efficiency
Durable stainless steel spill tray
User’s review: The manual ignition system eliminates the need for electricity or batteries, ensuring that you can use the stove even during power outages. The toughened glass top is resistant to heat and scratches, ensuring long-lasting durability and easy maintenance.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evidenced by the 2,000 purchases made on Amazon last month, reflecting its value and reliability.
The Faber Cooktop Daisy Pro 2BB is a stylish and efficient gas stove that enhances your cooking experience. Its tempered glass top ensures easy cleaning, while the brass burners provide even heat distribution for perfect cooking. The powder-coated round pan support can accommodate various pan and tope sizes, making it versatile and convenient. With a 2-year comprehensive warranty, this cooktop comes with everything you need, including 1 gas stove, 1 LPG hose pipe, and 1 lighter. Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber Cooktop for a hassle-free and enjoyable cooking experience.
Specifications
Price: 2,994 (
MRP 4,99940% Off)
Brand: Faber
Material: Stainless Steel
Type: Tempered Glass Top
Burners: Brass
Support: Powder Coated
Warranty: 2 Years
Package: Hose Pipe, Lighter Included
Pros
Cons
Even heat distribution
Quality could be improved
Accommodates various pan sizes
After a point it may give out low flame
Sleek and classy design
Easy to use and clean
Installation is fast and quick
User’s review: It comes at a very affordable price. Nothing very fancy about the product but it does its work. And you get a good reliable cooktop at this price .
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for easy cleaning and versatile pan support. Highly rated with 4 stars on Amazon, attesting to its quality and customer satisfaction.
Experience effortless cooking with the Milton Premium Pro 2 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove. Ignite burners seamlessly with the auto-ignition feature and control flame precision with ergonomic knobs. Its sleek design with a 6 mm toughened glass top adds elegance to your kitchen while ensuring durability and easy maintenance. The high safety valves and anti-skid feet provide reliability and stability during use. Featuring sturdy pan supports and forged brass burners, this stove offers efficient and even heat distribution for versatile cooking options. With a 1-year warranty and ISI certification, this gas stove ensures safety, reliability, and hassle-free usage.
Specifications
Price: 2,599 (
MRP 5,49953% Off)
Brand: Milton
Material: Glass
Type: Auto Ignition
Burners: 2 Brass
Support: Powder Coated Frame
Warranty: 1-Year
Package: Gas Stove, Warranty
Pros
Cons
Effortless ignition
May malfunction at times
Durable glass top
Performance could be improved
Efficient heat distribution
Sturdy construction
Comfortable grip on knobs
Stable operation with anti-skid feet
User’s review: Price worthy product, colour and design is so decent, space between burners are perfectly managed to use all together with Pan, kadhai etc, sleek and compact model, knobs quality is better, automatic ignition works perfectly, overall cheap and best gas stove in the market.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its efficient auto-ignition feature, sleek design, and reliable performance, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen.
Enhance your kitchen aesthetics and functionality with the Elica Vetro Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove. Its premium finish glass top offers rust resistance and long-lasting performance, complementing modern kitchen decor. The toughened glass is durable and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. With 1 large and 1 small brass burner, this stove caters to all your cooking needs. The Euro-coated grid supports prevent pan chipping and provides durability. The stainless steel support plate ensures sturdiness, while the high-quality knobs offer smooth operation. This manually operated stove blends seamlessly with modern kitchen decor, delivering both style and functionality to elevate your cooking experience.
Specifications:
Price: 2,987 (
MRP 2,990)
Material: Stainless Steel
Burners: 2 Brass Burners
Ignition: Manual Ignition
Warranty: 2 Years
Support: Stainless Steel Support Plate
Design: Premium Finish Glass Top
Pros
Cons
Durable rust-resistant glass top
Issues of low flame
Sturdy stainless steel support plate
Heavyweight
Euro-coated grid prevents pan chipping
High-quality brass burners
Provides smooth operation
Stylish and superior design
User’s review: Look is perfect. Finishing is also great. Overall it is amazing and it is a budget friendly product.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable glass top, efficient brass burners, and stylish design, with 56% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars for its exceptional performance and reliability.
Revamp your kitchen with the Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner Gas Stove. Its ergonomic design ensures easy handling and maintenance, while the spill-proof design keeps your kitchen clean during cooking. The toughened black glass top resists scratches and withstands everyday wear and tear, maintaining its sleek look. With two tri-pin brass burners of different sizes, this stove caters to all your cooking needs. The ergonomic knob design makes turning the knob easy on the fingers. Experience hassle-free cooking with this durable and stylish gas stove from Prestige, backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty.
Specifications:
Price: 2,995 (
MRP 3,99525% Off)
Brand: Prestige
Design: Toughened Glass-Top.
Burners: 2 Brass.
Knobs: Ergonomic Design.
Spill-proof: Yes.
Warranty: 2 Years.
Colour: Black.
Pros
Cons
Hassle-free cleaning
Leakage issues
Scratch-resistant glass top
Not for big utensils
Sturdy and strong construction
Sleek and modern design
Reliable performance
Easy to use with efficient knobs
User’s review: It is a must-have for anyone who loves to cook. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to handle and maintain, while the spill-proof design ensures hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen.It is a great investment for anyone who loves to cook. Its ergonomic design, spill-proof features, and toughened glass top make it easy to use and maintain.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooking and sleek design, backed by 4-star Amazon ratings and popularity with 1K recent purchases.
The Surya Flame Smart 2 Burner Glass Top Chulha is a must have for modern kitchen and homes. This manual ignition PNG gas stove features a powder-coated black body and 6mm toughened glass for durability and rust prevention. With 2 brass burners (1 medium, 1 small), it offers efficient cooking performance. Certified by ISI, CE, and ISO, it assures quality and authenticity. The 360-degree revolving nozzle allows easy installation, while the 2-year doorstep warranty, including glass, ensures peace of mind. Modernise your culinary space with this high-performance stove, featuring brass burners, toughened glass, pan support, and ABS knobs. Enjoy safe cooking, low gas consumption, and efficient LPG usage with Surya Flame.
Specifications:
Price: 1,919 (
MRP 3,99552% Off)
Brand: Surya Flame
Stove Type: Manual PNG
Body Material: Powder Coated
Burner Material: Brass
Burners: 2 Brass (Medium, Small)
Glass Thickness: 6mm Toughened
Nozzle: 360 Degree Revolving
Certification: ISI, CE, ISO Certified
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooking performance
Fragile glass top
Prevents rust to form
Knobs could be better
Easy installation process
Certified for quality and authenticity
Durable and long-lasting
User’s review: Overall the product is good. Price is also reasonable. The only thing is the 4 legs of Gas stove are a little bit short. They should be 3 inches high. While cleaning the platform below the stove it should be easy.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooking performance and durable, rust-resistant construction, ensuring long-lasting use. Additionally, certified quality and a 2-year doorstep warranty provide peace of mind.
The Lifelong LLGS912 Automatic Ignition 2 Burner Gas Stove with 6mm Toughened Glass Top is a kitchen marvel. Engineered for convenience and safety, this stove features smoothly operated knobs, anti-slip legs, and heavy-duty pan support for stability. ISI certified for your family's safety, it comes with high-efficiency burners and nylon knobs for precise flame control. The auto-ignition system makes it easy to use, while the 6mm toughened glass ensures durability. Compatible with LPG, this stove is designed to enhance your cooking experience with its reliable performance and innovative features. Trust Lifelong for quality and value, backed by over five years of loyal user satisfaction.
Specifications
Brand: Lifelong
Price: 1,699 (
MRP 7,50077% Off)
Type: Gas Stove
Material: Toughened Glass
Ignition: Automatic
Burners: Brass, High Efficiency
Safety: ISI Certified
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Efficient flame control
Not suitable for other gases
Robust toughened glass
Stable with anti-slip legs
Easy to operate knobs
Compatible with LPG
Good performance
User’s review: The auto ignition gas stove is well worth every penny I paid for it. The gas looks sleek, the burners perfect the auto ignition functioning optimally. I had such an awful experience with A glen gas stove. I wanted a technician to install the company arranged for someone free of cost. It has a warranty of a year.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient performance and safety features. Trusted by 1K buyers on Amazon last month.
The Bajaj UCX 2 Burner Slim Glass Top Gas Stove is designed to elevate your cooking experience. With a slim frame glass cooktop and 2 brass burners, it offers durability and efficiency. The 360-degree swivel nozzle allows for easy manoeuvring, while the stainless steel drip tray ensures a clean cooking area. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to your kitchen. This manual gas stove is compact yet powerful, making it perfect for small spaces. With a 1-year warranty on the burner and 6 months warranty on the product, the Bajaj Gas Stove delivers reliable performance and style to enhance your cooking space.
Specifications:
Price: 2,299 (
MRP 5,69560% Off)
Brand: Bajaj
Fuel Type: Liquefied Petroleum Gas
Material: Glass
Dimensions: 57.5L x 31.5W x 11H cm
Burners: 1 Big, 1 Small
Type: Manual Gas Stove
Number of Burners: 2
Pros
Cons
Efficient performance
Glass fitment may not be that durable
Compact and sleek design
Fame control could be better
Easy to clean
Quick installation
Durable build quality
Versatile burner sizes
User’s review: Very good quality of gas stove having two brass burners . Stove knob design is very smooth. Slim frame glass cooktop and adequate space to place two big vessel on it. The pipe can be positioned on either side of the stove. The pan holders are sturdy. The flame burns a bright blue colour and evenly and this will save the gas consumption and make more efficient and less time consuming.
Why it's worth buying: Efficient cooking performance and sleek design make it a worthwhile addition to any kitchen. Easy maintenance ensures hassle-free usage for everyday cooking needs.
The Pigeon Aster Gas Stove 2 Burner delivers reliability and efficiency for your cooking needs. Featuring high-powered brass burners and a powder-coated body, it offers durability and performance. The glass top and stainless steel spill tray ensure easy cleaning, while the sturdy pan supports provide stability for large utensils. With skid-proof legs and ergonomic knobs, it guarantees safe and convenient usage. ISI certification ensures top-notch quality and safety standards. Compatible with LPG, this gas stove comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. Elevate your cooking experience with the Pigeon Aster Gas Stove, designed to make cooking hassle-free and enjoyable.
Specifications:
Price: 1,699 (MRP 2,999 43% Off)
Brand: Pigeon
Material: Stainless steel, glass
Dimensions: 79W x 42H x 12D cm
Burners: 2 brass burners
Warranty: 2 years
Compatibility: LPG only
Features: Nylon knobs, spill-proof tray
Certification: ISI certified
Pros
Cons
Efficient brass burners
Small in size
Easy to clean glass top
Flame and durability issues
Sturdy pan supports
Skid-proof rubber legs
Smooth functioning knobs
Corrosion-free stainless steel
User’s review: I bought it for my mother and I was very very very very satisfied with it, it was worth it!!! We put a 20L pot on it too, and made biryani. We thought the gas couldn’t bear the weight but surprisingly it did.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient brass burners and durable stainless steel construction, ensuring reliable performance and longevity. Additionally, its easy-to-clean glass top and sturdy design offer convenience and peace of mind.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I clean a 2 burner gas stove?
Cleaning a 2 burner gas stove is simple; regularly wipe the surface with a damp cloth and mild detergent. For stubborn stains, use a non-abrasive cleaner and avoid harsh scrubbing to maintain the stove's appearance and longevity.
Are 2 burner gas stoves safe to use?
Yes, 2 burner gas stoves are safe when used correctly. Ensure proper ventilation, check for gas leaks regularly, and follow manufacturer instructions for installation and maintenance to minimise safety risks.
What is the average lifespan of a 2 burner gas stove?
The lifespan of a 2 burner gas stove depends on usage and maintenance. With proper care and regular cleaning, it can last for several years, providing reliable performance in the kitchen.
Can I cook large meals on a 2 burner gas stove?
Yes, a 2 burner gas stove is suitable for cooking large meals, thanks to its two burners that allow simultaneous cooking of multiple dishes. However, the size of the cookware and burner capacity may affect cooking efficiency.
How do I troubleshoot common issues with a 2 burner gas stove?
Common issues with a 2 burner gas stove include uneven flames, burner ignition problems, and gas leaks. Troubleshoot by cleaning the burners, checking for clogs, and inspecting gas connections for leaks.
Wrapping up
In essence, 2 burner gas stoves offer practicality and convenience for everyday cooking needs. With their versatile design and efficient performance, they make meal preparation effortless and enjoyable. Our curated list of recommendations ensures reliability, durability, and safety, making them an excellent investment for any kitchen. Whether you're cooking for a small family or hosting a dinner party, these gas stoves provide the perfect solution. Choose from our selection of top-quality options to enhance your culinary experience and streamline your cooking process.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change