10 Best 3 Burner Gas Stoves In India (2024)

February 3, 2024

Our Top Picks

We certainly understand the significance of choosing the right appliance, especially when it comes to a 3-burner gas stove. This particular kitchen essential is a perfect fit for individuals who regularly find themselves preparing substantial meals or have families with more members, providing the convenience of multitasking in the kitchen. 

In the current market scenario, the abundance of brands and models has made the task of selecting the ideal 3-burner gas stove more challenging than ever. Recognizing the need for clarity in making this decision, we have undertaken the task of simplifying the process for you. 

In this comprehensive guide for the year 2024, we present a curated list of the best 3-burner gas stoves available in India. By combining our understanding of consumer needs with the latest market trends, we aim to assist you in making an informed choice that aligns perfectly with your culinary requirements. Whether you prioritise efficiency, durability, or advanced features, our list covers a diverse range of options to cater to various preferences and cooking styles.

Key factors to consider before purchasing a gas stove with 3 burner 

  • Burner Efficiency: Evaluate the efficiency of the burners. Look for features like high thermal efficiency and uniform flame distribution for optimal cooking performance.

  • Material and Build Quality: Consider the material and build quality of the gas stove. Stainless steel and toughened glass are popular choices due to their durability, easy maintenance, and resistance to corrosion.

  • Ignition System: Check the ignition system. While manual ignition is common, some models come with auto-ignition for added convenience. Choose based on your preference and lifestyle.

  • Size and Design: Assess the size and design to ensure it fits seamlessly into your kitchen space. Compact designs are suitable for smaller kitchens, while sleek and modern designs can enhance the aesthetic appeal.

  • Safety Features: Prioritise safety features such as flame failure protection, which automatically cuts off the gas supply if the flame extinguishes, and heat-resistant knobs to prevent accidents.

  • Energy Efficiency: Consider the energy efficiency of the gas stove. Look for features like adjustable flame levels to conserve energy during different cooking processes.

  • Ease of Cleaning: Evaluate the ease of cleaning. Features like removable drip trays and smooth surfaces make cleaning a breeze, ensuring hygiene in your kitchen.

How we picked them for you 

  • Performance Metrics: Our selection process involved evaluating performance metrics such as burner efficiency, ignition systems, and safety features. We prioritised gas stoves that offer optimal cooking performance while ensuring user safety.

  • Extensive Research: We conducted extensive research on the latest models available in the market. We explored customer reviews, expert opinions, and industry insights to understand the performance and reliability of each gas stove.

  • User Feedback: We took into account user feedback and reviews to gauge real-world experiences with the 3-burner gas stoves. This allowed us to assess factors such as durability, ease of use, and overall customer satisfaction.

  • Brand Reputation: Considering the importance of brand reputation, we focused on well-established brands known for manufacturing high-quality kitchen appliances. This ensures that the recommended gas stoves come from reliable and trusted sources.

  • Value for Money: We assessed the value for money offered by each gas stove. Our goal was to recommend appliances that strike a balance between affordability and quality, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck.

Here's a list of best gas stove with 3 burner in India along with their price

  1. Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner

Experience hassle-free cooking with the Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner Gas Stove. Its spill-proof design ensures a cleaner kitchen, while tri-pin brass burners offer high efficiency for faster cooking. The ergonomic knob design makes adjustments easy, complementing the toughened black glass top that resists scratches. Crafted with a powder-coated Mild Steel body and a 2-year manufacturer warranty, this gas stove is not just efficient but durable. Enhance your kitchen experience with this top-rated, affordable, and energy-efficient 3-burner gas stove from one of India's largest kitchen appliance brands – Prestige. Cook with confidence and style.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,781 (MRP 7,950 52% Off)

  • Brand: Prestige

  • Design: Toughened Black Glass Top

  • Material: Powder-Coated Mild Steel

  • Burners: 3 Brass Tri-Pin Burners

  • Special Feature: Spill-Proof Design

  • Origin: Made In India

  • Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Easy knob handling and maintenanceGlass top may require careful handling
Resists scratches, withstands wearRims of the burner turn black
Durable powder-coated mild steel body
Hassle free and easy to clean
High efficiency and performance

User’s Review: I am using this product everyday and really it's an amazing gas stove. It's working well so far. Excellent quality with easy to use, thank you Amazon.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient brass burners, durable design, and overall customer satisfaction with a commendable 4-star rating from over 6000 reviews.

2. Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove

Upgrade your kitchen with the Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove (703 CT VETRO BLK). Boasting a premium finish glass top, it combines rust resistance with long-lasting performance. The toughened glass enhances durability, backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty. Three distinct-sized burners, supported by a stainless steel plate, cater to varied cooking needs. Euro coated grid supports ensure stability, while the easy-to-operate, stylish knobs add convenience. Crafted in India, this gas stove blends beauty with strength, offering a safe and time-saving cooking experience. Transform your cooking space with this reliable and aesthetically pleasing appliance from Elica.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,299 (MRP 3,490 5% Off)

  • Brand: Elica

  • Design: Premium Glass Top

  • Material: Toughened Glass, Stainless Steel

  • Burners: 3 (2 Medium, 1 Small)

  • Special Feature: Euro Coated Grid Supports

  • Origin: Made in India

  • Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive

ProsCons
Rust-resistant premium finishMay be a hassle to clean
Durable toughened glass materialFlame is low sometimes then intended
Premium glass top design
Euro coated grid provides stability
Stylish and easy-to-operate knobs

User’s Review: I bought this gas stove a month ago, it's working fine and the elica installation service is too good. I'm happy.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its premium features, durability, and user satisfaction, evident in 13,000+ Amazon ratings. A proven choice backed by a large and satisfied customer base.

3. Faber Gas stove 3 Burner Glass Cooktop

Revamp your kitchen with the Faber Gas Stove 3 Burner Glass Cooktop (Jumbo 3BB BK) – a perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring a jumbo burner for large utensils and a durable toughened glass body, it effortlessly withstands the rigours of Indian cooking. The black powder-coated frame not only adds elegance but also ensures resistance against scratching and chipping. With ergonomic knobs, premium brass burners, and an easy-to-clean design, this cooktop delivers a seamless cooking experience. The double drip tray and round pan support enhance safety and cleanliness. Elevate your culinary space with Faber's reliable and stylish gas stove.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,990 (MRP 8,340 40% Off)

  • Brand: Faber

  • Design: Black Glass & Steel

  • Material: Toughened Glass, Mild Steel

  • Burners: 1 Large + 1 Medium + 1 Small

  • Special Feature: Double Drip Tray, Brass Burners

  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Easy to clean toughened glassBurner may malfunction at times
Black powder-coated frame provides durability
Ergonomic knobs give easy control
Premium brass burners resist corrosion
Double drip tray enhances cleanliness

User’s Review: After a lot of research and analysis, we bought this after comparing it with prestige and other brands. The product is "Made in India" and we can get service very easily. The build and glass quality are so good. Gaps between stoves let u use all 3 stoves simultaneously at same time, this feature is missing in most of the other products. Overall I am very happy and satisfied with the product.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its jumbo burner, and positive customer reviews with a 4-star rating on Amazon. Offers reliability and efficient performance.

4. Sunflame Pride 3  Burner Gas Stove 

Enhance your kitchen aesthetics  with the Sunflame Pride 3-Burner Gas Stove, an epitome of elegance and functionality. Its stylish glass top design adds a touch of grace to any kitchen, while the durable heat-resistant nylon knobs ensure effortless flame adjustment with a blend of style. ISI certified for LPG use, this gas stove prioritises safety and reliability, meeting BIS standards. With a 2-year comprehensive coverage and anti-skid legs for secure cooking, Sunflame delivers convenience and safety. Manual ignition, heat-resistant features, and an environmentally friendly approach make this gas stove a perfect choice for efficient, stylish, and eco-conscious cooking.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,999 

  • Brand: Sunflame

  • Design: Stylish Glass Top

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Burners: 2 Small, 1 Medium Brass

  • Special Feature: ISI Certified LPG Gas Stove

  • Origin: Made in India

  • Warranty: 2-Year Coverage

ProsCons
Elegant and classy designMay be small in size for some
Durable, heat-resistant nylon knobsGas inlet is on the right hand side
ISI certification ensures safety
Great performance
Easy to clean and operate
Supports heavy cookware
Secure cooking with anti-skid legs

User’s Review: This is an excellent stove working without trouble for the last 9 years.But when my 85 year old mother wanted to purchase one stove like my stove many advised to go for Sunflame stove as it is durable, easy to clean, safe, saves gas and easy to handle and therefore I ordered for one from Amazon. Sunflame is a very reputable product and my mother liked it.

Why it's worth buying: With ISI certification and environmental sustainability, it's a worthwhile investment for a modern kitchen.

5. MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove

Redefine your kitchen experience with Milton's Premium 3 Burner Black Gas Stove, designed for both efficiency and elegance. The 6mm Toughened Black Glass Top offers durability and a sleek look, complemented by three fuel-efficient brass burners for versatile cooking. The high-quality bakelite knobs ensure a firm grip, while the black mild steel powder-coated body adds durability and style. Safety features include anti-skid rubber legs and a fixed stainless steel drip tray. This ISI certified manual ignition gas stove comes with a 1-year warranty, providing a reliable and efficient cooking solution.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 6,149 51% Off)

  • Brand: Milton

  • Design: Premium Black Glass Top

  • Material: Toughened Glass, Mild Steel

  • Burners: 3 Brass Burners

  • Special Feature: ISI Certified, Manual Ignition

  • Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Stylish black glass top designBody may start to rust
Efficient fuel-saving brass burnersKnob could be improved
Durable and easy-to-maintain materials
Anti-skid rubber legs ensures stability
Manual ignition provides reliable use

User’s Review: The Premium Glass Top Gas Stove by Milton Home Appliances is very good and value for money. It has high quality Brass Burners from small to big size with enough space to keep utensils for cooking. The sleek look of the product adds a modern dimension to your kitchen. Milton gas stoves are designed to blend in your kitchen and make it safe & look beautiful. It is easy to maintain & clean.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon, backed by over 8000 positive reviews, attesting to its performance and reliability. A favourite among users for its consistent excellence in the kitchen.

6. Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove

The Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove, which combines efficiency and style, will greatly improve the experience of the food you prepare. The unique toughened glass and spill-proof design ensure durability and easy cleaning. With high thermal efficiency and brass burners, this gas stove guarantees optimal heat distribution for precise cooking. The smart lock pan support and stainless-steel spill tray add stability and low maintenance, while the flame-retardant panel allows for extended cooking hours. Heat-resistant legs and powder-coated pan stands enhance overall product efficiency. Opt for this sleek and modern gas stove by Butterfly, offering a perfect blend of innovation and convenience for your culinary adventures.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,199 (MRP 6,495 51% Off)

  • Brand: Butterfly

  • Design: Sleek, Modern

  • Material: Toughened Glass, Stainless Steel

  • Burners: 3 Brass Burners

  • Special Feature: Smart Lock Pan, Spill-Proof

  • Origin: India

  • Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty

ProsCons
Efficient heat distributionLess distance between the burners
Sleek and modern designKnobs may not seated properly
Sturdy stainless-steel construction
Heat-resistant legs ensure stability
Smart lock pan support provides stability
Extended cooking with flame-retardant panel

User’s Review: Excellent Product. original ISI certified product delivered in Double safety packing with an extra tandoori stand as bonus. Butterfly is a reputed brand. Received a very low price compared to the open market. Nothing more to think. It is reasonable to give 100 marks. Surely a 5 star rating. Will purchase more from the supplier

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek design, efficient brass burners, and recent popularity with over 1,000+ purchases on Amazon last month. 

7. BLOWHOT Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition LPG Gas Stove

Remodel your kitchen with the BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition LPG Gas Stove. Embrace hassle-free cooking with heavy tornado brass burners, covered in a sleek black powder-coated body. The unique design knobs add elegance, complementing the toughened glass top for strength and style. Ideal for LPG, the stove supports heavy vessels with ease. Enjoy a mess-free cooking experience with the anti-skid base. The auto-ignition knob and cast iron pan support enhance functionality. With ISI certification and a 2-year warranty on burners, gas valve, and glass, BLOWHOT ensures durability and customer delight. Upgrade your cooking space effortlessly.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,690 (MRP 13,990 59% Off)

  • Brand: BLOWHOT

  • Design: Premium, Sleek

  • Material: Mild Steel, Toughened Glass

  • Burners: Heavy Brass Tornado (3)

  • Special Feature: Auto Ignition

  • Origin: Not specified

  • Warranty: 2 Years (Burner, Gas Valve, Glass)

ProsCons
Elegant design enhances kitchen aestheticsLow flame issues
Heavy-duty material provides durabilityNot easy to clean
Unique knob design adds elegance
Toughened glass top for longevity
Supports heavy vessels effortlessly
Auto-ignition ensures convenient use

User’s Review: When I started exploring about automatic burners in the market and online , found this product competing with other brands which normally with this type of heavy brass burner comes in the range of 15-22k. Recommendable products in this price range are way better than any other brands.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its elegant design, durable construction, and efficient auto-ignition feature. With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, it attests to customer satisfaction and reliable performance.

8. Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove

With its ideal balance of efficiency and safety, the Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove will surely elevate your cooking experience. This ISI certified gas stove features high-efficiency burners for even heat distribution, ensuring precise cooking. The 6mm toughened glass adds durability and a stylish touch to your kitchen. The ergonomic design includes nylon knobs for easy operation, anti-skid feet for stability, and a 360-degree swivel gas inlet pipe for convenience. With a compact and spill-proof design, this manual ignition gas stove is not only safe but also easy to clean. Trust in Lifelong commitment to quality and enjoy hassle-free cooking with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,099 (MRP 6145 66% Off)

  • Brand: Lifelong

  • Design: Glass Top, Compact

  • Material: 6mm Toughened Glass, Nylon Knobs

  • Burners: 3 High-Efficiency Burners

  • Special Feature: ISI Certified, Anti-Skid Feet

  • Origin: Not specified

  • Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Stylish glass topPan supports may need adjustment
Compact design
Anti-skid feet ensure stability
ISI certified for safety assurance
Easy to clean with a wet cloth
360-degree swivel gas inlet pipe

User’s Review: I recently purchased the Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove, and I must say, it has surpassed all my expectations, The Gas Stove has been fantastic. It combines style, performance, and safety in one package. If you're in the market for a new gas stove, I highly recommend giving this one a try. It has made cooking a joy.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design, high efficiency, and safety features, backed by over 15,000 positive ratings on Amazon. A reliable choice with proven customer satisfaction.

9. Bajaj Ucx 3 Burner Slim Glass Top Gas Stove

Discover the efficiency of the Bajaj UCX 3 Burner Slim Glass Top Gas Stove, designed for modern kitchens. With 2 big brass burners and 1 small burner, this stove delivers versatile cooking options. The slim frame glass cooktop, coated for attractiveness, ensures durability. Experience ease with the 360-degree swivel nozzle for convenient movement and an integrated stainless steel drip tray for effortless cleaning. Bajaj provides a comprehensive package, including pan supports and rubber legs. Trust in the durable brass burners for consistent performance. Elevate your cooking space with this slim, stylish, and high-functioning gas stove from Bajaj – where innovation meets convenience.

Specifications 

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 7,195 59% Off)

  • Brand: Bajaj

  • Design: Slim, Powder-Coated Glass Top

  • Material: Durable Brass Burners, Stainless Steel

  • Burners: 2 Big, 1 Small Brass

  • Special Feature: 360° Swivel Nozzle, Integrated SS Drip Tray

  • Origin: India

  • Warranty: 1 Year on Burner, 6 Months Overall

ProsCons
Efficient slim designFlame is ow
Durable brass burners
360° swivel nozzle for convenience
Integrated stainless steel drip tray
Attractive powder-coated slim frame

User’s Review: This burner is the perfect gas stove for your kitchen. It has a brass burner which provides equal distribution of heat to your utensils without burning them. Comes with one big and small brass burner. It has an attractive black powder coated slim frame cook to which looks very elegant and smart.


Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its slim design, durable brass burners, and the reliability of the well-known Bajaj brand. Offers efficient performance and a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

10. Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove

You can experience efficient cooking with the Pigeon Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove that will be a sleek addition to your kitchen. Crafted with a beautiful black toughened glass top and powder-coated body, this gas stove combines style with durability. The ergonomically designed nylon knobs ensure safe and precise flame control, while the sturdy pan supports provide stability for large utensils. The spill-proof stainless steel tray makes cleaning a breeze, and skid-proof legs ensure stability during operation. With a 2-year warranty and ISI certification, trust Pigeon for high standards of performance, safety, and durability. Enhance your cooking space with this reliable and stylish gas stove.

Specifications 

  • Price: 2,349 (MRP 5,699 59% Off)

  • Brand: Pigeon

  • Design: Sleek & Elegant

  • Material: Stainless Steel & Toughened Glass

  • Burners: 3 High-Powered Brass Burners

  • Special Feature: ISI Certified, Nylon Knobs

  • Origin: India

  • Warranty: 2-year warranty

ProsCons
Sleek design with toughened glassVessels turn black
ISI certification for safety
High-powered brass burners
Skid-proof legs for stability
Easy-to-clean spill-proof stainless steel tray
Ergonomic nylon knobs for precision

User’s Review: Good one, It does its job perfectly. Make sure to do proper service for best output.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek design, high-powered brass burners, and ISI certification; backed by the trust of 1K recent Amazon purchases.

