10 Best 4 Burner Gas Stoves in India (2024)

Wondering which 4 burner gas stove in India offers the best performance and value? Explore our curated list showcasing the best options in India.

February 7, 2024

Best 4 Burner Gas Stoves in India

Our Top picks

A 4 burner gas stove stands as a cornerstone appliance in Indian households, where culinary traditions thrive on flavorful cuisines and elaborate meal preparations. From sizzling curries to aromatic spices, Indian cooking demands efficiency and versatility, making the selection of the right gas stove a crucial decision for every home. With a multitude of options flooding the market, discerning consumers seek not only reliability and durability but also innovative features that enhance cooking experiences.

The demand for the best 4 burner gas stoves is ever-growing. These stoves are designed to accommodate the diverse cooking needs of Indian families, offering ample space and flexibility to simultaneously prepare multiple dishes. Whether it's a festive feast or daily meals for a bustling household, the efficiency and convenience of a 4 burner gas stove streamline culinary endeavours, saving time and effort in the kitchen.

With a plethora of brands vying for attention, each touting its unique selling propositions, navigating through the options can be overwhelming. Keeping that in mind we have curated a list of the best 4 burner gas stoves in India dissecting their features, and evaluating their performance to assist you in making an informed decision.

Things you should take into consideration before purchasing a gas stove with 4 burner

  • Size and Space: Measure your kitchen space to ensure the gas stove fits comfortably in your designated area. Consider the dimensions of the stove, including width, depth, and height, to avoid any compatibility issues.

  • Burner Configuration: Assess your cooking needs and determine if a 4 burner configuration is suitable for your household. Consider the sizes of the burners, their placement, and whether they accommodate different cookware sizes effectively.

  • Material and Build Quality: Look for gas stoves made from durable materials such as stainless steel or toughened glass, ensuring longevity and ease of maintenance. Check the quality of knobs, grates, and burner caps for sturdiness and reliability.

  • Safety Features: Prioritize gas stoves equipped with safety features such as flame failure protection, auto-ignition, and thermal sensors to prevent accidents and ensure peace of mind during cooking.

  • Fuel Efficiency: Opt for gas stoves designed for efficient fuel consumption to reduce energy costs and environmental impact. Look for features like dual-flame burners or high thermal efficiency ratings to maximize cooking efficiency.

  • Maintenance and Cleaning: Consider the ease of cleaning and maintenance, opting for gas stoves with removable drip trays, sealed burners, and smooth surfaces for effortless cleaning.

How we picked them for you when curating the list

  • User-Friendly Design: We evaluated the design aspects of each gas stove, including ease of installation, intuitive controls, and ergonomic features, to ensure user-friendliness and convenience in everyday cooking tasks.

  • Feature Analysis: We evaluated the features and specifications of each gas stove, including burner configuration, material quality, safety features, ease of cleaning, and additional functionalities.

  • Comparative Analysis: We compared multiple models based on their price, features, durability, and customer feedback to identify the top contenders in each category.

  • Customer Reviews and Ratings: We analyzed customer reviews and ratings from reputable sources and e-commerce platforms to gauge user satisfaction and product performance.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and credibility of various brands in the kitchen appliance industry, prioritizing those known for manufacturing high-quality and reliable gas stoves.

  • Affordability: We took affordability into consideration by comparing the prices of various 4 burner gas stoves across different brands and models. We aimed to include options that offer a good balance between quality and affordability to cater to a wide range of budgets.

Here's a list of best 4 burner gas stoves in India along with their price 

  1. Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove

Crafted with a premium tempered glass top, the Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove delivers both style and durability to your kitchen. Its spill-proof stainless steel drip tray ensures a mess-free cooking experience, while the Euro-coated grid supports keeping your pots and pans stable. With 4 distinct sized burners, including 2 small and 2 big ones, this gas stove caters to all your cooking needs. The toughened glass comes with a 7-year warranty, guaranteeing long-lasting performance. Plus, the high-quality brass burners and stainless steel support plates ensure safety and reliability with every use. Experience effortless cooking and timeless elegance with this Made in India appliance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,299 

  • Brand: Elica 

  • Material: Tempered Glass

  • Burners: 4 distinct sizes

  • Drip Tray: Spill-proof stainless steel

  • Support: Euro-coated grid

  • Power Source: Gas Powered

  • Dimensions: 65L x 60.5W x 16.5H cm

  • Warranty: 7 years on glass, 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
Durable and stylish designFlames may have hiccups
High-quality brass burners
Stable pot and pan support
Spill-proof stainless steel drip tray
Consistent and safe flames
Mess-free cooking experience

User’s Review: Have used it for over 10 days seems like a great stove. No issues and easy to maintain. I would recommend it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its premium glass top, versatile burners, and extensive warranty. Amazon's top choice with 4.2-star ratings reflects its reliability and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

2. BLOWHOT Premium Design ISI certified Sapphire Manual 4 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove

The BLOWHOT Premium Design Sapphire Gas Stove stands out with its ultra-slim profile, making it India's slimmest gas stove. Featuring a dual-color toughened glass cooktop and a sturdy stainless steel frame, it offers both style and durability. The heavy vessel support and tornado burners ensure efficient cooking with a uniform green flame, while the uniquely designed knobs make flame adjustment easy. With a gas-saving feature of up to 30%, it not only enhances cooking efficiency but also saves on fuel costs. Plus, with a 5-year warranty on burners, gas valve, and glass, it assures long-lasting performance and peace of mind. Enhance your cooking experience with with  BLOWHOT.

Specifications 

  • Price: 8,765 (MRP 14,900 42% Off)

  • Brand: BLOWHOT

  • Material: Toughened glass, stainless steel

  • Burners: 4 tornado burners

  • Drip Tray: Spill-proof, easy to clean

  • Support: Heavy-duty pan support

  • Certification: ISI certified

  • Power Source: Gas powered

  • Warranty: 5 years on key components

ProsCons
Efficient cooking performanceExpensive
Stylish and durable designDurability issues
Easy flame intensity adjustment
Stable and sturdy construction
Heavy-duty tornado burners
Lightweight Ultra-slim design

User’s Review: The product is very good and there is no issue with it. The blue flame looks very good and the burner quality is also very good and looks durable but only the knobs should have been given a better size and quality otherwise overall I'm satisfied with the product.

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity on Amazon, with 53% of buyers awarding it 5 stars, reflects its excellent quality and performance.

Shop Now!

3. MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black

The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove is an ISI certified kitchen essential designed for efficiency, convenience, and safety. Featuring a premium 6mm toughened black glass top, this stove offers both durability and elegance. Equipped with four distinct sized fuel-efficient tri-pin brass burners, it caters to all your cooking needs with precision. The ergonomically designed bakelite knobs ensure a firm grip for hassle-free usage. With sturdy pan supports and anti-skid rubber legs, this gas stove provides stability and safety during cooking. You can also enjoy the peace of mind with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. Upgrade your culinary experience with MILTON's reliable and stylish gas stove.


Specifications 

  • Price: 3,599 (MRP 6,600 45% Off)

  • Brand: MILTON

  • Material: Toughened Glass, MS Frame

  • Burners: Tri-Pin Brass

  • Drip Tray: Stainless Steel

  • Support: Sturdy Pan Supports

  • Certification: ISI Certified

  • Power Source: LPG

  • Dimensions: 76L x 45W x 15H cm

  • Warranty: 1 Year Warranty

ProsCons
Efficient brass burnersFlame intensity is not stable and decent
Durable toughened glass topNot easy to clean
Sturdy pan supports for stability
Sleek design fits modern kitchens
Anti skid feet ensures effective cooking
Safe and reliable and affordable

User’s Review: The Premium Glass Top Gas Stove by Milton Home Appliances is very good and value for money. It has high quality Brass Burners from small to big size with enough space to keep utensils for cooking. The sleek look of the product adds a modern dimension to your kitchen. Milton gas stoves are designed to blend in your kitchen and make it safe & look beautiful. It is easy to maintain & clean.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sturdy construction, and ISI certification, backed by a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon from over 10,000 satisfied customers.

Shop Now!

4. Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove

The Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove can be a sleek and sophisticated addition to your kitchen. Crafted with toughened shatter-proof black glass, this gas stove exudes elegance and durability. Equipped with high-efficiency tri-pin burners in different sizes, it accommodates various utensils with ease. The ergonomic knob design ensures easy movement and control, while the spill-proof design plates surrounding the burners simplify cleaning. Operating manually, this gas stove offers flexibility in adjusting flame intensity for precise cooking. Made in India, it boasts quality craftsmanship and comes with a whopping 2-year warranty. 

Specifications 

  • Price: 7,945 (MRP 10,495 24% Off)

  • Brand: Prestige

  • Material: Toughened Glass

  • Burners: High-efficiency Tri-pin Brass

  • Drip Tray: Spill-proof design

  • Support: Powder-coated pan supports

  • Certification: ISI certified

  • Power Source: Manual Ignition

  • Dimensions: 63.5 x 60 x 15.5 cm

  • Warranty: 2 years on product

ProsCons
Sleek and elegant designProblem of gas leak
Easy to clean and maintainVulnerable glass top
Compact size fits well in any kitchen space
Spill-proof design ensures
ISI certification guarantees safety
Excellent performance and durability

User’s Review: Have used it for about a month. This stove ticks all the required check-boxes. In addition, the price is much lesser than the prices that are offered by offline retailers, about 7K. The blue flame is a bit fast and cooks your stuff quickly. All four burners provide good flame. The colour is cool; the glass top is attractive.

Why it's worth buying: With trusted brand identity and high-quality construction, this Prestige Gas Stove offers efficient cooking and elegant design, making it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen.

Shop Now!

5. Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas stove with Jumbo Burner

The Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove with Jumbo Burner is designed for efficiency and durability in your kitchen. With its special laser-cut frame and feather-touch knobs, it adds a touch of elegance to your cooking space. Featuring 4 brass burners, including 1 small, 2 medium, and 1 jumbo burner, this stove offers versatile cooking options with precise heat control. The powder-coated pan support and euro-coated drip tray ensure stability and easy cleaning. Built with toughened glass and ISI certification, it guarantees safety and longevity. You can also enjoy hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen with its spill-proof design. Upgrade your cooking game with Faber, Made in India for Indian kitchens.

Specifications  

  • Price: 6,490 (MRP 11,990 46% Off)

  • Brand: Faber

  • Material: Tempered Glass, Brass

  • Burners: 4 brass burners

  • Drip Tray: Euro Coated

  • Support: Powder Coated Pan

  • Certification: ISI Certified

  • Power Source: Gas

  • Dimensions: 65 cm width

  • Warranty: 2-year comprehensive, 5-year on glass & burner

ProsCons
Stable cooking surfacePerformance could be improved
Easy control with feather-touch knobsTight burner knob after some time
Powder-coated pan support
Durable and scratch-resistant glass top
Hassle-free cleaning
Versatile cooking options

User’s Review: After a lot of research and analysis, we bought this after comparing it with prestige and other brands. The product is "Made in India" and we can get service very easily. The build and glass quality are so good. Gaps between stoves let u use all 3 stoves simultaneously at same time, this feature is missing in most of the other products. Overall I am very happy and satisfied with the product.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile cooking capabilities with a jumbo burner and durable, scratch-resistant toughened glass top, ensuring long-lasting performance and convenience.

Shop Now!

6. Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove 

The Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove, a perfect blend of elegance and functionality for your kitchen. With its sleek glass top design in black, this stove adds a touch of sophistication to any culinary space. The durable and stylish knobs, crafted from heat-resistant nylon material, allow for effortless adjustment of flame intensity. ISI certified for LPG use, this gas stove meets stringent quality and safety standards, ensuring peace of mind during cooking. Equipped with anti-skid legs, it provides a secure cooking environment, while promoting environmental sustainability with low CO2 emissions. With a 2-year product coverage and PAN India presence, Sunflame Pride is your reliable kitchen companion.

Specifications 

  • Price: 4,229 (MRP 8,850 52% Off)

  • Brand: Sunflame

  • Material: Stainless steel

  • Burners: 2 medium, 2 small brass

  • Drip Tray: Easy to clean

  • Support: Anti-skid legs

  • Certification: ISI certified LPG

  • Power Source: Manual ignition

  • Warranty: 2 years coverage

ProsCons
Reliable performanceFront two burners are small
Easy flame adjustment with durable knobs
Secure cooking with anti-skid legs
Excellent quality and durability
Performance is great
Stylish design enhances kitchen aesthetics

User’s Review: I got it a few days ago. I scrolled through 100s of pages on each app and was very confused but then one of my friend advised me to get this one. Burner positioning is quite good. You can use all four at the same time efficiently with regular kitchen utensils. Must have for every home. It's in square shape so it would not take much space in your kitchen. It is good for Indian houses as we use big utensils at homes, this product will be of great convenience. Sunflame is a good brand to go for.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliability and stylish design. Amazon's Choice with over 7000 ratings signifies its popularity and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

7. Butterfly Smart Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove

Upgrade your cooking experience with the Butterfly Smart Glass Gas Stove and enjoy hassle-free cooking with style. Designed with unique toughened glass, this stove boasts a sleek black design that complements any modern kitchen decor. The spill-proof design ensures easy cleaning, while the high thermal efficiency of the brass burners ensures uniform heat distribution for perfect cooking results every time. With designer knobs and uniquely designed pan supports, this gas stove combines style with functionality. The 360-degree revolving nozzle adds to the convenience, while the stainless-steel spill tray and heat-resistant legs enhance durability and ease of maintenance.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,999 (MRP 7,995 50% Off)

  • Brand: Butterfly

  • Material: Toughened glass

  • Burners: Brass burners

  • Drip Tray: Stainless steel

  • Support: Smart lock pan stand

  • Certification: ISI certified

  • Power Source: Gas powered

  • Dimensions: Compact and sleek

  • Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty

ProsCons
Efficient heat distributionBasic plastic regulator
Easy cleaning and maintenanceKnobs are not that durable
Sleek and modern design
Stable and durable construction
Compact size fits most kitchens
Certified safety standards

User’s Review: I got it 2 days ago and it looks great without any defect... Working well so far… Shape of the stove will be square and it may suit all kitchens (please check your kitchen shelf dimension & compare with this stove spec. Space to use bigger utensils is good bcos the big sized burner (2nos) are diagonally placed in the stove and makes it easier.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek design and High rating of 4 stars on Amazon.

Shop Now!

8. Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster Gas Stove 4 Burner

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster Gas Stove 4 Burner is a reliable and efficient cooking companion for your kitchen. Constructed with a durable stainless steel body and a beautiful black toughened glass top, this gas stove adds a touch of elegance to your cooking space. Equipped with high-powered brass burners and ergonomically designed nylon knobs, it offers precise flame control and safe usage. The powder-coated mild steel pan supports provide stability to your utensils, while the spill-proof stainless steel spill tray ensures easy cleaning. With skid-proof legs for stability and ISI certification for quality and safety, the Pigeon Aster Gas Stove is a must-have for every Indian kitchen.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,399 (MRP 6,250 46% Off)

  • Brand: Pigeon

  • Material: Stainless Steel, Toughened Glass

  • Burners: High-Powered Brass

  • Drip Tray: Stainless Steel, Spill-Proof

  • Support: Powder-Coated Mild Steel

  • Certification: ISI Certified

  • Power Source: Gas

  • Dimensions: 11.5D x 56W x 56H cm 

  • Warranty: 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty

ProsCons
High quality non-inverter compressorLow quality remote
Low noise level
Efficient overall performance
Attractive appearance
Reliable and durable unit

User’s Review: I got it 2 days ago and it looks great without any defect... Working well so far… Shape of the stove will be square and it may suit all kitchens (please check your kitchen shelf dimension & compare with this stove spec. Space to use bigger utensils is good bcos the big sized burner (2nos) are diagonally placed in the stove and makes it easier.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooking and elegant design; endorsed by over 100 satisfied customers on Amazon last month.

Shop Now!

9. Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove, 4 Burner Gas Stove

Experience convenience and style with the Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove. With its beautiful 6mm black toughened glass top, this gas stove adds a touch of elegance to your culinary space. Equipped with four high-efficiency burners, it ensures quick and uniform cooking of your favourite dishes. The ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers provide extra protection and safety during operation. The sturdy rubber legs offer stability and durability, while the ISI certification guarantees quality and reliability. With a one-year warranty and doorstep service, Lifelong ensures peace of mind and hassle-free cooking.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,199 (MRP 7,495 57% Off)

  • Brand: Lifelong

  • Material: Glass top

  • Burners: Four high-efficiency burners

  • Drip Tray: None mentioned

  • Support: Sturdy rubber legs

  • Certification: ISI certified

  • Power Source: Gas powered

  • Dimensions: 58.5 x 50 x 13 cm

  • Warranty: One year warranty

ProsCons
Elegant design with beautiful black glass topDistribution of the flame is not even
Convenient gas-powered operation
High-efficiency burners
Easy to use and clean
Decent performance and quality

User’s Review: I got it 2 days ago and it looks great without any defect... Working well so far… Shape of the stove will be square and it may suit all kitchens (please check your kitchen shelf dimension & compare with this stove spec. Space to use bigger utensils is good bcos the big sized burner (2nos) are diagonally placed in the stove and makes it easier.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooking backed by over 16,000 ratings on Amazon, reflecting trust in the product's performance.

Shop Now!

10. Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove

Bring home the Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove and elevate your cooking experience with its premium features. Boasting a 6mm toughened glass top with a charcoal finish powder-coated frame, this gas stove combines durability with elegance. Featuring 4 durable brass burners, including 2 big and 2 small ones, it ensures efficient cooking for all your culinary needs. ISI certified for quality and safety, with a 1-year warranty on the burner and 6 months warranty on the product, it offers great reliability. Enhance your kitchen with Bajaj and enjoy hassle-free cooking with style.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,499 (MRP 8,775 60% Off) 

  • Brand: Bajaj

  • Material: Toughened glass, Brass

  • Burners: Four brass burners

  • Drip Tray: Spill-proof design

  • Support: Charcoal finish powder-coated frame

  • Certification: ISI Certified

  • Power Source: Gas-powered

  • Warranty: One year on burners

ProsCons
Durable and stylish designLimited warranty period
Efficient performance
Easy to clean
ISI certification ensures safety
Decent quality

User’s Review: It was in a good condition and this is my first day feedback. Let's see how much this will work but talking about the product it is good to go for it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable design, versatile burners, and 70% five-star ratings on Amazon attest to its reliability.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What fuel type do 4 burner gas stoves use?

  • Most 4 burner gas stoves are designed to operate using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), ensuring compatibility with commonly available gas cylinders.

Are 4 burner gas stoves safe to use?

  • Yes, 4 burner gas stoves are generally safe to use when installed and maintained correctly, with safety features such as flame failure protection and heat-resistant knobs ensuring user safety.

How do I clean a 4 burner gas stove?

  • Cleaning a 4 burner gas stove is relatively simple, typically involving wiping down the surfaces with a mild detergent and soft cloth, avoiding abrasive cleaners that may damage the finish.

Can I convert a 4 burner gas stove from LPG to PNG?

  • Yes, some models may offer the option for conversion from LPG to PNG (Piped Natural Gas), but it's advisable to check with the manufacturer or a professional for compatibility and conversion procedures.

Are 4 burner gas stoves energy-efficient?

  • 4 burner gas stoves are generally considered energy-efficient, as they heat up quickly and provide precise control over the flame intensity, allowing for efficient cooking while minimising energy wastage.

In Bottom line 

Upgrade your cooking experience today and make meal preparation a breeze with an all-inclusive selection of 4 burner gas stoves from our recommendations. With features such as durable construction, ample cooking space, and safety considerations like flame failure protection, they cater to the needs of modern households. Choosing from our curated list ensures access to top-quality options with features like reliable performance, easy maintenance, and warranty coverage.

