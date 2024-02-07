10 Best 4 Burner Gas Stoves in India (2024)

Our Top picks
Best overall: The stands out with its sleek design and ISI certification, ensuring both style and safety in your kitchen.
Best energy efficient: The impresses with its toughened glass top and high thermal efficiency, making it an excellent choice for energy-conscious users.
Best stylish glass top: The combines elegance with functionality, featuring a toughened glass top and ergonomic knobs for effortless cooking.
Best budget: The offers affordability without compromising on quality, featuring durable brass burners and a toughened glass top at a budget-friendly price point.
A 4 burner gas stove stands as a cornerstone appliance in Indian households, where culinary traditions thrive on flavorful cuisines and elaborate meal preparations. From sizzling curries to aromatic spices, Indian cooking demands efficiency and versatility, making the selection of the right gas stove a crucial decision for every home. With a multitude of options flooding the market, discerning consumers seek not only reliability and durability but also innovative features that enhance cooking experiences.
The demand for the best 4 burner gas stoves is ever-growing. These stoves are designed to accommodate the diverse cooking needs of Indian families, offering ample space and flexibility to simultaneously prepare multiple dishes. Whether it's a festive feast or daily meals for a bustling household, the efficiency and convenience of a 4 burner gas stove streamline culinary endeavours, saving time and effort in the kitchen.
With a plethora of brands vying for attention, each touting its unique selling propositions, navigating through the options can be overwhelming. Keeping that in mind we have curated a list of the best 4 burner gas stoves in India dissecting their features, and evaluating their performance to assist you in making an informed decision.
Advertisement
Things you should take into consideration before purchasing a gas stove with 4 burner
Size and Space: Measure your kitchen space to ensure the gas stove fits comfortably in your designated area. Consider the dimensions of the stove, including width, depth, and height, to avoid any compatibility issues.
Burner Configuration: Assess your cooking needs and determine if a 4 burner configuration is suitable for your household. Consider the sizes of the burners, their placement, and whether they accommodate different cookware sizes effectively.
Material and Build Quality: Look for gas stoves made from durable materials such as stainless steel or toughened glass, ensuring longevity and ease of maintenance. Check the quality of knobs, grates, and burner caps for sturdiness and reliability.
Safety Features: Prioritize gas stoves equipped with safety features such as flame failure protection, auto-ignition, and thermal sensors to prevent accidents and ensure peace of mind during cooking.
Fuel Efficiency: Opt for gas stoves designed for efficient fuel consumption to reduce energy costs and environmental impact. Look for features like dual-flame burners or high thermal efficiency ratings to maximize cooking efficiency.
Maintenance and Cleaning: Consider the ease of cleaning and maintenance, opting for gas stoves with removable drip trays, sealed burners, and smooth surfaces for effortless cleaning.
Advertisement
How we picked them for you when curating the list
User-Friendly Design: We evaluated the design aspects of each gas stove, including ease of installation, intuitive controls, and ergonomic features, to ensure user-friendliness and convenience in everyday cooking tasks.
Feature Analysis: We evaluated the features and specifications of each gas stove, including burner configuration, material quality, safety features, ease of cleaning, and additional functionalities.
Comparative Analysis: We compared multiple models based on their price, features, durability, and customer feedback to identify the top contenders in each category.
Customer Reviews and Ratings: We analyzed customer reviews and ratings from reputable sources and e-commerce platforms to gauge user satisfaction and product performance.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and credibility of various brands in the kitchen appliance industry, prioritizing those known for manufacturing high-quality and reliable gas stoves.
Affordability: We took affordability into consideration by comparing the prices of various 4 burner gas stoves across different brands and models. We aimed to include options that offer a good balance between quality and affordability to cater to a wide range of budgets.
Advertisement
Here's a list of best 4 burner gas stoves in India along with their price
Advertisement
Crafted with a premium tempered glass top, the Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove delivers both style and durability to your kitchen. Its spill-proof stainless steel drip tray ensures a mess-free cooking experience, while the Euro-coated grid supports keeping your pots and pans stable. With 4 distinct sized burners, including 2 small and 2 big ones, this gas stove caters to all your cooking needs. The toughened glass comes with a 7-year warranty, guaranteeing long-lasting performance. Plus, the high-quality brass burners and stainless steel support plates ensure safety and reliability with every use. Experience effortless cooking and timeless elegance with this Made in India appliance.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299
Brand: Elica
Material: Tempered Glass
Burners: 4 distinct sizes
Drip Tray: Spill-proof stainless steel
Support: Euro-coated grid
Power Source: Gas Powered
Dimensions: 65L x 60.5W x 16.5H cm
Warranty: 7 years on glass, 2 years comprehensive
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and stylish design
|Flames may have hiccups
|High-quality brass burners
|Stable pot and pan support
|Spill-proof stainless steel drip tray
|Consistent and safe flames
|Mess-free cooking experience
User’s Review: Have used it for over 10 days seems like a great stove. No issues and easy to maintain. I would recommend it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its premium glass top, versatile burners, and extensive warranty. Amazon's top choice with 4.2-star ratings reflects its reliability and customer satisfaction.
The BLOWHOT Premium Design Sapphire Gas Stove stands out with its ultra-slim profile, making it India's slimmest gas stove. Featuring a dual-color toughened glass cooktop and a sturdy stainless steel frame, it offers both style and durability. The heavy vessel support and tornado burners ensure efficient cooking with a uniform green flame, while the uniquely designed knobs make flame adjustment easy. With a gas-saving feature of up to 30%, it not only enhances cooking efficiency but also saves on fuel costs. Plus, with a 5-year warranty on burners, gas valve, and glass, it assures long-lasting performance and peace of mind. Enhance your cooking experience with with BLOWHOT.
Specifications
Price: 8,765 (
MRP 14,90042% Off)
Brand: BLOWHOT
Material: Toughened glass, stainless steel
Burners: 4 tornado burners
Drip Tray: Spill-proof, easy to clean
Support: Heavy-duty pan support
Certification: ISI certified
Power Source: Gas powered
Warranty: 5 years on key components
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient cooking performance
|Expensive
|Stylish and durable design
|Durability issues
|Easy flame intensity adjustment
|Stable and sturdy construction
|Heavy-duty tornado burners
|Lightweight Ultra-slim design
User’s Review: The product is very good and there is no issue with it. The blue flame looks very good and the burner quality is also very good and looks durable but only the knobs should have been given a better size and quality otherwise overall I'm satisfied with the product.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity on Amazon, with 53% of buyers awarding it 5 stars, reflects its excellent quality and performance.
The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove is an ISI certified kitchen essential designed for efficiency, convenience, and safety. Featuring a premium 6mm toughened black glass top, this stove offers both durability and elegance. Equipped with four distinct sized fuel-efficient tri-pin brass burners, it caters to all your cooking needs with precision. The ergonomically designed bakelite knobs ensure a firm grip for hassle-free usage. With sturdy pan supports and anti-skid rubber legs, this gas stove provides stability and safety during cooking. You can also enjoy the peace of mind with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. Upgrade your culinary experience with MILTON's reliable and stylish gas stove.
Specifications
Price: 3,599 (
MRP 6,60045% Off)
Brand: MILTON
Material: Toughened Glass, MS Frame
Burners: Tri-Pin Brass
Drip Tray: Stainless Steel
Support: Sturdy Pan Supports
Certification: ISI Certified
Power Source: LPG
Dimensions: 76L x 45W x 15H cm
Warranty: 1 Year Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient brass burners
|Flame intensity is not stable and decent
|Durable toughened glass top
|Not easy to clean
|Sturdy pan supports for stability
|Sleek design fits modern kitchens
|Anti skid feet ensures effective cooking
|Safe and reliable and affordable
User’s Review: The Premium Glass Top Gas Stove by Milton Home Appliances is very good and value for money. It has high quality Brass Burners from small to big size with enough space to keep utensils for cooking. The sleek look of the product adds a modern dimension to your kitchen. Milton gas stoves are designed to blend in your kitchen and make it safe & look beautiful. It is easy to maintain & clean.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sturdy construction, and ISI certification, backed by a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon from over 10,000 satisfied customers.
The Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove can be a sleek and sophisticated addition to your kitchen. Crafted with toughened shatter-proof black glass, this gas stove exudes elegance and durability. Equipped with high-efficiency tri-pin burners in different sizes, it accommodates various utensils with ease. The ergonomic knob design ensures easy movement and control, while the spill-proof design plates surrounding the burners simplify cleaning. Operating manually, this gas stove offers flexibility in adjusting flame intensity for precise cooking. Made in India, it boasts quality craftsmanship and comes with a whopping 2-year warranty.
Specifications
Price: 7,945 (
MRP 10,49524% Off)
Brand: Prestige
Material: Toughened Glass
Burners: High-efficiency Tri-pin Brass
Drip Tray: Spill-proof design
Support: Powder-coated pan supports
Certification: ISI certified
Power Source: Manual Ignition
Dimensions: 63.5 x 60 x 15.5 cm
Warranty: 2 years on product
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and elegant design
|Problem of gas leak
|Easy to clean and maintain
|Vulnerable glass top
|Compact size fits well in any kitchen space
|Spill-proof design ensures
|ISI certification guarantees safety
|Excellent performance and durability
User’s Review: Have used it for about a month. This stove ticks all the required check-boxes. In addition, the price is much lesser than the prices that are offered by offline retailers, about 7K. The blue flame is a bit fast and cooks your stuff quickly. All four burners provide good flame. The colour is cool; the glass top is attractive.
Why it's worth buying: With trusted brand identity and high-quality construction, this Prestige Gas Stove offers efficient cooking and elegant design, making it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen.
The Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove with Jumbo Burner is designed for efficiency and durability in your kitchen. With its special laser-cut frame and feather-touch knobs, it adds a touch of elegance to your cooking space. Featuring 4 brass burners, including 1 small, 2 medium, and 1 jumbo burner, this stove offers versatile cooking options with precise heat control. The powder-coated pan support and euro-coated drip tray ensure stability and easy cleaning. Built with toughened glass and ISI certification, it guarantees safety and longevity. You can also enjoy hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen with its spill-proof design. Upgrade your cooking game with Faber, Made in India for Indian kitchens.
Specifications
Price: 6,490 (
MRP 11,99046% Off)
Brand: Faber
Material: Tempered Glass, Brass
Burners: 4 brass burners
Drip Tray: Euro Coated
Support: Powder Coated Pan
Certification: ISI Certified
Power Source: Gas
Dimensions: 65 cm width
Warranty: 2-year comprehensive, 5-year on glass & burner
|Pros
|Cons
|Stable cooking surface
|Performance could be improved
|Easy control with feather-touch knobs
|Tight burner knob after some time
|Powder-coated pan support
|Durable and scratch-resistant glass top
|Hassle-free cleaning
|Versatile cooking options
User’s Review: After a lot of research and analysis, we bought this after comparing it with prestige and other brands. The product is "Made in India" and we can get service very easily. The build and glass quality are so good. Gaps between stoves let u use all 3 stoves simultaneously at same time, this feature is missing in most of the other products. Overall I am very happy and satisfied with the product.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile cooking capabilities with a jumbo burner and durable, scratch-resistant toughened glass top, ensuring long-lasting performance and convenience.
The Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove, a perfect blend of elegance and functionality for your kitchen. With its sleek glass top design in black, this stove adds a touch of sophistication to any culinary space. The durable and stylish knobs, crafted from heat-resistant nylon material, allow for effortless adjustment of flame intensity. ISI certified for LPG use, this gas stove meets stringent quality and safety standards, ensuring peace of mind during cooking. Equipped with anti-skid legs, it provides a secure cooking environment, while promoting environmental sustainability with low CO2 emissions. With a 2-year product coverage and PAN India presence, Sunflame Pride is your reliable kitchen companion.
Specifications
Price: 4,229 (
MRP 8,85052% Off)
Brand: Sunflame
Material: Stainless steel
Burners: 2 medium, 2 small brass
Drip Tray: Easy to clean
Support: Anti-skid legs
Certification: ISI certified LPG
Power Source: Manual ignition
Warranty: 2 years coverage
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable performance
|Front two burners are small
|Easy flame adjustment with durable knobs
|Secure cooking with anti-skid legs
|Excellent quality and durability
|Performance is great
|Stylish design enhances kitchen aesthetics
User’s Review: I got it a few days ago. I scrolled through 100s of pages on each app and was very confused but then one of my friend advised me to get this one. Burner positioning is quite good. You can use all four at the same time efficiently with regular kitchen utensils. Must have for every home. It's in square shape so it would not take much space in your kitchen. It is good for Indian houses as we use big utensils at homes, this product will be of great convenience. Sunflame is a good brand to go for.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliability and stylish design. Amazon's Choice with over 7000 ratings signifies its popularity and customer satisfaction.
Upgrade your cooking experience with the Butterfly Smart Glass Gas Stove and enjoy hassle-free cooking with style. Designed with unique toughened glass, this stove boasts a sleek black design that complements any modern kitchen decor. The spill-proof design ensures easy cleaning, while the high thermal efficiency of the brass burners ensures uniform heat distribution for perfect cooking results every time. With designer knobs and uniquely designed pan supports, this gas stove combines style with functionality. The 360-degree revolving nozzle adds to the convenience, while the stainless-steel spill tray and heat-resistant legs enhance durability and ease of maintenance.
Specifications
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 7,99550% Off)
Brand: Butterfly
Material: Toughened glass
Burners: Brass burners
Drip Tray: Stainless steel
Support: Smart lock pan stand
Certification: ISI certified
Power Source: Gas powered
Dimensions: Compact and sleek
Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient heat distribution
|Basic plastic regulator
|Easy cleaning and maintenance
|Knobs are not that durable
|Sleek and modern design
|Stable and durable construction
|Compact size fits most kitchens
|Certified safety standards
User’s Review: I got it 2 days ago and it looks great without any defect... Working well so far… Shape of the stove will be square and it may suit all kitchens (please check your kitchen shelf dimension & compare with this stove spec. Space to use bigger utensils is good bcos the big sized burner (2nos) are diagonally placed in the stove and makes it easier.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek design and High rating of 4 stars on Amazon.
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster Gas Stove 4 Burner is a reliable and efficient cooking companion for your kitchen. Constructed with a durable stainless steel body and a beautiful black toughened glass top, this gas stove adds a touch of elegance to your cooking space. Equipped with high-powered brass burners and ergonomically designed nylon knobs, it offers precise flame control and safe usage. The powder-coated mild steel pan supports provide stability to your utensils, while the spill-proof stainless steel spill tray ensures easy cleaning. With skid-proof legs for stability and ISI certification for quality and safety, the Pigeon Aster Gas Stove is a must-have for every Indian kitchen.
Specifications
Price: 3,399 (
MRP 6,25046% Off)
Brand: Pigeon
Material: Stainless Steel, Toughened Glass
Burners: High-Powered Brass
Drip Tray: Stainless Steel, Spill-Proof
Support: Powder-Coated Mild Steel
Certification: ISI Certified
Power Source: Gas
Dimensions: 11.5D x 56W x 56H cm
Warranty: 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|High quality non-inverter compressor
|Low quality remote
|Low noise level
|Efficient overall performance
|Attractive appearance
|Reliable and durable unit
User’s Review: I got it 2 days ago and it looks great without any defect... Working well so far… Shape of the stove will be square and it may suit all kitchens (please check your kitchen shelf dimension & compare with this stove spec. Space to use bigger utensils is good bcos the big sized burner (2nos) are diagonally placed in the stove and makes it easier.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooking and elegant design; endorsed by over 100 satisfied customers on Amazon last month.
Experience convenience and style with the Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove. With its beautiful 6mm black toughened glass top, this gas stove adds a touch of elegance to your culinary space. Equipped with four high-efficiency burners, it ensures quick and uniform cooking of your favourite dishes. The ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers provide extra protection and safety during operation. The sturdy rubber legs offer stability and durability, while the ISI certification guarantees quality and reliability. With a one-year warranty and doorstep service, Lifelong ensures peace of mind and hassle-free cooking.
Specifications
Price: 3,199 (
MRP 7,49557% Off)
Brand: Lifelong
Material: Glass top
Burners: Four high-efficiency burners
Drip Tray: None mentioned
Support: Sturdy rubber legs
Certification: ISI certified
Power Source: Gas powered
Dimensions: 58.5 x 50 x 13 cm
Warranty: One year warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design with beautiful black glass top
|Distribution of the flame is not even
|Convenient gas-powered operation
|High-efficiency burners
|Easy to use and clean
|Decent performance and quality
User’s Review: I got it 2 days ago and it looks great without any defect... Working well so far… Shape of the stove will be square and it may suit all kitchens (please check your kitchen shelf dimension & compare with this stove spec. Space to use bigger utensils is good bcos the big sized burner (2nos) are diagonally placed in the stove and makes it easier.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooking backed by over 16,000 ratings on Amazon, reflecting trust in the product's performance.
Bring home the Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove and elevate your cooking experience with its premium features. Boasting a 6mm toughened glass top with a charcoal finish powder-coated frame, this gas stove combines durability with elegance. Featuring 4 durable brass burners, including 2 big and 2 small ones, it ensures efficient cooking for all your culinary needs. ISI certified for quality and safety, with a 1-year warranty on the burner and 6 months warranty on the product, it offers great reliability. Enhance your kitchen with Bajaj and enjoy hassle-free cooking with style.
Specifications
Price: 3,499 (
MRP 8,77560% Off)
Brand: Bajaj
Material: Toughened glass, Brass
Burners: Four brass burners
Drip Tray: Spill-proof design
Support: Charcoal finish powder-coated frame
Certification: ISI Certified
Power Source: Gas-powered
Warranty: One year on burners
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and stylish design
|Limited warranty period
|Efficient performance
|Easy to clean
|ISI certification ensures safety
|Decent quality
User’s Review: It was in a good condition and this is my first day feedback. Let's see how much this will work but talking about the product it is good to go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable design, versatile burners, and 70% five-star ratings on Amazon attest to its reliability.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What fuel type do 4 burner gas stoves use?
Most 4 burner gas stoves are designed to operate using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), ensuring compatibility with commonly available gas cylinders.
Are 4 burner gas stoves safe to use?
Yes, 4 burner gas stoves are generally safe to use when installed and maintained correctly, with safety features such as flame failure protection and heat-resistant knobs ensuring user safety.
How do I clean a 4 burner gas stove?
Cleaning a 4 burner gas stove is relatively simple, typically involving wiping down the surfaces with a mild detergent and soft cloth, avoiding abrasive cleaners that may damage the finish.
Can I convert a 4 burner gas stove from LPG to PNG?
Yes, some models may offer the option for conversion from LPG to PNG (Piped Natural Gas), but it's advisable to check with the manufacturer or a professional for compatibility and conversion procedures.
Are 4 burner gas stoves energy-efficient?
4 burner gas stoves are generally considered energy-efficient, as they heat up quickly and provide precise control over the flame intensity, allowing for efficient cooking while minimising energy wastage.
In Bottom line
Upgrade your cooking experience today and make meal preparation a breeze with an all-inclusive selection of 4 burner gas stoves from our recommendations. With features such as durable construction, ample cooking space, and safety considerations like flame failure protection, they cater to the needs of modern households. Choosing from our curated list ensures access to top-quality options with features like reliable performance, easy maintenance, and warranty coverage.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change