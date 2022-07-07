World Rum Day: Cocktails For The Weekend

With the onset of monsoon around the country, it is a great opportunity to unwind with rain drizzling in the background. And with World Rum Day around the corner (July 9th), there are many amazing cocktails that blend perfectly with the monsoon mood to jazz up your lazy rainy evenings.

Traditionally associated with dark and light variation, rum has seeped into more inventive and alluring cocktails and punches. The true beauty of rum lies in its versatility as different variants are produced in more than 80 countries worldwide. If you’re staying in and planning a house party, splurge on some delectable rum-infused cocktails to add zeal to your celebrations.

Let's go on a binge with these cocktails to kick off a relaxing weekend.



MONSOON BLOODY MARY

Monsoon Bloody Mary

Ingredients: 60ml rum | 90ml Jimmy’s Bloody Mary mix| 1 pinch Freshly chopped coriander leaves|1 pinch Chat Masala | 1 pinch Black Salt | 1 Freshly cut cucumber slice

Steps: In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice and garnish with a freshly cut cucumber slice and fresh mint sprigs

FROZEN BANANA DAIQUIRI

Frozen Banana Daiquiri

Ingredients: 60ml Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum | 45 ml of fresh lime juice | 15 ml simple syrup | 1 banana, peeled and sliced (reserve a couple of slices for garnish) | 1 cup crushed ice

Steps: In a blender, combine the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, banana, and ice. Cover and blend on high until smooth. Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a banana slice.

CLOUDY RUM PUNCH

Cloudy Rum Punch

Ingredients: 60ml Rum | 90ml Jimmy’s Gin Cherry Sour Mix | 10 ml Fresh Lime juice | Ginger Ale

Steps: In a tall glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and top with ginger ale. Stir well and garnish with a fresh ginger slice.

DARK N STORMY

Dark n Stormy

Ingredients: 60ml Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum | 15 ml lime juice, freshly squeezed | Ginger beer, to top (about 150 ml) | Garnish: Slice of lime

Steps: Add rum and lime juice to a tall glass filled with ice. Top with the ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.

MARGARITA WITH A TWIST

Margarita with a twist

Ingredients: 60ml Rum | 90ml Jimmy’s Margarita Mix | 1 Fresh green chilli | 1 Orange wedge

Steps: Pour all ingredients into a shaker glass with ice and shake well. Strain into a stem glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange slice

