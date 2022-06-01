Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Why 10,000 Men Get Naked In This Town Every Year

Loincloths, freezing temperatures, fireworks and sake. The traditional Japanese festival of Hadaka Matsuri is every bit as wild as it sounds

Thousands of men in Fundoshi loincloths throng the Saidaiji Temple in Okayama Prefecture for the Had Shutterstock

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 2:15 pm

The people of Japan are generally known for their politeness and reserve (if we are going by stereotypes), or labelled as shy people or “hazukashigariya”.

But a prefecture in Japan belies this stereotype once a year, as thousands of men brave the cold for what is popularly known as the 'Naked Man Festival'.

A group of men huddle together in the winter cold at the festival StreetVJ / Shutterstock

Every year, thousands of men get together at the Saidaiji Kannonin Temple, a short train ride from Okayama city for the festival. 

Consuming hot sake is an important element at the Hadaka Matsuri Festival StreetVJ / Shutterstock

Also known as Saidaiji Eyo, it takes place on the third Saturday of February. The men sport nothing except the fundoshi, a loincloth, and tabi, a pair of white socks.

They jostle together in packed enclosures to snatch one of two 20cm-long 'shingi' wooden sticks thrown by a priest into the crowd. All for good luck. And to make it more interesting, the priest throws these two twigs along with 100 others. And all this happens post 10pm when the lights go out. The shingi sticks are supposed to bring good fortune to whoever catches them. It lasts for about thirty minutes, but that's enough to get a few cuts, bruises and sprains. Before the fun and mayhem begins, the men spend some time preparing, running around and purifying themselves with freezing cold water. During the pandemic and era of social distancing, the festival has been either cancelled or limited to a select few

The shiofumi is a procession where a series of mikoshi (portable shrine) are carried into the sea one after the other. Shutterstock

In Ohara, Tokai and Namiha regions of Chiba Prefecture, a similar festival is held in the fall to pray for a bumper crop and a large catch of fish. The festival involves carrying sacred palanquins from eighteen shrines to the sea (known as shiofumi). This festival has been held for over 300 years.

The festival, celebrating a bountiful harvest, evolved from an ancient ritual that started during the Muromachi Period (1338-1573), when villagers competed to grab paper talismans, which were given out by a priest at the Saidaiji Kannonin Temple. It was designated an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Asset in 2016.

