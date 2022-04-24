It is time for new-age spirits to meet technology and the trio of Dinesh, Jayesh and Pritesh Kathuria have endeavoured to do just that. The Liquor Store (TLS) is a high-end liquor gallery and tasting facility equipped with technology - projecting an AR immersive catalog of a label, a shopping that turns into an immersive, interactive experience that takes you through unique sampling, cuisine pairings, and high-energy events. Time to welcome Mumbai's greatest collection of liquors in Maharashtra, with over 1,000 spirits, 1500 wines, 250 champagnes, and over 100 beer alternatives.

The Tavern's gallery, decked out in black marble and gold finishes, emits a contemporary art deco aura that enriches the experience of high-end options with interactive tours, and personal tastings. It is designed to serve all-day experiences from breakfast options, lunch meals including Buddha bowls, Poached pear salads and Lemon mustard chicken salad, pizzas and Mexican Chimichangas. Sharing options include their special cheese boards, Dual tikkas (a half basil pesto and sun-dried pesto) and Blue cheese chicken tikka, Chermoula prawns and Katsu baos.

The Liquor Store is a high-end liquor gallery and tasting facility providing digital displays for independent walk-throughs

How It Works

On arrival, customers are encouraged to pick a map hand-out created to explore the bespoke museum of spirits.

Suggested stops at racks will elevate the liquor purchase experience – giving extra information through technology and trivia. The store is AI-smart, with table tops adding a state-of-the-art technology that enables bottles to reflect their information on a screen. TLS' sommelier and spirit experts will offer select tastings, whisk curious patrons on an information tour or engage them in a spirited chat. TLS has begun the new-age conversation around spirits to keep patrons coming back for more.

Standing in the TLS Wine Cellar, you could be in a wine room of a vineyard in any part of the world. A constant and ambient temperature of 18 degrees Celsius is maintained for this section. The collection is divided into young wine

countries like India, Australia and America and old wine regions including Argentina, Chile, Spain, Italy and France. From Chassagne Montrachet (Rs 19,000), Championnet (Rs 25500) to Clos de la Roche and Grand Cru (Rs 47,000), the TLS collection is meant to impress.





