The Tunnel: Visitors Are In For A Gorgeous Panoramic View Of The Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls has always been an exotic destination. It promises a pristine view of nature that one can never forget. The Tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station will provide a gorgeous panoramic view of the Niagara Falls and lower Niagara Gorge. This cascading view of Niagra Falls has been hidden from the public but not anymore. Visitors can now watch Niagara Falls over Canada Day.

Explore this century-year-old, 2,200-foot-long tunnel via a glass-panelled elevator which is situated 180 feet down. The tunnel provides a view of the historic building, restored artefacts, immersive and interactive storytelling elements and not to forget, the spectacular view of Niagara Falls.

As per reports, April Jeffs, Niagara Parks Chair, said,” With the opening of the Tunnel, the incredible transformation that has taken place over the past two years to restore the power station and transform it into a one-of-a-kind visitor attraction is officially complete. This is truly a landmark achievement and one that has and will continue to draw the interest and adoration of a global audience while preserving this heritage building for future generations of Ontarians.”

Phase I of the Niagara Parks Power Station, known as the Cathedral of Power, opened in July 2021 and provided daytime tours of the restored 600-foot generator floor. Along with this, the tour also included an evening sound and light show known as the Currents. It is a combination of interactive media, mesmerising lights and a beautiful musical which takes the visitors on an immersive ride of the Niagara Parks Power Station. The Currents has also won an award for its immersive sound and light show. In Phase II, visitors can experience the adaptive reuse project at the historic power station.

To know more about the tickets and timing of the shows, click here.