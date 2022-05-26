Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

The Most Expensive Cheese In The World

We love cheese - like, a lot. But we had no idea about the value cheese can fetch in the market till we heard about a 'daring' heist that took place in Fijnaart, a town in North Brabant, in the Netherlands where a Dutch farm witnessed an organised theft of cheese wheels. Their loss - of about $22,000 - was not only in terms of money but also in terms of the months of hard work that goes into producing the cheese wheels.

The Most Expensive Cheese In The World
Inspecting cheese wheels in Italy Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 2:36 pm

There was a time when stealing diamonds and cars were considered daring heists. Nowadays, even a dairy farm could be target. A Dutch farm was targetted for its valuable cheese wheels - worth $22,000. The thieves took around 60 cheese wheels, weighing around 22 pounds, produced from cow milk. Career criminals often dream about the perfect heist, but we doubt anyone would anticipate this. 

Apparently cheese robberies are quite common. So much so that chip systems are mandatory inside cheese wheels in many countries like the Netherlands in order to ensure that thieves aren’t able to sell, or even cut up the wheels into pieces in order to get them past installed security systems.

The real question here is why the thieves would choose to steal cheese wheels instead of expensive valuables. That's because this is not your standard cheese. These are luxury cheeses, found only on select farms around the world and they fetch a high price.

The Most Expensive Cheese

The world’s rarest and most expensive cheese, known as Pule, is made out of the milk of Balkan donkeys. And it is only produced at the Zasavica Special Nature Reserve in Serbia. These donkeys are endangered and are under special protection. The process of milking takes three months. The milk produced is high in protein and has been recognised by the UN as a good alternative for those with allergies to cow's milk. The cheese is made with a secret recipe that has been used since 1700, and gives the rich and soft consistency to Pule. One kilo of cheese requires 25 litres of donkey milk. The farm sells only about to six to 15 kilos of cheese in a year.

Related stories

Food Art From Bengal: Goyna Bori

9 GI-tagged Indian Food With A Past

Of Food, Memories and Shared Experiences: A Conversation With Chitrita Banerji

Other Contenders

Another luxury cheese known as Moose cheese is found only on one farm in Sweden. The milk is provided by three moose siblings named Gullan, Haelga, and Juno. The milking process is just as difficult as in the case of Pule. The process happens only during the months of May through September, during which they produce about five liters of milk daily. The cheese sells for $500 a pound.

Other luxury cheeses include White Stilton Gold found only in six authorised creameries in Great Britain. It is adorned with shining flecks of edible gold and is priced at $400 a pound; and Caciocavallo produced from a rare variety of cow milk which is found only in southern parts of Italy. It is also called horse cheese because it was strapped to a horse's tail by traders in medieval times.

Tags

Travel Most Expensive Cheese In The World Pule Cheese Serbia Zasavica Special Nature Reserve Moose Cheese Sweden White Stilton Gold Cheese Food And Drink Luxury Food
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat