The Many Charms Of Dharamshala

It is easy to fall prey to the Tibetan charm of Dharamsala – the august presence of the Dalai Lama, the monastery and the school of Tibetan studies, the souvenir stalls selling Tibetan handicrafts, and the culinary melange that has taken place with the steady flow of international visitors. But there is more to this hill station than its Tibetan affinity.

Here is our pick of all that you can see in and around Dharamshala to enjoy the life and culture of the hill people.

Kangra Art Museum

The Kangra Art Museum (closed on Mondays and other holidays) is a repository of the valley’s rich inheritance; the display contains artefacts that date back to the 5th century and miniature paintings that comprise the famous Kangra School of Art. There is a Martyr’s Memorial at the town’s entrance.Timing: 9am ‒ 5pm.

Bhagsu Nag Temple

Only 2km from Mcleodganj, the Bhagsu Nag Temple is located within a Gaddi tribal village. A hilly spring runs through the temple. About 1.5km away is a waterfall that jumps down 20 feet.

Chamunda Devi Temple

With the Dhauladhar range as its background, this famous Devi temple of the valley also offers a view of the Baner khud and the Lahla forests. It is about 15km away from Dharamsala.

Cricket Stadium

Perched at 4,780 feet, the cricket stadium is overlooked by the snow peaks of the Himalayan ranges. The first international match was played between India and Pakistan in 2005.

Dal Lake

About 4km away from Mcleodganj, the Dal Lake (not to be confused with the lake in Srinagar, J&K) is surrounded by a forest of Deodar trees. A popular picnic spot, it is also the venue of an annual fair held on the day of Radhastami.

Dharamkot

To catch a sweeping view of the Kangra valley and the surrounding snow peaks, you can visit the viewing point at the top of Dharamkot (11km from Dharamsala).

Indru Nag Temple

Another place to catch a sweeping view of the snow peaks and the valley. The temple, 5km from Dharamsala, is dedicated to a snake deity called Indru Nag.

Kangra

About 17km away from Dharamsala, Kangra town can be your base for a holiday into the eponymous valley. You can also take joy ride in the Kangra Valley toy train that passes through the town, running on a narrow gauge track between Pathankot and Jogindernagar.

Kareri Lake

The Kareri Lake lies within a meadow that recedes into the forests of oak and pine. This high-altitude shallow fresh water lake is about 9km west of Dharamsala. The lake remains frozen between early December and April. Kareri Lake serves as a base for trekking further into the Dhauladhar and onward to Chamba and Bharmour via the Minkiani and Baleni Pass.

Naddi

You can carry on for 1.5km more beyond Dal Lake and visit the Naddi sunset point, which offers a nice view of the snow peaks and surrounding countryside. Those who love trekking, can follow the trails to Kareri Lake, Guna Devi Temple or Triund.

St. John’s Church

Forsythganj, on the upper reaches of the Dharamsala town, still retains memories of the colonial days, especially the in the St John’s Church.

Triund

You can trek up to Triund, perched above Mcleodganj (the seat of the Dalai Lama), for a panoramic view of the snow peaks. The 9km trek is not easy and usually takes four hours; another two hours of arduous trekking will take you to the snow line.