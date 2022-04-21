The Brewcation You Didn't Know You Needed: The Common House Launches In Karjat

You’re planning a day trip with your friends – there’s no real ‘agenda’ and you’re going to pick up the drinks on your way, but you have to settle for outdated entertainment and mass-produced, doesn’t-taste-like-much, run of the mill beer. Not anymore. With a sprawling indoor-outdoor vibe, a dedicated space for live gigs and games and its own in-house micro-brewery, Common House is all set to take your average day trip to the next level.

After successfully launching Saltt, a multi-cuisine restaurant perched upon the 170-acre Oleander Farms, Common House is next in line to fill the microbrewery/beer garden gap in the space that also houses a petting zoo, an antique car gallery, and lush green lawns. With an intention to foster the pre-pandemic feeling of community and shared interaction, Common House brings people together over freshly brewed beers, delicious plates, interactive games (read: giant Jenga), and lively events.

The interiors feature glass prominently, giving the space an open, airy vibe, capturing the essence of being in nature even when surrounded by city-quality food, beverages and service. Farm trees destroyed in the heavy monsoon find their purpose in the form of wooden shelves, tabletops and window frames at Common House. Little details like old sewing machines that serve as dining table bases and custom lighting made with perforated sheets lend the space an industrial look that complements countryside vibes with wooden barrel tables and verdant farm greens. A large wall of growlers made up of several smaller versions, inspired by a British brewery growler found at an antique store in Jodhpur and large community tables add to the warm and comforting ambiance making Common House the perfect spot to kick back with a few cold beers.

Helmed by the Common House Master Brewer, Abhijit Salvi, the craft beer program at Common House includes easy, sessionable beers, brewed fresh on-premises, and poured in different formats – whole kegs to share for large groups, in custom beer mugs and even growlers for takeaways. Pick from a Rauchbier style Mild Smoked Lager, a refreshing Hefeweizen, a crisp Witbier with its distinctive citrusy notes and hazy appearance, or the robust English Brown Ale with its toasty notes and chocolate maltiness.

Every glass of freshly brewed beer is better with a comforting bite to go with it and the menu at Common House is as inclusive as its community-forward philosophy. Enjoy everything from the classic Buffalo Chicken Wings, Fish & Chips and Butter Garlic King Prawns to Middle Eastern favourites like Sambousek Lamb and Soya Meshwi and even a plate of Litti Chokha – a traditional north Indian favourite that features gram flour dumplings, tomato chutney, bharta and aloo chokha. Fresh produce also finds its way into the menu on plates like the Truffled Forest Mushroom & Brie Bruschetta, Fresco Taco and the One Pot Korean Bibimbap. There’s nothing like a freshly baked pizza or flatbread straight out of a wood-fired oven with bubbling cheese and deliciously textured toppings to go with a glass of crisp craft beer. Choose from Common House options that include Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Honey Truffle Pizza, 3 Cheese & Fresh Basil Pizza, Pulled Chicken, Fig Jam & Roasted Bell Pepper Flatbread, or the Umami Smoked Salmon Pizza. Common House also houses some of the best local and international spirits alongside their craft beer offerings.

Hold on to the feeling of a fulfilling ‘daycation’ as you take spoonfuls of different desserts including a Brownie Cheesecake served with a homemade Jack Daniel ice cream, a Callebaut Chocolate Royale with gold dust and French biscuit crumble or the Beeramisu – house beer-soaked Savoiardi with mascarpone and coffee dust. The past couple of years has highlighted the importance of taking time out and connecting – with people, nature and experiences. “At Common House, it’s all about elevating that ‘outskirts’ experience and giving those who seek a modern, comfortable escape from the clutches of city life, a complete experience,” says Ayush Sahani & Aaliya Ahuja, Director, Oleander Farms. While we’ll always appreciate the nostalgia associated with unpredictable dhaba stops, there’ll always be room to upgrade to a #notsocommon elevated farm brewery experience.

The Information

Where: Common House, Next to Saltt, Oleander Farms, Karjat Chowk Road, Vavarle Village Karjat, Khalapur, Maharashtra 410206

Timings:- 12pm to 12am. Contact:- +91 85917 00197