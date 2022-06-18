Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
The Best Of Travel Gear This Month 

Here is what all you need to pack for your next vacay

Planning to head out? Here is what you need Shutterstock

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 4:20 pm

If you’re thinking of taking a vacation or probably have packed your bags for one, here is a list of all the items that you probably did not know that you’ll need:

Flight Flap Phone and Tablet Holder

The tablet holder
The tablet holder

This phone and tablet holder is designed for air travellers and is compatible with ioS, Android and kindle mobile devices. It is extremely lightweight and flexible and comes with ease of portability.
Where: amazon.com 

Abstract Micro Suction Wall Map

The suction map
The suction map

X easy to stick on and remove
X no glue, nails, supports, or frames needed
X printed using non-toxic inks, 100%recyclable
Where: thegrommet.com 

SoundBender

The sound bender attached to the tablet
The sound bender attached to the tablet

Connect this compact device to your iPad to amplify and enhance your audio experience. Its unique design allows you to always keep it on. Toss it in your pocket or magnetise it to your cabinet. 
Where: thesoundbender.com 

VSSL Flask

The military grade flask
The military grade flask

Made from military-grade aluminium, this adventure flask also doubles up as a 4-mode LED light and a precision compass. It is waterproof and the flask fits two collapsible shot glasses inside for a drink outdoors. 
Where: vsslgear.com 

USB Rechargeable Batteries
 

The rechargeable batteries
The rechargeable batteries

These batteries do away with cords and cables and can be plugged into any USB port for charging, including charging via solar power. These reusable batteries give over 500 charges and can be used for any toys, remotes, etc.
Where: amazon.com

Biometric Lock
 

The biometric lock
The biometric lock

This biometric lock can save up to 10 fingerprints and opens in 0.5 seconds. It is made of stainless steel and ultra resistant zinc alloy and is designed for both indoor and outdoor usage, and clips easily to your bags and keys as well. This rechargeable lock ends up supporting 3,000 unlocks as well.
Where: lexon-design.com

