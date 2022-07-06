To remember and honour the history of the Kakatiya dynasty, the Telangana government is all set to host Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham, the programme which will begin on July 7 and end on 13 July. The programme will highlight the culture and heritage of the Kakatiya Dynasty. The event will be organised after almost a decade. The last event was organised in 2012 when the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh(before they separated) was M Kiran Kumar.

During the 12th and 14th centuries, the Kalkatiya dynasty ruled the region which today is bifurcated into two regions – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Warangal was their capital in Telangana. Even until this date, the tanks constructed during the Kakatiya rule are used.

K T Rama Rao, Telangana IT and Industries Minister and V Srinivas Goud, State Tourism Culture and Archaeology Minister along with others released a brochure for the event in Hyderabad. According to reports, the state government has also invited Kakatiya’s heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo of Bastar in Chhattisgarh to attend the events.

For the cultural fest, Perini Shivatandavam and other events are conducted and performed. The events will highlight the rich history of the Kakatiya dynasty and their customs and culture. According to reports, the Kakatiya kings had a major role in the construction of chain tanks for irrigation purposes. They also built historical monuments, roads other sites to exhibit their culture.

Under the scheme ‘Mission Kakatiya’, the TRS government has revived several tanks. Along with this, Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple near Warangal, were also revived which showed Kakatiya-era architecture.