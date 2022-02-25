Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Taj Mahal Will Have Free Entry On These 3 Days

Visitors will be able to visit the monument free of cost on 3 days beginning February 27

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 1:14 pm

History and architecture enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the Taj Mahal is offering free entry to the mausoleum in the upcoming days. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to allow free entry to the monument beginning February 27, 2022. 

The ASI has let go of the entry fee for three days — February 27, 28 and March 1. The same has been to mark the 367th Urs of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan who commissioned the construction of the monument in the fond memory of his wife. 

Apart from the Urs celebrations that will take place in the monument on the given dates, travellers can also enter the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. According to reports and locals, this is the only time in the year when the graves are accessible to visitors. 

As for the timings for the free entry, on February 27 and February 28 visitors will be allowed to enter free of cost from 2pm till sunset. Whereas on March 1, all visitors will be permitted inside the premises free of cost from sunrise till sunset. 

Keeping in mind the expected increase in the number of tourists security arrangements in and around the monument have been also been tightened. All visitors will also have to keep in mind and follow all covid protocols as well. The exemption to pay the entry fee for the monument is made every year on Urs as well as on World Tourism Day.

