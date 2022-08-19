Steinway Towers Is Just 57 Feet Wide, Making It World’s Skinniest Skyscraper

US’s New York City houses numerous gorgeous skyscrapers. This one skyscraper stands out the most, however. In fact, it is the tallest and skinniest skyscraper ever. It is none other than Steinway Tower.

This 84-story residential skyscraper is designed by the New York architecture firm SHoP Architects. The world’s skinniest skyscraper houses 60 apartments. One of the most astounding features of this skyscraper is that it is just 57 feet wide. The height of the tower is approximately 1,428 feet. The height-to-width ratio is 24:1, making it look slender and slim.

The cost of the tower ranges from $18 million to $66 million per unit and provides a 360-degree view of Manhattan. It is situated south of Central Park on 57th Street, also known as Billionaires Row.

The skyscraper includes all the luxuries and extravagance one is looking for. Amenities like a 25-metre swimming pool, a private dining room, a double-height fitness centre with a terrace, etc.

This skyscraper is very attractive and phenomenal. It features blocks of terracotta—a material that changes colour and texture when seen in different lights and angles. Hence, Steinway Tower is always glistening. It is so thin that when wind with a slightly high acceleration hits, the upper floors of the tower sway around by a few feet.

More than a feature, the swaying of the upper floor is alarming and dangerous. To prevent further damage, the architects have created a counterbalance with steel plates. Along with this, 200 rock anchors are also placed at 100 feet (30 metres) in the underlying bedrock. As per media reports, the exterior of the building is built with de rigueur reflective glass, which includes terracotta and bronze façade. It helps in creating wind turbulence, which slows the acceleration of the building and, hence, prevents it from swaying.

Steinway Tower is third on the list of the world’s tallest buildings. Manhattan’s World Trade Centre stands tall at 1,776 feet; followed by Central Park Tower at 1,550 feet.