Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Spain Will Begin Offering Free Rail Rides To Certain Destinations From September

The public train system, Renfe, is making travel free of cost to encourage travellers to opt for train travel and enjoy off-beat places

This is to encourage travellers to visit places that exist beyond Barcelona, Madrid and Seville
This is to encourage travellers to visit places that exist beyond Barcelona, Madrid and Seville Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 5:46 pm

For visitors who have been planning on visiting Spain, here’s your lucky free ticket. The public rail system of Spain has announced free train travel from September 1 to December 31. This can be used for both local as well as tourism. The public train system, Renfe, is making travel free of charge to encourage travellers to opt for train travel and enjoy offbeat places.

This is to encourage travellers to visit places that exist beyond Barcelona, Madrid and Seville. With this new decision, off-beat places can be easily explored and have become accessible too. Travellers can get a free 100 per cent discount on tickets if they are travelling either by cercanias (commuter services) or media distancia (medium distance) routes. The medium distance routes should be less than 300 km, however.

With the help of this decision, travellers can explore places beyond Catalonia, witness the grandeur of Andalucia and roam around Basque country – checking out museums and restaurants.

Related stories

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Our Man In Europe On The Importance Of Slow Travel

Our Man In Europe On Experiencing Freedom In Spain

However, the free train ride does not apply to all places. Visitors will still have to pay for famous routes like Madrid-Seville (390 km), Barcelona-Madrid (560 km) and Barcelona- San Sebastian (643 km).

The central Spanish government had earlier announced a discount of 30 per cent to 50 per cent on public transportation like the metro, buses and trams. This has been appreciated to promote tourism by local means, which allows visitors to experience the local culture of Spain.

The free train trip benefits not only Spanish season ticket holders, but also tourists. Tourists can buy multi-journey tickets and enjoy the benefits. The prices are reduced in order to lower the impact of inflation and the constant rise in energy prices.

Previously, Germany chose a similar strategy to boost local resources and tourism. The German government had earlier made public transport tickets for tourists unlimited at the price of $9 (Rs 719). The scheme is valid till the end of August this year.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Tourism Spain Europe Railways Barcelona Madrid
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey