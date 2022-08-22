Sleeping Pods Are Now Available At Chennai Airport's Domestic Terminal

Travelling should not be long and tedious. It is important that one feels at ease when they are exploring a new destination. To make travelling easier and more comfortable while waiting for flights, the Chennai airport has launched a new sleeping facility. Known as Sleepzo, these sleeping pods can be accessed by domestic travellers.

As per the information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the sleeping pods will contain amenities like reading lights, charging points, USB charger, space to keep luggage, ambient lights, blower control and more.

Waiting at #AAI’s #Chennai @aaichnairport won’t be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pOxjsASTlL — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 18, 2022

These sleeping capsules can accommodate an adult and a kid who is under 12 years old. These can be accessed on an hourly basis at the Chennai airport in the domestic terminal, near baggage belt no 1. Transit passengers can have a pleasant short stay.

As per media reports, the release read, “Frequent flyers spend so much time for travel and it’s very important to get the rest wherever they can. The best option would be to walk into a good hotel which may not be possible both because of the time constraints and finances. And if the passenger is particularly short on time, sleeping in the airport may be the best option.”

According to reports, it is a compact, four-sleeping pod that will be inaugurated. These sleeping pods will be placed one above the other in two pairs.

The concept of sleeping pods has been popularised in Japan. From there, the capsules have gained massive appreciation throughout the world. In India, the Indian Railways opened its first pod hotel in Mumbai Central Station in November 2021. Another pod hotel at the same hotel has been launched last month.